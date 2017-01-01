Please select your home edition
Edition
North Sails 2017 Sales Staff

Speed and Innovation in the America's Cup

by Farr Yacht Design today at 4:11 pm
Speed and Innovation in the America's Cup Speed and Innovation
Britton Ward, VP and senior naval architect at Farr Yacht Design will be presenting at the Mariner’s Museum in Newport News, Va.

About the presentation:
Over the past 30 years the performance of sailing yachts has improved exponentially driven by rapid technological advancements in aero and hydrodynamics, advanced design tools, material science, boat building technology and onboard systems.

In this presentation we will look at the impact of these advancements on sailing yacht performance in a range of events concluding with a technical examination of some of the features of the AC 50 hydrofoiling catamarans that have been competing for the Americas Cup in Bermuda.

The event is on Thursday June 22nd from 7:00 – 9:00 pm. More information is available here.
Doyle Sails NZ - Never Look BackMusto AUS 2017 660x82 1X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 1

Related Articles

Burling punches Kiwis' ticket to America’s Cup against Oracle Team USA
Peter Burling’s Emirates Team New Zealand squad has earned a rematch against Oracle Team USA It was a nerve-wracking afternoon for the New Zealand team and its fans. With their team on match point, the first attempt at sailing race seven was abandoned after the wind died with Emirates Team New Zealand holding the lead.
Posted today at 3:27 pm Andy Beadsworth opens Dragon World Championships Day 1 with a bullet
The race was started in gutsy 16-20 knots of breeze from 330 degrees accompanied by rolling waves and warm hazy sunshine 70 Dragons from 19 nations tackled the challenging waters off Cascais, only 20 km down the coast from the Portuguese capital of Lisbon.
Posted today at 2:59 pm Red Bull Youth America's Cup – Pool B Qualifiers Day 1
The first day of racing saw the six Pool B teams kicking off their qualifying campaigns with three races The Pool B teams competing on day one included TeamBDA, the hometown favourites, taking on Land Rover BAR Academy (GBR), Next Generation USA, Spanish Impulse by Iberostar, Candidate Sailing Team (AUT) and NZL Sailing Team.
Posted today at 2:11 pm Emirates won America's Cup Challenger– More images by Studio Borlenghi
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images
Posted today at 2:01 pm Emirates won America's Cup Challenger – Images by Studio Borlenghi
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images
Posted today at 1:44 pm Emirates Team NZ are the Challengers for the 35th America's Cup
After over two weeks of qualifying and semis and finals using every possible reserve day, the Kiwis have come out on top After over two weeks of qualifying, and semis and finals using every possible reserve day, the Kiwis have come out on top to be named the Challengers
Posted today at 1:31 pm America's Cup – 35-Challenger Playoff Final
The final race of the Challenger Playoff Final was held today on a cloud covered and squally day on Great Sound. Again, Peter Burling should good control of the pre-start and led at Mark 1. The Kiwis showed superior speed right away and that was the story of this race.
Posted today at 12:47 pm America's Cup - Artemis' wild ride is over
The wild ride for Artemis supporters came to an end in Bermuda yesterday. The wild ride for Artemis supporters came to an end in Bermuda yesterday. The could have been champions having been beaten by Emirates Team New Zealand by just 1.3 seconds on the last race the previous day, were facing match point. How did they start? Fast...too fast by a second, they overcame that penalty, only to suffer another one at the top mark,
Posted today at 12:41 pm Dragon World Championships Cascais – Race 1 images by Max Ranchi
Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from race one Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from race one
Posted on 12 Jun America's Cup 35 - Challenger playoff final
Races four, five and six of the Challenger Playoff Final were held today in winds from 16 knots to as little as 11 knots The big factor for the day was that the teams both changed their daggerboards in opposite directions. The Swedes went for the small, high speed boards which are best suited to stronger winds while the Kiwis opted for the bigger low speed, light wind boards. This was probably mostly driven by different weather forecasts.
Posted on 12 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy