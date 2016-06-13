Spinlock presented with Queen's Award for Enterprise - Innovation

by Spinlock today at 5:37 pmThe Queen's Awards for Enterprise are the UK's most prestigious business awards that celebrate and encourage business excellence. Winners must have demonstrated outstanding results in their respective fields of innovation, international trade, sustainable development and promoting opportunity.Spinlock have been selected as winners for their Deckvest lifejacket, a revolutionary product that has changed the landscape of the market for personal safety products used by those on the water.Spinlock's James Hall comments: 'With no significant technical or aesthetic change in lifejackets for over thirty years, we decided to develop the Deckvest - a completely new personal lifejacket that is attractive and comfortable to wear; a revolutionary move and step-change in lifejacket design.'The development of the Deckvest and continuing year-on-year increase in demand for the product has had a very positive effect on the business, as CEO Chris Hill explains: 'Due to the success and popularity of the Deckvest, Spinlock has been able to grow exports to 25 countries across the globe, add new market sectors and has seen a 20% increase in employment at our two sites in Cowes on the Isle of Wight.'





This is the second Queen's Award Spinlock have won, having been presented with the Queen's Award for Enterprise: International Trade in 2016 by the Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness enjoyed a guided tour of Spinlock's production facility and met with staff during his visit.



Chris Hill adds: 'The continued success of Spinlock reflects a truly dedicated and talented team. They are a passionate group of individuals who really understand the market; many of them are keen sailors and this unique insight helps them develop and design products that are truly innovative.'



Spinlock will be presented with the award by Major General Martin White CB CBE JP, Lord Lieutenant of the Isle of Wight, at a ceremony (date to be confirmed). Representatives from Spinlock will also attend a prestigious award winners' reception at Buckingham Palace, hosted by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, later in the year.





