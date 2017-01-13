Spectacular new self-catering villas in Vassiliki

Please select your home edition
Dear Friends,

We have some exciting news, we have just acquired some beautiful new accommodation at our Vassiliki centre. Now we not only provide top spec equipment, highly experienced RYA qualified instructors and a location with one of the most reliable wind patterns in the sailing world, but can also offer luxury villa accommodation.

We are working with two Dutch ex-pats who have built three spectacular two bedroom villas, and a quite exceptional four bedroom villa* set high up on the hillside. All have their own private pools, outstanding views of Vassiliki bay, and a beautiful vista across to the islands of Ithaca and Cephalonia.

“These villas are more than spectacular, they’re quite simply amazing and add a touch of luxury that we’ve never had before. If you want something extra special then this is what you need to go for.”

- Simon Morgan – Founder

We have also taken on some great self-catering apartments which are just a 2-minute walk from our centre. The ‘Akti’ apartments are located in beautiful gardens which are extremely peaceful and are well suited to families. We’ve entered into a long term arrangement with the family who own ‘Akti’, and have taken it upon ourselves to completely refurbish the nine apartments over this winter.

As well as all our new accommodation we are continuing our relationship with the Melas and Kavadias families who provide us with hotel rooms right on our doorstep (all are being refurbished over this winter). During peak season, we now also offer two private ‘Xristina’ studios which both sleep 2 people.

*Now only available from August 6th to September 3rd

Special Offers

Our 30th anniversary Vassiliki season kicks off on Saturday May 6th. Our 30th anniversary celebration party and the Vassiliki Watersports Festival will be from 26 June - 2 July - we promise you an awesome party with a special BBQ on the Tuesday night, and a David Bowie cover band plus support playing in Vassilliki village on the Saturday night.

As usual we are running our Catamaran and Laser intensive training weeks at the start of the season. Catamaran dates are 14-21 May and 21-28 May. Laser dates now 7-14 May, and 21-28 May (May 14-21 Laser week already sold out!).

To join us this season or for more information about Wildwind Sailing Holidays contact your friendly local agent John or Ann on 0844 499 2898 or visit wildwind.co.uk
