Spring Regatta - Action coming soon...

by RHKYC today at 8:22 am
Spring Regatta 2016 © RHKYC/Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com/
Another successful Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club racing season comes to a close this weekend with the annual Spring Regatta.

Open to entrants from all of Hong Kong's sailing clubs, with over 100 keelboats expected to compete in ten classes, The Regatta will feature three races over two days and will take place in the Eastern harbour.

The start line and courses will be set on the day by the Race Officer after determining wind and tidal conditions. For the first race on Saturday the J/80 and Sportsboats will start the action at 1350hrs, with race two starting at 1100hrs on Sunday, and race three to following as soon as possible.

A prize giving will take place on Sunday night starting at around 1830hrs.
