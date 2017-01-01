Spithill & Oracle Team USA take 2nd Sunday victory with win over Japan

SoftBank Team Japan and Oracle Team USA - 35th America's Cup 2017 ACEA / Ricardo Pinto SoftBank Team Japan and Oracle Team USA - 35th America's Cup 2017 ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/

Standings



WINS LOSSES LVACWS* TOTAL

ORACLE TEAM USA 4 1 1 5

Land Rover BAR 1 3 2 3

Emirates Team New Zealand 3 1 0 3

Artemis Racing 2 2 0 2

SoftBank Team Japan 1 3 0 1

Groupama Team France 1 2 0 1

by Oracle Team USA today at 2:45 amSkipper Jimmy Spithill then led into the first downwind gate for the first time and he lured the Japanese team into following him around, ensuring it was easier to maintain cover on the upwind leg.It would prove to be the winning move. Oracle Team USA managed to string together several favorable shifts, while bouncing the Japanese boat into less pressure, leading to a significant gain on the leg.From there Spithill and team romped home to their second win of the day and fourth of the series. The final delta was 54-seconds.Oracle Team USA currently leads the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers.• Skipper/Helmsman --- Jimmy Spithill• Wing Trimmer --- Kyle Langford• Tactician/Grinder --- Tom Slingsby• Grinder --- Louis Sinclair• Grinder --- Kinley Fowler• Grinder --- Ky Hurst• ORACLE TEAM USA -- 4 / 1 -- 5 points (includes 1 bonus point)• Land Rover BAR -- 1 / 3 -- 3 points (includes 2 bonus points)• Emirates Team New Zealand -- 3 / 1 -- 3 points• Artemis Racing -- 2 / 2 -- 2 points• SoftBank Team Japan -- 1 / 3 -- 1 point• Groupama Team France -- 1 / 2 -- 1 pointOracle Team USA is not scheduled to race on Monday.