Please select your home edition
Edition
Wildwind 2016 728x90

Spectacular finale of Harken June Regatta

by Louay Habib today at 7:43 pm
Roger Bowden's King 40, Nifty, winner of IRC 1 at the Harken June Regatta © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC
The Royal Southern Yacht Club's Summer Series Harken June Regatta was blessed with spectacular conditions for the final day of action. The southwesterly wind piped up from 15 to 20 knots by the end of the day, and with wind over tide, a lumpy sea state tested the resolve of well over 300 hundred sailors taking part.

The reigning J/97 UK National Champions, Andy and Annie Howe's Blackjack II, were unbeaten in IRC three, as well as Royal Southern Yacht Club Commodore, Karen Henderson-Williams, racing her Dehler 37, Illywhacker, in Club Class.

Final Day – Harken June Regatta © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC
Final Day – Harken June Regatta © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC



In IRC 1, the two King 40s tied for first place; Blair and Beckett 's Cobra and Roger Bowden's Nifty, each sharing a race win on the last day. Nifty was declared the winner on countback by the narrowest of margins. Cornel Riklin's J/111 Jitterbug was third.

“It's been a brilliant weekend - absolutely fabulous.” commented Nifty's skipper, Roger Bowden. “We had a lot of close racing, with just a few seconds separating us in every race, which is really good stuff. We have had this boat for about a year, and really, we are still getting used to it. In the past, we have struggled a bit in heavy conditions, and it was great to see we had reasonable control of the boat this weekend, which is very encouraging for us. It would be nice for the crew to win the series, but we will take every race as it comes.”

Final Day – Mike Moxley's HOD 35, Malice – Harken June Regatta © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC
Final Day – Mike Moxley's HOD 35, Malice – Harken June Regatta © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC



Black Group

In IRC Two, Mike Moxley's HOD35 Malice had a great day on the water, scoring two bullets to take the class win from Malcolm Wootton's Farr30 Pegasus. Roger Phillips' J/109 Designstar 2 was third.

Blackjack II, took a comfortable class win in IRC Three, ahead of Claire Dresser's Sigma 362, Lady Penrose. Martin Moody and Cara Golden's Platu 25, Scallion, was only launched this week and placed third. In IRC 4, Peter Parker's Sigma 33, Stan the Boat, scored a 2-1 today to finish at the top of the class. Fenton Burgin's beautiful 6 Meter Sioma was second, a point ahead of Anthony and William Tahourdin's X-95, Thistle VI.

In the J/88 Class, David and Kirsty Apthorp’s J-Dream scored a win in the last race of the regatta to secure the class win from Dirk and Dianne van Beek's Sabriel Jr. Richard Cooper's Jongleur won race four and finished the regatta third in class.

In Club Class, Royal Southern Yacht Club Commodore, Karen Henderson-Williams, racing Illywhacker, won today's only race to score a perfect three wins for the regatta. Vice Commodore, Graham Dixon, racing Elan 40 Magic, suffered a torn mainsail and retired from the last race, dropping to third for the regatta. Michael Rowlatt's Grand Soleil 45, Giuliana, was runner-up for the class.

Final Day – David and Kirsty Apthorp’s J/88 J-Dream – Harken June Regatta © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC
Final Day – David and Kirsty Apthorp’s J/88 J-Dream – Harken June Regatta © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC



White Group

Jonathan Powell's J/80 Betty continued to impress, scoring two more race wins, to secure the class win in the One Design Division, by seven points. Nick Haigh's J/80 Slightly Steamy, scored a 1-2-2 today, taking second place on countback from Chris and Hannah Neve's No regrets. In the J/70 and XOD match race duels, Ben Mansfield's J/70 Yeti won all of today's races to beat Philip Chandler's Blackjax. Andy Hamlett's Satu was the winner of the XOD Class. However, runner-up Diana Wilson's Mischief did have one consolation; finally getting the better of Satu in the last race.

In the Mixed Sportsboat Class, Tom Clay's SB20 Whyaduck won all of today's races to win the class by two points from Charles Whelan's SB20, Here comes Bod. Steve McLean completed the podium, racing SB20 Sponge Bob.

Final Day – Harken June Regatta © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC
Final Day – Harken June Regatta © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC



Royal Southern Yacht Club Commodore, Karen Henderson-Williams, welcomed competitors to the Harken June Regatta Prize Giving, and paid tribute to race officers, Philip Gauge and Tony Lovell, as well as the entire race team. “It has been a wonderful weekend of racing, with 74 boats entered, and it would not have been possible without our race management team and club volunteers - thank you all very much. A big thank you also to Harken UK for generously providing all the prizes.”

Racing at the Royal Southern Yacht Club continues with the J/80 UK National Championship from Friday 16th - Sunday 18th June.

Musto AUS 2017 660x82 3Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82Cooper Teamwear 660x82 1

Related Articles

La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro – Half way across the Bay
After the first night sailing away from the start venue of Gijon the Asturian halo was still sparkling in the south A severe lack of wind has hampered the Solitaire fleets progress allowing them to only complete half of the offshore ‘Bay of Biscay’ crossing. The weather files now offer more opportunities since daybreak this morning as the fleet continue the ascent of the Bay to Chaussée de Sein albeit at a slow pace.
Posted today at 7:32 pm Drama at the death as World Cup Series Final concludes
After a beautiful windy week of racing in Santander, the final day saw a light north westerly breeze under grey skies Four new World Cup Series Champions were crowned earlier on in the day but the best of the action was in the last race of the week, the Finn, where the medals were decided on the final run.
Posted today at 7:26 pm Brilliant conditions on Day 1 of inshore races at Giraglia Rolex Cup
The day one of inshore races at the Giraglia Rolex Cup started in calm conditions with light breezes from the southeast Racing was postponed until just before noon so the IRC and ORC B Classes raced on a shortened, 19nm course. IRC and ORC O and A Classes raced on a 32nm course while the ClubSwan 50 and 42 Classes did windward/leeward courses in the Pampelonne Bay.
Posted today at 6:49 pm Lisa wins the Morgan Cup Race
Five time Figaro competitor, Jacques Pelletier, racing Milon 41 L'Ange De Milon finished just over a minute behind Lisa The Corinthian team scored a memorable victory after IRC time correction. 94 yachts completing the 125 mile course across the English Channel in blustery conditions. The crucial part of Lisa's victory came right at the end of the race.
Posted today at 6:40 pm Emirates Team NZ take the lead at the 35th America's Cup
As the skippers continue to learn and push forward with their boats into the finals the racing just keeps getting better From high speed luffs, to boundary penalties and a man overboard, Emirates managed to win the first race coming from behind with medium boards in light air against Artemis with light air foils.
Posted today at 12:42 pm La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro – The gap extends
The fleet this morning has stretched to 12 miles, led by Sebastien Simon (Bretagne – Credit Mutuel Performance) The lateral gap has stayed a consistent: 24 miles between Alexis Loison (Custo Pol) and in the West Benjamin Dutreux (Sateco).
Posted today at 11:25 am Dismasted solo sailor Lisa to complete Antarctic Circumnavigation
Sydney- based solo sailor and adventurer Lisa Blair (32) will recommence her attempt to circumnavigate Antarctica She has spent the past two months preparing Climate Action Now so that she can complete her circumnavigation, including the installation of a new mast and repairs to the hull and electrical and navigation systems sustained during her dramatic dismasting.
Posted today at 10:16 am Alex Roepers leads Plenty to impressive victory in Farr 40 Gaeta Open
On surface, it would appear that skipper Alex Roepers and Plenty team posted a commanding victory in Farr 40 Gaeta Open. On the surface, it would appear that skipper Alex Roepers and the Plenty team posted a commanding victory in the Farr 40 Gaeta Open. The American boat won seven of nine races and finished with a low score of 11 points, nine better than runner-up Enfant Terrible.
Posted today at 8:01 am Giraglia Rolex Cup – The inshore races begin tomorrow
The yachts competing in the Sanremo and Marseilles races arrived and quickly filled the port with their happy crews. A varied and colorful fleet of 250 yachts ranging from Maxis like Leonardo Ferragamo’s Solleone and Sir Peter Ogden’s Jethou to a group of Mini 650s has gathered in the port of Saint-Tropez in anticipation of the inshore races
Posted on 10 Jun La Solitaire URGO le Figaro – Leg 2 – Northward Bound
Anthony Marchand, Nicolas Lunven (Generali), Alexis Loison (Custo Pol) had good starts attacking the middle of the line With the fleet eager to get under way in the light breeze two general recalls delayed proceedings with a final clean start underway at 16:09 local time.
Posted on 10 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy