St Barths Bucket - RigPro Service team at your service.

by Ben Gladwell, Southern Spars today at 10:35 am
Rig Pro will have a specialist team at St Barths Bucket to attend to the needs of racing and cruising yachts. Southern Spars
RigPro, Southern Spars’ service division has some of its top service technicians at the St. Barths Bucket.

We can assist and provide advice for competing yachts in the regatta and cruising in the Caribbean.

Any yachts that require work during or around the regatta or would like to schedule a rig service or modifications should contact the following Rigpro managers: alexis.reeves@southernspars.com, des.davis@southernspars.com or chuck.brown@southernspars.com

Rig Pro is Southern Spars’ service division. Through Rig Pro, we manage and maintain your mast, continuing our unmatched level of customer care throughout the life of your mast.

We offer comprehensive and professional repair, service and maintenance to racing and cruising yachts around the world. Whether your yacht carries a Southern Spars’ rig or one from another manufacturer, the Rig Pro team can be relied upon for regular maintenance or emergency service.

We also specialize in design and optimization of rigs to help improve their performance and longevity, helping retain the value of your investment.

We come to you, where ever you may be. With strategically-positioned Rig Pro service centres around the world, backed up by a mobile team, a Rig Pro representative is only hours away.

Each Rig Pro centre is run by accomplished sailors with experience and success at the highest levels of yachting, so they understand your boat’’s requirements. Each office has 24/7 access to our global database of yachts, providing service history, rig survey results and detailed design resource to ensure that our staff have the best possible information on hand to look after your rig package.

Several services are available from each of our Rig Pro service centres or via our mobile team of experienced technicians. These range from mast and boom servicing to refit and repairs, rigging work, cordage and hardware, commissioning and tuning and project management.

Rig Pro will have a specialist team at St Barths Bucket to attend to the needs of racing and cruising yachts. © Southern Spars

