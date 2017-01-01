Spithill & Oracle Team USA take 2nd Sunday victory with win over Japan
by Oracle Team USA today at 2:45 am
In its third race of the day, Oracle Team USA won the start against SoftBank Team Japan, with a strongly executed timed start and a long luff on the first leg, which allowed the American team to grab an early lead.
SoftBank Team Japan and Oracle Team USA - 35th America's Cup 2017 ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/
Skipper Jimmy Spithill then led into the first downwind gate for the first time and he lured the Japanese team into following him around, ensuring it was easier to maintain cover on the upwind leg.
It would prove to be the winning move. Oracle Team USA managed to string together several favorable shifts, while bouncing the Japanese boat into less pressure, leading to a significant gain on the leg.
From there Spithill and team romped home to their second win of the day and fourth of the series. The final delta was 54-seconds.
Oracle Team USA currently leads the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers.
Sailors on board for race three on Sunday:
• Skipper/Helmsman --- Jimmy Spithill
• Wing Trimmer --- Kyle Langford
• Tactician/Grinder --- Tom Slingsby
• Grinder --- Louis Sinclair
• Grinder --- Kinley Fowler
• Grinder --- Ky Hurst
Preliminary Results Table (team -- wins/losses -- points):
• ORACLE TEAM USA -- 4 / 1 -- 5 points (includes 1 bonus point)
• Land Rover BAR -- 1 / 3 -- 3 points (includes 2 bonus points)
• Emirates Team New Zealand -- 3 / 1 -- 3 points
• Artemis Racing -- 2 / 2 -- 2 points
• SoftBank Team Japan -- 1 / 3 -- 1 point
• Groupama Team France -- 1 / 2 -- 1 point
Oracle Team USA is not scheduled to race on Monday.
