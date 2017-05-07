Spectacular A Class Catamaran Championships draw keen interest
by Mark Dawson today at 5:49 am
Queensland sailors did well but could not take first place from world class sailor Steve Brewin in the Queensland A class championships at Humpybong Yacht Club from 5 to 7 May 2017.
A Class Championships fleet racing at Humpybong yacht Club Mark Dawson
Humpybong Yacht Club president David Begley said the championships which attracted twenty two competitors got off to a bumpy start on the Friday with big seas and near maximum strength winds which meant only eight sailors ventured out in the marginal winds and seas.
“Conditions improved for Saturday and Sundays racing with the full fleet taking part but no one could get near Sydney’s Brewin who led the fleet from start to finish claiming seven of the eight races.
His lead was so dominating he didn’t sail the last race as he had already secured first place.” Mr Begley said.
He said Queensland sailors Brad Collett, Paul Neeskens, Andrew Chaney, Leon McNeil and Peter Bradbury all claimed top ten places but the winning trio Brewin, Andrew Landenberger and Mark Johnson all were from New South Wales. Brewin and Landenberger are international sailors so the competition was at the highest level.
Mr Begley said the championships were excellent preparation for local and regional sailors for the A class world championships to be held at Hervey Bay on the Fraser Coast next year.
Over 100 A class sailors from throughout the world are expected to attend including leading Americas Cup sailors such as nine times Australian A class champion Glenn Ashby and his Australian and New Zealand AC team and competitors.
Mr Begley said Humpybong yacht club is now preparing for the Winterbash regatta in July and the Spring Humpybash regatta in October. Both of these events attract large fleets from throughout Queensland and interstate.
Overall
Sailed: 8, Discards: 2, To count: 6, Entries: 22, Scoring system: Appendix A
|Rank
|Competitor
|SailNo
|Boat
|Club
|Division
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|Score
|1st
|Steven Brewin
|AUS4
|HARKEN
|Kurnell Catamaran C
|O
|(1.0)
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|(23.0 DNS)
|6.0
|2nd
|Andrew Landenberger
|AUS308
|
|Big River SC
|M
|(23.0 DNF)
|(2.0)
|2.0
|2.0
|2.0
|2.0
|2.0
|1.0
|11.0
|3rd
|Mark Johnston
|AUS22
|
|Gosford SC
|GGM
|3.0
|(4.0)
|3.0
|3.0
|3.0 RDG
|3.0
|3.0
|(23.0 DNS)
|18.0
|4th
|Brad Collett
|AUS1020
|Time Bandit
|Lake Cootharaba SC
|O
|2.0
|3.0
|(6.0)
|4.0
|3.0
|(5.0)
|5.0
|3.0
|20.0
|5th
|Brad Wicht
|AUS15
|SSH
|Kurnell Catamaran C
|GGM
|(23.0 DNS)
|(23.0 DNS)
|5.0
|5.0
|4.0
|4.0
|4.0
|2.0
|24.0
|6th
|Paul Neeskens
|AUS954
|Mr Bling
|Hervey Bay SC
|GGM
|4.0
|7.0
|(9.0)
|(13.0)
|8.0
|8.0
|7.0
|9.0
|43.0
|7th
|Peter York
|AUS955
|
|Hervey Bay SC
|GGM
|6.0
|5.0
|(11.0)
|(12.0)
|6.0
|11.0
|9.0
|6.0
|43.0
|8th
|Andrew Chaney
|AUS999
|Copeton
|Humpybong YC
|M
|(23.0 DNS)
|(23.0 DNS)
|4.0
|6.0
|5.0
|10.0
|10.0
|10.0
|45.0
|9th
|Leon McNeil
|AUS984
|5ft Short
|Lake Samsonvale SC
|M
|(23.0 DNC)
|(23.0 DNC)
|7.0
|10.0
|10.0
|9.0
|6.0
|5.0
|47.0
|10th
|Peter Bradbury
|AUS934
|Harnessed Lunacy
|Humpybong YC
|GGM
|5.0
|6.0
|13.0
|(17.0)
|12.0
|(15.0)
|12.0
|13.0
|61.0
|11th
|Chris Homan
|AUS41
|Punter
|Humpybong YC
|O
|(23.0 DNC)
|(23.0 DNC)
|10.0
|9.0
|7.0
|12.0
|23.0 OCS
|4.0
|65.0
|12th
|Clare Neeskens
|AUS987
|Mrs Bling
|Hervey Bay SC
|GM
|(23.0 DNS)
|(23.0 DNS)
|14.0
|16.0
|13.0
|6.0
|8.0
|8.0
|65.0
|13th
|Grant Rogers
|AUS1038
|Helm Group
|Yarra Bay SC
|O
|7.0
|8.0
|(23.0 RET)
|7.0
|14.0
|13.0
|18.0
|(23.0 DNF)
|67.0
|14th
|Bruce Woodward
|AUS971
|Might I Fly
|Bundaberg SC
|O
|(23.0 DNS)
|(23.0 DNS)
|23.0 RET
|14.0
|11.0
|7.0
|14.0
|7.0
|76.0
|15th
|Ian Michie
|AUS27
|AUS 27
|Richmond River SC
|GGM
|(23.0 DNS)
|(23.0 DNS)
|17.0
|15.0
|16.0
|14.0
|11.0
|12.0
|85.0
|16th
|Alex Duff
|AUS912
|Chil Factor
|Humpybong YC
|GM
|(23.0 DNS)
|(23.0 DNS)
|15.0
|20.0
|15.0
|16.0
|16.0
|11.0
|93.0
|17th
|John Dowling
|AUS9
|ITB Racing
|Lake Cootharaba SC
|GGM
|(23.0 DNS)
|(23.0 DNS)
|8.0
|11.0
|9.0
|23.0 DNC
|23.0 DNC
|23.0 DNC
|97.0
|18th
|Callan Gilmore
|AUS861
|Time Out
|Humpybong YC
|O
|(23.0 DNS)
|(23.0 DNS)
|18.0
|19.0
|17.0
|17.0
|15.0
|14.0
|100.0
|19th
|Mark Capel
|AUS992
|Rhogh
|Lake Cootharaba SC
|GM
|(23.0 DNS)
|(23.0 DNS)
|19.0
|18.0
|18.0
|18.0
|13.0
|23.0 DNF
|109.0
|20th
|Lucas McDonlad
|AUS985
|Onesails
|Humpybong YC
|O
|(23.0 DNS)
|(23.0 DNS)
|12.0
|8.0
|23.0 RET
|23.0 DNC
|23.0 DNC
|23.0 DNC
|112.0
|21st
|Leon Percy
|AUS484
|AIR N WATER
|Humpybong YC
|GM
|(23.0 DNS)
|(23.0 DNS)
|23.0 RET
|21.0
|23.0 DNS
|19.0
|17.0
|23.0 DNS
|126.0
|22nd
|Brian Hooper
|AUS993
|TNT
|Humpybong YC
|GGM
|(23.0 DNS)
|(23.0 DNS)
|16.0
|23.0 DNS
|23.0 DNS
|23.0 DNF
|23.0 DNS
|23.0 DNS
|131.0
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/153752