Please select your home edition
Edition
Abell Point Marina 728x90 Moor

Spinlock named official technical supplier to Land Rover BAR Academy

by Spinlock today at 11:24 am
The Land Rover BAR Academy wearing their Spinlock T2 jacket at the Extreme Sailing Series (ESS) Act One in Muscat. Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/
Spinlock are excited to announce that they are the official technical supplier of personal protective equipment to the Land Rover BAR Academy.

Chris Hill, CEO of Spinlock, said: 'We are delighted to be supporting the next generation of America's Cup sailors, through the Land Rover BAR Academy, as they embark on an exciting campaign in 2017. Land Rover BAR saw that we approach things very differently – with our level of detail design and production focus, we're not just trying to conform to rules and regulations, and we're trying to help people perform better. It's a performance-led approach that carries across into all parts of sailing.'

Land Rover BAR Academy find and support talented young British sailors aged between 19 and 24 years old and create a pathway into the America's Cup. The ten-strong team will be wearing their BAR T2 Jackets as they compete for the second year running in the Extreme Sailing Series (ESS) throughout 2017, as well as the Red Bull Youth America's Cup in June 2017, in Bermuda.

In a move that solidifies the relationship between Spinlock and Land Rover BAR, the British Challenger for the 35th America's Cup – the top British designers are now supplying both the senior Land Rover BAR team and the Land Rover BAR Academy with BAR T2 Jacket.

Rob Andrews, Land Rover BAR Academy Manager said: 'Safety and performance are key areas in our programme at Land Rover BAR Academy. We are therefore thrilled to be working with Spinlock and providing state of the art equipment for the sailors on our programme. The combination of buoyancy aid, impact protection, aerodynamic rash vest and easy access knife give our Land Rover BAR Academy sailors the opportunity to push the boundary of performance in the safest way.'

The Land Rover BAR team test the Spinlock buoyancy aid in the wind tunnel. © Harry KH / Land Rover BAR
The Land Rover BAR team test the Spinlock buoyancy aid in the wind tunnel. © Harry KH / Land Rover BAR



The BAR T2 Jacket has been hailed as the most technologically advanced lifejackets, following wind tunnel testing to maximise aerodynamic wind flow over the PFD and innovative safety features, designed with high-agility foiling in mind. The T2 has been engineered for minimum drag and optimum manoeuvrability with a primary aim of keeping the sailors safe should they end up in the water.

Spinlock's Myles Uren explains more: 'The T2 contains state-of-the-art motorcycle-grade material that acts as a shock absorbing body armour to protect the crew in crucial body areas in the event of a capsize or crash. Plus, it comes with an emergency air cylinder and an integrated knife to assist the sailors if they become trapped under a capsized boat. Crucially, we have designed it to allow a sailor to remove it within five seconds should they become caught.'

Chris Hill, CEO of Spinlock, added: 'We will be following Land Rover BAR Academy closely during their campaign and, on behalf of the team at Spinlock, I would like to wish them the very best of luck for the season ahead.'

Spinlock's Myles Uren demonstrates the assembly of the lifejacket at the factory. © Spinlock
Spinlock's Myles Uren demonstrates the assembly of the lifejacket at the factory. © Spinlock

X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1Naiad/Oracle Supplier

Related Articles

MAPFRE snap up Greenhalgh for Volvo Ocean Race bid
Spanish team MAPFRE have signed Britain’s Rob Greenhalgh as a watch captain for their 2017-18 campaign. Greenhalgh, who returns for his fifth Volvo Ocean Race and second with MAPFRE, is the campaign's fourth confirmed sailor, following skipper Xabi Fernández, fellow watch captain Pablo Arrarte, and Ñeti Cuervas-Mons, who will be bowman and boat captain.
Posted today at 12:53 pm Team ENGIE leaves Oman in 6th place at the Extreme Sailing Series
As a preamble to his new season in GC32 Sébastien Rogues and the Team ENGIE crew benefited from very high-level training As a preamble to his new season in GC32, Sébastien Rogues and the Team ENGIE crew benefited from very high-level training during two major international events, the GC32 Championship and the first leg of the Extreme Sailing Series which took place in Muscat in the Sultanate of Oman.
Posted today at 12:23 pm Cutting-edge foiling catamaran arrives for Premier Youth Sailing Event
12 teams will battle it out on the super-fast boats that are considered to be the Formula One cars of the sailing world. Double Olympic champions Roman Hagara and Hans Peter Steinacher sailed the first Red Bull Youth America’s Cup-branded AC45F catamaran to arrive in Bermuda – an exciting milestone in the countdown to the second edition of the event, upcoming in June
Posted today at 11:56 am Ronstan Tasar Victorian Championships overall
Day one set the scene with the temperature in the high 20’s and a 10 to 16 knot steady Southerly to South Easterly With Tropical Cyclone Blanche dissipating over northern Western Australia, Sorrento on Port Phillip was blessed with beautiful sailing weather for the whole weekend.
Posted today at 9:25 am World Sailing Presidential update - March 2017
Part of my vision for World Sailing is focused on creating clear priorities for World Sailing going forward. Part of my vision for World Sailing is focused on creating clear priorities for World Sailing going forward. In order to do this, it is vital that we consider the position of our organisation and our vision for its future.
Posted today at 4:59 am Sealink Magnetic Race Week - 40th and 80th birthday for first entrants
Online entry to Townsville Yacht Club’s Sealink Magnetic Island Race Week is open, with first entry coming from Akarana Online entry to Townsville Yacht Club’s 2017 Sealink Magnetic Island Race Week is open, with the first entry coming from Akarana as she celebrates her 40th birthday while her owner, Ian Hamilton, is to celebrate his 80th during the September event.
Posted today at 3:00 am Plumb
The plumb bow is not new. You can go back to Cook’s own Whitby CAT to see that. The plumb bow is not new. You can go back to Cook’s own Whitby CAT to see that. The difference now is that the prow is more like a carbon knife, and nowhere near the wooden mallet of yore. Remember those? It is what cabinetmakers and the like used to push the chisel through the timber…
Posted today at 2:27 am Is the B2G Yacht Race changing face of Ocean Racing in Australia?
69th running of Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race is a landmark year for several reasons and it looks like skippers agree The 69th running of the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race is a landmark year for several reasons and it looks like skippers agree. Entries for the race do not close until later this month but already the fleet size is well above entry levels seen in the last five years and could go past the mid-forties if talk around the marinas is to be believed, an increase of fifty percent.
Posted on 13 Mar Lisa Blair crosses Cape Horn on 50th day of Antarctic circumnavigation
Day 49 was marked with Lisa's first sighting of land - the snow capped mountains of Chile - since departing Albany Sydney-based sailor and adventurer Lisa Blair 32, has today reached 50 days at sea and successfully crossed Cape Horn in her attempt to be the first woman in history to circumnavigate Antarctica solo and unassisted.
Posted on 13 Mar M32 Australian Series – Jerwood dominates in Perth
Matt Jerwood showed he is more than a match racer on Perth’s Swan River today, winning four out of five fleet races With his regular Redline Racing crew, he dominated the first day of racing, with his only slip from the top spot a third in race three.
Posted on 13 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy