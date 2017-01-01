Speed and Innovation in the America's Cup
Thursday June 22nd from 7:00 – 9:00 pm
Britton Ward, VP and senior naval architect at Farr Yacht Design will be presenting at the Mariner’s Museum in Newport News, Va.
About the presentation:
Over the past 30 years the performance of sailing yachts has improved exponentially driven by rapid technological advancements in aero and hydrodynamics, advanced design tools, material science, boat building technology and onboard systems.
In this presentation we will look at the impact of these advancements on sailing yacht performance in a range of events concluding with a technical examination of some of the features of the AC 50 hydrofoiling catamarans that have been competing for the Americas Cup in Bermuda.
The event is on Thursday June 22nd from 7:00 – 9:00 pm. More information is available here
