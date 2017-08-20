Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius AUS Always 728x90

Spinlock's Lume-On™ lights up Safety at Sea Awards

by Spinlock today at 12:41 pm
Director General of Seafarers UK Commodore Barry Bryant CVO RN and Spinlock CEO Chris Hill Spinlock
Spinlock, designers and manufacturers of rope holding equipment and personal safety products for leisure and commercial water users, have been announced as winners of the Safety at Sea Awards 2017.

The Safety at Sea Awards recognise those who improve seafarer competence and risk management with innovations and achievements in the fields of training, operations, equipment and services. Spinlock were presented with the Best Safety Product of the Year for their Lume-On™ lights.

Spinlock's CEO Chris Hill says: 'We are always thrilled to receive recognition for our innovative products. We actively campaign about the importance of individuals taking personal responsibility for their safety at sea by understanding more about their own lifejacket, and part of this is ensuring you can be seen should you fall overboard thanks to our range of lifejacket lights.'

Spinlock have been presented with the Safety at Sea Award for their innovative LumeOn™ lifejacket bladder lights © Spinlock
Spinlock have been presented with the Safety at Sea Award for their innovative LumeOn™ lifejacket bladder lights © Spinlock



Spinlock's Doug Vincett explains the innovative product in further detail: 'Visibility is key for any man overboard (MOB) situation and when we launched the Lume-On™ we saw it as a simple but ground-breaking step forward in lifejacket safety. The water activated LED lights are designed to be easy and cost effective to fit, yet hugely effective. They will transform any standard lifejacket bladder into a large flashing beacon.'

In celebration of the achievement, Spinlock donated £1000 to Seafarers UK. Spinlock CEO Chris Hill explains: 'Unfortunately we were unable to attend the awards ceremony, but pledged if we were successful to make this donation to support the important work of this charity. Seafarers UK, who are celebrating their centenary this year, are a charity close to the heart of the industry as they continue to support the past, present and future of seafaring.'

Lume-On™ Lifejacket bladder illumination lights. Two flashing LED lights (pair) illuminate the inflated lifejacket bladder to increase visibility and aid location © Spinlock
Lume-On™ Lifejacket bladder illumination lights. Two flashing LED lights (pair) illuminate the inflated lifejacket bladder to increase visibility and aid location © Spinlock



Spinlock's award-winning Lume-On™ product © Spinlock
Spinlock's award-winning Lume-On™ product © Spinlock

Musto AUS 2017 660x82 1Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82Naiad/Oracle Supplier

Related Articles

Southport Yacht Club Charity Sailing Day
Come and enjoy a day on the water with colleagues and clients to raise money for Youth Sailing. SYC invites industry leaders to join our annual Charity Yachting Regatta. Come and enjoy a day on the water with colleagues and clients to raise money for Youth Sailing. Proudly supported by Melanoma Patients Australia.
Posted on 26 Oct Jeanneau extends their range with the Sun Odyssey 319
Jeanneau is the largest production boat builder in the world and has been designing and building yachts for 60 years. Jeanneau is the largest production boat builder in the world and has been designing and building yachts for 60 years. The range extends right up to the flagship of the fleet, the Jeanneau 64, which is the largest in their Jeanneau Yacht line. The Yacht lineup also includes the new Jeanneau 51 which was launched at the recent Sydney International Boat Show attracting immediate orders.
Posted on 26 Oct Maritimo showcases to the world with great results
Maritimo is rounding off two months of int'l boat shows with a four-vessel display at Fort Lauderdale Int'l Boat Show Australian luxury cruiser manufacturer Maritimo is rounding off a hectic two months of international boat shows with a four-vessel display at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show in coming weeks.
Posted on 26 Oct AIMEX CEO to take up Board position
AIMEX President, Richard Chapman announced that CEO Ms Mary Anne Edwards accepted an offer to join the Board of AIMEX AIMEX President, Richard Chapman announced today that CEO Ms Mary Anne Edwards has accepted an offer to join the Board of AIMEX where she will focus on the national and international Superyacht industry, on-going Government relations and strategic planning. Alongside the Board, Edwards has been instrumental in driving significant growth in the organisation which now represents three key sectors
Posted on 26 Oct Arneson Surface Drives enhanced with MasterTrim
Select models of the innovative propulsion solution now interface with MasterTrim™, an automated trim control system. By use of exacting sensors, the programmable MasterTrim control system automatically adjusts the position of Arneson Surface Drives and trim tabs or interceptors for maximum efficiency and performance. It has operator selectable modes to fine-tune trimming response based on sea conditions and vessel loading—freeing the helmsman to focus on safe navigation.
Posted on 25 Oct Predictwind announces major app updates for Mac, PC, iOS and Android
PredictWind is constantly updating their Offshore App to provide you with the best possible forecast experience The PredictWind Offshore App now operates on four platforms, Mac, PC, iOS and Android. All of these platforms have had major updates with the Windows 10 version being fully rebuilt from the ‘ground up’ as a Microsoft certified ‘Windows Universal App’. Another new App is the long awaited Android version of the Offshore App.
Posted on 25 Oct Halt to Gold Coast International Boat Show and Marine Expo 2018
The organising committee of the Gold Coast Intl Boat Show and Marine Expo announced they are calling a halt to the show. The organising committee of the Gold Coast International Boat Show and Marine Expo has announced they are calling a halt to the show. Owing to escalating demand for new boats, shipyard re-fit, maintenance and repair works coupled with the inability to expand the current footprint of the burgeoning event, the show will be halted effective 2018.
Posted on 25 Oct Visit Musto Pop-Up Sale Lake Macquarie this weekend!
Featuring discounts on end of line premium technical sailing jackets and trousers, lifestyle clothing and footwear. Featuring discounts on end of line premium technical sailing jackets and trousers, lifestyle clothing, accessories and footwear.
Posted on 25 Oct Monos, multis and powerboats - The state of play in Australia
In 2002 it was $10000 per foot to buy yacht and boat owners would typically spend similar amount on their house purchase In 2002 it was $10,000 per foot to buy a yacht and boat owners would typically spend a similar amount on their house purchase. In 2017 the price per foot of boat is still at the 2002 level whereas the housing market has soared and Sydney’s median house is now $1.15 million versus $387,500 back then.
Posted on 25 Oct Vesper Marine deckWatch nominated for DAME Award
Vesper Marine, announced today its deckWatch smartwatch app has been nominated for the prestigious DAME Design Award Vesper Marine, a leading manufacturer of innovative marine safety products, announced today its deckWatch smartwatch app has been nominated for the prestigious DAME Design Award in the Lifesaving and Safety Equipment category. The winners will be announced at the upcoming METSTRADE, on November 14th-16th, in Amsterdam.
Posted on 25 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy