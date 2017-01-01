Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius - Fixed Value

St Petersburg to Habana Race gets underway after 58 year hiatus

by St Petersburg YC today at 12:46 pm
Saint Petersburg, Florida-February 2017 - St. Petersburg - Habana Race. February 28, hosted by St Petersburg Yacht Club. Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com
The St. Petersburg Yacht Club has made history again as the St. Petersburg-Habana Race got underway on Tuesday, after after a 58-year hiatus.

The 107- year-old Yacht Club last staged the race in 1959. It was a major annual event from 1930 until that year, when political upheaval in Cuba ended the tradition.

The race has drawn a tremendous response. All 80 available entries were filled within the first week of its announcement on August 1, 2016. Over 550 sailors descended upon St. Petersburg last weekend to enjoy preliminary events that include a race history dinner on Sunday, safety seminars and a bon voyage party on Monday evening for the race contestants.

The race, which became one of St. Petersburg’s signature events, was suspended in 1942 due to WWII, and resumed in 1946. Military and political unrest in Cuba threatened the event in the latter 1950s, and it was last run in 1959, as gun-wielding revolutionaries patrolled the streets of Havana. Recent breakthroughs in U.S.-Cuba relations prompted club officials to re-institute one of its most historically significant events.

Saint Petersburg, Florida-February 2017 - St. Petersburg - Habana Race. February 28, hosted by St Petersburg Yacht Club. © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com
Saint Petersburg, Florida-February 2017 - St. Petersburg - Habana Race. February 28, hosted by St Petersburg Yacht Club. © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com


Saint Petersburg, Florida-February 2017 - St. Petersburg - Habana Race. February 28, hosted by St Petersburg Yacht Club. © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com
Saint Petersburg, Florida-February 2017 - St. Petersburg - Habana Race. February 28, hosted by St Petersburg Yacht Club. © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com


Saint Petersburg, Florida-February 2017 - St. Petersburg - Habana Race. February 28, hosted by St Petersburg Yacht Club. © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com
Saint Petersburg, Florida-February 2017 - St. Petersburg - Habana Race. February 28, hosted by St Petersburg Yacht Club. © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com


Saint Petersburg, Florida-February 2017 - St. Petersburg - Habana Race. February 28, hosted by St Petersburg Yacht Club. © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com
Saint Petersburg, Florida-February 2017 - St. Petersburg - Habana Race. February 28, hosted by St Petersburg Yacht Club. © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com


Saint Petersburg, Florida-February 2017 - St. Petersburg - Habana Race. February 28, hosted by St Petersburg Yacht Club. © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com
Saint Petersburg, Florida-February 2017 - St. Petersburg - Habana Race. February 28, hosted by St Petersburg Yacht Club. © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com


Saint Petersburg, Florida-February 2017 - St. Petersburg - Habana Race. February 28, hosted by St Petersburg Yacht Club. © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com
Saint Petersburg, Florida-February 2017 - St. Petersburg - Habana Race. February 28, hosted by St Petersburg Yacht Club. © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com


Saint Petersburg, Florida-February 2017 - St. Petersburg - Habana Race. February 28, hosted by St Petersburg Yacht Club. © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com
Saint Petersburg, Florida-February 2017 - St. Petersburg - Habana Race. February 28, hosted by St Petersburg Yacht Club. © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com


Saint Petersburg, Florida-February 2017 - St. Petersburg - Habana Race. February 28, hosted by St Petersburg Yacht Club. © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com
Saint Petersburg, Florida-February 2017 - St. Petersburg - Habana Race. February 28, hosted by St Petersburg Yacht Club. © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com


Saint Petersburg, Florida-February 2017 - St. Petersburg - Habana Race. February 28, hosted by St Petersburg Yacht Club. © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com
Saint Petersburg, Florida-February 2017 - St. Petersburg - Habana Race. February 28, hosted by St Petersburg Yacht Club. © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com


Saint Petersburg, Florida-February 2017 - St. Petersburg - Habana Race. February 28, hosted by St Petersburg Yacht Club. © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com
Saint Petersburg, Florida-February 2017 - St. Petersburg - Habana Race. February 28, hosted by St Petersburg Yacht Club. © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com


Saint Petersburg, Florida-February 2017 - St. Petersburg - Habana Race. February 28, hosted by St Petersburg Yacht Club. © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com
Saint Petersburg, Florida-February 2017 - St. Petersburg - Habana Race. February 28, hosted by St Petersburg Yacht Club. © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com


Saint Petersburg, Florida-February 2017 - St. Petersburg - Habana Race. February 28, hosted by St Petersburg Yacht Club. © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com
Saint Petersburg, Florida-February 2017 - St. Petersburg - Habana Race. February 28, hosted by St Petersburg Yacht Club. © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com


Saint Petersburg, Florida-February 2017 - St. Petersburg - Habana Race. February 28, hosted by St Petersburg Yacht Club. © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com
Saint Petersburg, Florida-February 2017 - St. Petersburg - Habana Race. February 28, hosted by St Petersburg Yacht Club. © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com


Saint Petersburg, Florida-February 2017 - St. Petersburg - Habana Race. February 28, hosted by St Petersburg Yacht Club. © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com
Saint Petersburg, Florida-February 2017 - St. Petersburg - Habana Race. February 28, hosted by St Petersburg Yacht Club. © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com


Saint Petersburg, Florida-February 2017 - St. Petersburg - Habana Race. February 28, hosted by St Petersburg Yacht Club. © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com
Saint Petersburg, Florida-February 2017 - St. Petersburg - Habana Race. February 28, hosted by St Petersburg Yacht Club. © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com


