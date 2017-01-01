SpeedSix RS Aero UK Youth Nationals at Burghfield SC
by Ben Rolfe today at 2:59 pm
SpeedSix RS Aero UK Youth Nationals at Burghfield SC © Steve Greenwood
The first ever RS Aero UK Youth Nationals has come to an end after some intense racing on day one and an unfortunate lack of wind day two!
In total, there were 30 entries from clubs all across the UK and even a guest appearance from Yannick Gloster from the USA. Our race officer, Ian Bullock, did a fantastic job with the racing managing to get six races in on day one, and for making the right call with day two by making the decision early.
The racing was very tough with around 10knots of breeze with the odd 15knot gust. Due to the wind direction there were some big shifts and plenty of opportunities to make gains throughout the course.
Ben Rolfe from Burghfield SC showed the fleet how it is done with an early race win, however once the fleet got into the rhythm the racing became closer and closer, especially with the PY racing it made it hard to tell on the water how well you were doing. Once ashore it became apparent that the 9 rigs could not keep up with Will Taylor from Brightlingsea SC who secured three races wins on Day one in his 7 rig. Close behind was Sam Whaley from Swanage SC, with a good mix of top three results, however these were not enough to catch Will Taylor who finished overall on nine points with Sam Whaley on 11 points. Edward Higson from Bartley SC on his first time in an RS Aero secured third, close to Sam on 13 points.
Andrew Frost, recently crowned RS Aero 5 World Champion in France last month, stepped up into the RS Aero 7 and had quite a mix of results. Due due to a couple of top 5 results he was able to beat Ben Flower in the RS Aero 9 and secure fourth overall and first Youth (U19) on count back with 28.5 points. Close behind Andrew and Ben, was Yannick Gloster from Santa Barbara, USA, on 29 points which is a fantastic result considering it was his first time Lake sailing!
Lucy Greenwood from Oxford SC sailed the 5 rig and secured the first lady position and an overall result of 10th. Tim Hire from Royal Lymington secured 1st Junior (U16) and finished in a respectable 11th overall in the 30-boat fleet!
Congratulations to all the RS Aero Youth sailors who joined us at the historic first ever RS Aero UK Youth National Championships and especially to Will Taylor who has claimed the title of RS Aero UK Youth National Champion and Lucy Greenwood who is the first Lady RS Aero UK Youth National Champion.
|Rank
|Sail
|Name
|Club
|Gender
|Age Group
|Rig
|PY
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|Total
|Nett
|1st
|2384
|Will Taylor
|Brightlingsea SC
|M
|Under 22
|7
|1071
|-11
|1
|3
|1
|3
|1
|20
|9
|2nd
|2133
|Sam Whaley
|Swanage SC
|M
|Under 22
|9
|1024
|-3
|3
|1
|2
|2
|3
|14
|11
|3rd
|2157
|Edward Higson
|Bartley SC
|M
|Under 22
|9
|1024
|2
|2
|4
|-7
|1
|4
|20
|13
|4th
|1312
|Andrew Frost
|Sutton Bingham SC
|M
|Under 19
|7
|1071
|8
|8.5
|2
|-17.5
|4
|6
|46
|28.5
|5th
|2390
|Ben Flower
|BabbacombeCorinthianSC
|M
|Under 19
|9
|1024
|4
|5
|-27
|9.5
|5
|5
|55.5
|28.5
|6th
|2387
|Yannick Gloster
|Santa Barbara, USA
|M
|Under 19
|7
|1071
|-12
|7
|8
|5
|7
|2
|41
|29
|7th
|2346
|Ben Rolfe
|Burghfield SC
|M
|Under 22
|9
|1024
|1
|4
|9
|-11
|8
|9
|42
|31
|8th
|1637
|Greg Bartlett
|Starcross YC
|M
|Under 22
|9
|1024
|5
|10
|16
|6
|9
|-21
|67
|46
|9th
|1089
|Roscoe Martin
|Ogston SC
|M
|Under 19
|7
|1071
|9
|11
|5
|12.5
|10
|-27
|74.5
|47.5
|10th
|1685
|Lucy Greenwood
|Oxford SC
|F
|Under 19
|5
|1120
|14
|8.5
|12
|3
|-24
|12.5
|74
|50
|11th
|1566
|Tim Hire
|Royal Lymington YC
|M
|Under 16
|7
|1071
|15
|6
|6
|-16
|16
|10.5
|69.5
|53.5
|12th
|1551
|Liam Willis
|Lymington Town SC
|M
|Under 19
|9
|1024
|6
|14
|-19
|8
|15
|10.5
|72.5
|53.5
|13th
|1331
|Rory Cohen
|Frampton-on-Severn SC
|M
|Under 19
|7
|1071
|13
|12
|-25
|4
|18
|8
|80
|55
|14th
|1230
|Noah Rees
|Torpoint Mosquito SC
|M
|Under 19
|7
|1071
|-18
|13
|15
|14
|6
|14
|80
|62
|15th
|1164
|Matt Taylor
|Brightlingsea SC
|M
|Under 19
|5
|1120
|19
|15
|10
|15
|-20
|7
|86
|66
|16th
|1171
|Ffinlo Wright
|Isle of Man YC
|M
|Under 19
|9
|1024
|7
|-27
|13
|12.5
|11
|23
|93.5
|66.5
|17th
|1107
|Ben Poe
|Sutton Bingham SC
|M
|Under 22
|7
|1071
|20
|19
|7
|-25
|12
|16.5
|99.5
|74.5
|18th
|2325
|Ned Stattersfield
|Wells-Next-The-Sea
|M
|Under 16
|7
|1071
|17
|16
|14
|-17.5
|17
|12.5
|94
|76.5
|19th
|1618
|Chris Hatton
|Severn SC
|M
|Under 19
|7
|1071
|16
|-20
|11
|19
|13
|20
|99
|79
|20th
|1795
|Sammy Isaacs-Johnson
|Maidenhead SC
|M
|Under 22
|5
|1120
|10
|18
|18
|21
|-22
|22
|111
|89
|21st
|1849
|Anne-Marie Ratnage
|Bough Beech SC
|F
|Under 19
|5
|1120
|23
|17
|17
|9.5
|23
|-24
|113.5
|89.5
|22nd
|1108
|Charlie Pearce
|Dabchicks SC
|M
|Under 19
|7
|1071
|21
|21
|21
|-23
|14
|16.5
|116.5
|93.5
|23rd
|2389
|Melissa Meredith
|Papercourt SC
|F
|Under 22
|7
|1071
|22
|24
|23
|-26
|19
|15
|129
|103
|24th
|1099
|Ralph Nevile
|Frensham Pond SC
|M
|Under 16
|5
|1120
|-25
|22
|22
|20
|21
|18
|128
|103
|25th
|2204
|Josie Meredith
|Papercourt SC
|F
|Under 16
|5
|1120
|24
|23
|20
|22
|-25
|19
|133
|108
|26th
|1964
|Alice Lucy
|Rutland SC
|F
|Under 19
|5
|1120
|-26
|25
|24
|24
|26
|25
|150
|124
|27th
|2152
|Sam Schofield
|Spinnaker SC
|M
|Under 16
|5
|1120
|-27
|27
|27
|27
|27
|27
|162
|135
|27th
|1927
|Jack Hardie
|Frensham Pond SC
|M
|Under 22
|7
|1071
|-27
|27
|27
|27
|27
|27
|162
|135
|27th
|1
|Giles Kuzyk
|Parkstone YC
|M
|Under 22
|9
|1024
|-27
|27
|27
|27
|27
|27
|162
|135
|27th
|2135
|Ian Stone
|Maidenhead SC
|M
|Under 22
|9
|1024
|-27
|27
|27
|27
|27
|27
|162
|135
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/156446