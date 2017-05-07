Spectacular A Class Catamaran Championships draw keen interest

by Mark Dawson today at 5:49 amHumpybong Yacht Club president David Begley said the championships which attracted twenty two competitors got off to a bumpy start on the Friday with big seas and near maximum strength winds which meant only eight sailors ventured out in the marginal winds and seas.“Conditions improved for Saturday and Sundays racing with the full fleet taking part but no one could get near Sydney’s Brewin who led the fleet from start to finish claiming seven of the eight races.





His lead was so dominating he didn’t sail the last race as he had already secured first place.” Mr Begley said.



He said Queensland sailors Brad Collett, Paul Neeskens, Andrew Chaney, Leon McNeil and Peter Bradbury all claimed top ten places but the winning trio Brewin, Andrew Landenberger and Mark Johnson all were from New South Wales. Brewin and Landenberger are international sailors so the competition was at the highest level.



Mr Begley said the championships were excellent preparation for local and regional sailors for the A class world championships to be held at Hervey Bay on the Fraser Coast next year.



Over 100 A class sailors from throughout the world are expected to attend including leading Americas Cup sailors such as nine times Australian A class champion Glenn Ashby and his Australian and New Zealand AC team and competitors.



Mr Begley said Humpybong yacht club is now preparing for the Winterbash regatta in July and the Spring Humpybash regatta in October. Both of these events attract large fleets from throughout Queensland and interstate.





Overall

Sailed: 8, Discards: 2, To count: 6, Entries: 22, Scoring system: Appendix A

Rank Competitor SailNo Boat Club Division 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Score 1st Steven Brewin AUS4 HARKEN Kurnell Catamaran C O (1.0) 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 (23.0 DNS) 6.0 2nd Andrew Landenberger AUS308 Big River SC M (23.0 DNF) (2.0) 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 1.0 11.0 3rd Mark Johnston AUS22 Gosford SC GGM 3.0 (4.0) 3.0 3.0 3.0 RDG 3.0 3.0 (23.0 DNS) 18.0 4th Brad Collett AUS1020 Time Bandit Lake Cootharaba SC O 2.0 3.0 (6.0) 4.0 3.0 (5.0) 5.0 3.0 20.0 5th Brad Wicht AUS15 SSH Kurnell Catamaran C GGM (23.0 DNS) (23.0 DNS) 5.0 5.0 4.0 4.0 4.0 2.0 24.0 6th Paul Neeskens AUS954 Mr Bling Hervey Bay SC GGM 4.0 7.0 (9.0) (13.0) 8.0 8.0 7.0 9.0 43.0 7th Peter York AUS955 Hervey Bay SC GGM 6.0 5.0 (11.0) (12.0) 6.0 11.0 9.0 6.0 43.0 8th Andrew Chaney AUS999 Copeton Humpybong YC M (23.0 DNS) (23.0 DNS) 4.0 6.0 5.0 10.0 10.0 10.0 45.0 9th Leon McNeil AUS984 5ft Short Lake Samsonvale SC M (23.0 DNC) (23.0 DNC) 7.0 10.0 10.0 9.0 6.0 5.0 47.0 10th Peter Bradbury AUS934 Harnessed Lunacy Humpybong YC GGM 5.0 6.0 13.0 (17.0) 12.0 (15.0) 12.0 13.0 61.0 11th Chris Homan AUS41 Punter Humpybong YC O (23.0 DNC) (23.0 DNC) 10.0 9.0 7.0 12.0 23.0 OCS 4.0 65.0 12th Clare Neeskens AUS987 Mrs Bling Hervey Bay SC GM (23.0 DNS) (23.0 DNS) 14.0 16.0 13.0 6.0 8.0 8.0 65.0 13th Grant Rogers AUS1038 Helm Group Yarra Bay SC O 7.0 8.0 (23.0 RET) 7.0 14.0 13.0 18.0 (23.0 DNF) 67.0 14th Bruce Woodward AUS971 Might I Fly Bundaberg SC O (23.0 DNS) (23.0 DNS) 23.0 RET 14.0 11.0 7.0 14.0 7.0 76.0 15th Ian Michie AUS27 AUS 27 Richmond River SC GGM (23.0 DNS) (23.0 DNS) 17.0 15.0 16.0 14.0 11.0 12.0 85.0 16th Alex Duff AUS912 Chil Factor Humpybong YC GM (23.0 DNS) (23.0 DNS) 15.0 20.0 15.0 16.0 16.0 11.0 93.0 17th John Dowling AUS9 ITB Racing Lake Cootharaba SC GGM (23.0 DNS) (23.0 DNS) 8.0 11.0 9.0 23.0 DNC 23.0 DNC 23.0 DNC 97.0 18th Callan Gilmore AUS861 Time Out Humpybong YC O (23.0 DNS) (23.0 DNS) 18.0 19.0 17.0 17.0 15.0 14.0 100.0 19th Mark Capel AUS992 Rhogh Lake Cootharaba SC GM (23.0 DNS) (23.0 DNS) 19.0 18.0 18.0 18.0 13.0 23.0 DNF 109.0 20th Lucas McDonlad AUS985 Onesails Humpybong YC O (23.0 DNS) (23.0 DNS) 12.0 8.0 23.0 RET 23.0 DNC 23.0 DNC 23.0 DNC 112.0 21st Leon Percy AUS484 AIR N WATER Humpybong YC GM (23.0 DNS) (23.0 DNS) 23.0 RET 21.0 23.0 DNS 19.0 17.0 23.0 DNS 126.0 22nd Brian Hooper AUS993 TNT Humpybong YC GGM (23.0 DNS) (23.0 DNS) 16.0 23.0 DNS 23.0 DNS 23.0 DNF 23.0 DNS 23.0 DNS 131.0