Saint Petersburg, Florida-February 2017 - St. Petersburg - Habana Race. February 28, hosted by St Petersburg Yacht Club. © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com
Saint Petersburg, Florida-February 2017 - St. Petersburg - Habana Race. February 28, hosted by St Petersburg Yacht Club. © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com


Saint Petersburg, Florida-February 2017 - St. Petersburg - Habana Race. February 28, hosted by St Petersburg Yacht Club. © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com
Saint Petersburg, Florida-February 2017 - St. Petersburg - Habana Race. February 28, hosted by St Petersburg Yacht Club. © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com


Saint Petersburg, Florida-February 2017 - St. Petersburg - Habana Race. February 28, hosted by St Petersburg Yacht Club. © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com
Saint Petersburg, Florida-February 2017 - St. Petersburg - Habana Race. February 28, hosted by St Petersburg Yacht Club. © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com

Sail Port Stephens 2017 660x82Zhik ZKG 660x82Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82

Related Articles

JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff – Thurlow Fisher continues excellent form
Michael Coxon, Dave O’Connor and Trent Barnabas produced a faultless exhibition in the light East to ESE wind The recently crowned Australian champion Thurlow Fisher Lawyers continued the excellent form the team have shown recently with an outstanding victory in today’s Race 4 of the 2017 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship on Sydney Harbour. Michael Coxon, Dave O’Connor and Trent Barnabas produced a faultless exhibition in the light East to ESE wind to bring Thurlow Fisher Lawyers home a 2m2s winner.
Posted today at 9:31 am Vendee Globe - Heerema - 'Like the Southern Ocean'
Pieter Heerema has got moving again. This afternoon, he told us about some “incredible waves”. Pieter Heerema has got moving again. This afternoon, he told us about some “incredible waves”. He now only has 500 miles left to sail in these tough conditions to complete his Vendée Globe, which he is expected to finish on Thursday. Meanwhile, Sébastien Destremau is about to enter an area of light winds.
Posted today at 7:15 am Olympic champions announce pools for Red Bull Youth America’s Cup
Roman Hagara and Hans Peter Steinacher have announced the lineups for the two pools of top national youth teams Two-time Olympic Gold Medalists Roman Hagara and Hans Peter Steinacher have announced the lineups for the two pools of top national youth teams that will compete in the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup in Bermuda this summer.
Posted today at 3:50 am JJ Giltinan 18ft skiffs - Replay Coverage of Race 4
Catch the latest race of the JJ Giltinan Trophy for the 18ft Skiffs, sailed on Sydney harbour. Catch the latest race of the JJ Giltinan Trophy for the 18ft Skiffs, sailed on Sydney harbour. Great coverage from the very knowledgeable team on the Camera Cat, including commentary from Peter Shipway, Bob Killick and Andrew Buckland.
Posted today at 2:43 am North U partners with Isler Sailing for 2017 webinars
Two-time America's Cup winning navigator Peter Isler will be conducting three new online webinars through North U Two-time America's Cup winning navigator Peter Isler will be conducting three new online webinars through North U during the early part of 2017.
Posted today at 2:11 am JJ Giltinan 18fters - Images from the calm and tempest of Race 3
Michael Chittenden was back riding in the shotgun seat/deck behind the video camera on board the Camera Cat. Michael Chittenden was back riding in the shotgun seat/deck behind the video camera on board the Camera Cat. He shot this gallery of images as Race 3 started in moderate winds, which increased dramatically as a rain squall hit the fleet on the first downwind leg, before easing to a calm as the boats outside the top three overall struggled to finish inside the one hour time limit.
Posted today at 2:11 am JJ Giltinan 18fters - Yamaha granted redress after collision in squall
The winner of the first two races in the JJ Giltinan Trophy has been awarded average points for her scoring races The winner of the first two races in the 2017 JJ Giltinan 18fter Championship has been awarded average points for her scoring races in the series after a Hearing by the protest committee in Sydney this morning. Yamaha NZ was forced to withdraw after taking evasive action to avoid a give-way boat, suffering damage and later capsizing just before a 22kt rainsquall hit the fleet.
Posted today at 12:51 am 52 Super Series Miami Royal Cup – Nowhere to hide
Gulari raced as strategist in Key West partnering with tactician Terry Hutchinson but this will be his debut at the helm In Miami, 2016 US Olympian and multiple World Champion helmsman, Bora Gulari, steers championship winner Quantum Racing for the first time ever in the white heat of competition. Tony Langley’s British-flagged team will be getting to grips with their new Gladiator, which debuted at Key West as Interlodge – the latest Botín Partners design.
Posted on 28 Feb Kiwi helmsmen prevail on GC32 Championship opening day
Two leading Kiwi skippers, who took the helms of well-established teams, claimed the lead positions after the first day Two leading Kiwi skippers, both of whom have taken over the helms of well-established teams for this regatta, have claimed the lead positions after the first day of racing
Posted on 28 Feb JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiffs - Squalls and calms test fleet in Race 3
The race began in a light wind before a rain squall hit the fleet on the spinnaker run to bottom mark off Kurraba Point. Australia finally broke the New Zealand dominance so far in the 2017 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship, sponsored by The Winning Group, when Appliancesonline.com won an incident packed race three of the championship on Sydney Harbour today. The race began in a light East wind before a rain squall hit the fleet on the spinnaker run to the bottom mark off Kurraba Poin
Posted on 28 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy