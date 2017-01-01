Please select your home edition
SpeedSix RS Aero UK Youth Nationals at Burghfield SC

by Ben Rolfe today at 2:59 pm
SpeedSix RS Aero UK Youth Nationals at Burghfield SC © Steve Greenwood
The first ever RS Aero UK Youth Nationals has come to an end after some intense racing on day one and an unfortunate lack of wind day two!

In total, there were 30 entries from clubs all across the UK and even a guest appearance from Yannick Gloster from the USA. Our race officer, Ian Bullock, did a fantastic job with the racing managing to get six races in on day one, and for making the right call with day two by making the decision early.

The racing was very tough with around 10knots of breeze with the odd 15knot gust. Due to the wind direction there were some big shifts and plenty of opportunities to make gains throughout the course.

SpeedSix RS Aero UK Youth Nationals at Burghfield SC © Steve Greenwood
SpeedSix RS Aero UK Youth Nationals at Burghfield SC © Steve Greenwood



Ben Rolfe from Burghfield SC showed the fleet how it is done with an early race win, however once the fleet got into the rhythm the racing became closer and closer, especially with the PY racing it made it hard to tell on the water how well you were doing. Once ashore it became apparent that the 9 rigs could not keep up with Will Taylor from Brightlingsea SC who secured three races wins on Day one in his 7 rig. Close behind was Sam Whaley from Swanage SC, with a good mix of top three results, however these were not enough to catch Will Taylor who finished overall on nine points with Sam Whaley on 11 points. Edward Higson from Bartley SC on his first time in an RS Aero secured third, close to Sam on 13 points.

SpeedSix RS Aero UK Youth Nationals at Burghfield SC © Steve Greenwood
SpeedSix RS Aero UK Youth Nationals at Burghfield SC © Steve Greenwood



Andrew Frost, recently crowned RS Aero 5 World Champion in France last month, stepped up into the RS Aero 7 and had quite a mix of results. Due due to a couple of top 5 results he was able to beat Ben Flower in the RS Aero 9 and secure fourth overall and first Youth (U19) on count back with 28.5 points. Close behind Andrew and Ben, was Yannick Gloster from Santa Barbara, USA, on 29 points which is a fantastic result considering it was his first time Lake sailing!

SpeedSix RS Aero UK Youth Nationals at Burghfield SC © Steve Greenwood
SpeedSix RS Aero UK Youth Nationals at Burghfield SC © Steve Greenwood



Lucy Greenwood from Oxford SC sailed the 5 rig and secured the first lady position and an overall result of 10th. Tim Hire from Royal Lymington secured 1st Junior (U16) and finished in a respectable 11th overall in the 30-boat fleet!

Congratulations to all the RS Aero Youth sailors who joined us at the historic first ever RS Aero UK Youth National Championships and especially to Will Taylor who has claimed the title of RS Aero UK Youth National Champion and Lucy Greenwood who is the first Lady RS Aero UK Youth National Champion.

SpeedSix RS Aero UK Youth Nationals at Burghfield SC © Steve Greenwood
SpeedSix RS Aero UK Youth Nationals at Burghfield SC © Steve Greenwood



Rank Sail Name Club Gender Age Group Rig PY R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Total Nett
1st 2384 Will Taylor Brightlingsea SC M Under 22 7 1071 -11 1 3 1 3 1 20 9
2nd 2133 Sam Whaley Swanage SC M Under 22 9 1024 -3 3 1 2 2 3 14 11
3rd 2157 Edward Higson Bartley SC M Under 22 9 1024 2 2 4 -7 1 4 20 13
4th 1312 Andrew Frost Sutton Bingham SC M Under 19 7 1071 8 8.5 2 -17.5 4 6 46 28.5
5th 2390 Ben Flower BabbacombeCorinthianSC M Under 19 9 1024 4 5 -27 9.5 5 5 55.5 28.5
6th 2387 Yannick Gloster Santa Barbara, USA M Under 19 7 1071 -12 7 8 5 7 2 41 29
7th 2346 Ben Rolfe Burghfield SC M Under 22 9 1024 1 4 9 -11 8 9 42 31
8th 1637 Greg Bartlett Starcross YC M Under 22 9 1024 5 10 16 6 9 -21 67 46
9th 1089 Roscoe Martin Ogston SC M Under 19 7 1071 9 11 5 12.5 10 -27 74.5 47.5
10th 1685 Lucy Greenwood Oxford SC F Under 19 5 1120 14 8.5 12 3 -24 12.5 74 50
11th 1566 Tim Hire Royal Lymington YC M Under 16 7 1071 15 6 6 -16 16 10.5 69.5 53.5
12th 1551 Liam Willis Lymington Town SC M Under 19 9 1024 6 14 -19 8 15 10.5 72.5 53.5
13th 1331 Rory Cohen Frampton-on-Severn SC M Under 19 7 1071 13 12 -25 4 18 8 80 55
14th 1230 Noah Rees Torpoint Mosquito SC M Under 19 7 1071 -18 13 15 14 6 14 80 62
15th 1164 Matt Taylor Brightlingsea SC M Under 19 5 1120 19 15 10 15 -20 7 86 66
16th 1171 Ffinlo Wright Isle of Man YC M Under 19 9 1024 7 -27 13 12.5 11 23 93.5 66.5
17th 1107 Ben Poe Sutton Bingham SC M Under 22 7 1071 20 19 7 -25 12 16.5 99.5 74.5
18th 2325 Ned Stattersfield Wells-Next-The-Sea M Under 16 7 1071 17 16 14 -17.5 17 12.5 94 76.5
19th 1618 Chris Hatton Severn SC M Under 19 7 1071 16 -20 11 19 13 20 99 79
20th 1795 Sammy Isaacs-Johnson Maidenhead SC M Under 22 5 1120 10 18 18 21 -22 22 111 89
21st 1849 Anne-Marie Ratnage Bough Beech SC F Under 19 5 1120 23 17 17 9.5 23 -24 113.5 89.5
22nd 1108 Charlie Pearce Dabchicks SC M Under 19 7 1071 21 21 21 -23 14 16.5 116.5 93.5
23rd 2389 Melissa Meredith Papercourt SC F Under 22 7 1071 22 24 23 -26 19 15 129 103
24th 1099 Ralph Nevile Frensham Pond SC M Under 16 5 1120 -25 22 22 20 21 18 128 103
25th 2204 Josie Meredith Papercourt SC F Under 16 5 1120 24 23 20 22 -25 19 133 108
26th 1964 Alice Lucy Rutland SC F Under 19 5 1120 -26 25 24 24 26 25 150 124
27th 2152 Sam Schofield Spinnaker SC M Under 16 5 1120 -27 27 27 27 27 27 162 135
27th 1927 Jack Hardie Frensham Pond SC M Under 22 7 1071 -27 27 27 27 27 27 162 135
27th 1 Giles Kuzyk Parkstone YC M Under 22 9 1024 -27 27 27 27 27 27 162 135
27th 2135 Ian Stone Maidenhead SC M Under 22 9 1024 -27 27 27 27 27 27 162 135
