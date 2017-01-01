Please select your home edition
Edition
RS Sailing 728x90

Sparkling start to the Summer Series

by Louay Habib today at 4:56 am
81 teams enjoyed fantastic conditions in the Solent - Royal Southern YC May Regatta 2017 Paul Wyeth
Sunshine and a solid breeze launched the opening event of the Royal Southern Yacht Club’s Summer Series - the North Sails May Regatta - in fine style.

The 81 crews competing, the highest entry in several years, enjoyed racing on tight courses in brisk conditions. Early cloud and rain on Saturday gave way to sun and 10 to 20-plus knots over the rest of the weekend.

17-Strong J/70 Fleet at the Royal Southern YC May Regatta 2017 © Paul Wyeth
17-Strong J/70 Fleet at the Royal Southern YC May Regatta 2017 © Paul Wyeth



The J/70 fleet was out in force, no doubt aiming to hone their skills ahead of next month’s Southern-run European Championships – and with just 1.5 points covering the top three boats, there is all to play for.

Marshall King’s The Janitor emerged by a whisker at the head of a highly competitive 17-strong contingent thanks to two race wins, chased all the way by Clive Bush’s Darcey. The two finished a point apart, with Patrick Liardet’s Cosmic just 0.5 point in arrears to complete the J/70 podium.

The J/80s have got their own UK Nationals next month with their Worlds in July – both events also being run by the Southern – so made the most of race time on the water.

Jonathan Powell’s Betty reeled off a string of bullets, and was even able to discard a second on the way to a four point win over Slightly Steamy (Nick Haigh). Sasha Lines’ Swallow came third.

In the Mixed Sportsboats class SB20s took the top two spots - Royal Southern YC May Regatta 2017 © Paul Wyeth
In the Mixed Sportsboats class SB20s took the top two spots - Royal Southern YC May Regatta 2017 © Paul Wyeth



In the Mixed Sportsboats class SB20s took the top two spots, Whyaduck (Tom Clay) taking four successive wins to shade Wight Dragon (Mark Irons). Michael Livingstone’s Cork 1720 Rum n Cork place third in increasingly lively Solent conditions.

Royal Southern YC May Regatta 2017 © Paul Wyeth
Royal Southern YC May Regatta 2017 © Paul Wyeth



After winning last year’s Summer Series overall – along with an all paid for holiday in the Caribbean courtesy of series sponsor the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. - Mike Blair and Seb Blair’s Cobra skippered by Stevie Beckett continued where she left off, top of the pile in IRC1, but only just.

Starting with two wins straight out of the box, Cobra was able to discard a seventh in the final race to finish two points clear of Jahmali (Mike Wallis) with Aurora (Roderick Stuart) just a point further back.

Royal Southern YC May Regatta 2017 © Paul Wyeth
Royal Southern YC May Regatta 2017 © Paul Wyeth



In IRC2 Peter and Sarah Hodgkinson’s Xcitable finished with three wins to take the class ahead of Pegasus DekMarx (Malcolm Wootton) and No Retreat! (David Riley).

Phil Plumtree went one better in the bullet stakes, his half-tonner Swuzzlebubble taking IRC3 with four successive wins. Scarlet Jester (Jamie Muir) shaded Blackjack II (Andy and Annie Howe) by a single point to take the second step on the podium.

Royal Southern YC May Regatta 2017 © Paul Wyeth
Royal Southern YC May Regatta 2017 © Paul Wyeth



IRC4 was a two-horse race, with Tom Hill’s Belinda taking bragging rights just ahead of Richard Hollis’ Crakajax.

The Summer Series action resumes with the Harken June Regatta on June 10 and 11. The J/70 European Championships runs from June 3 to 9.

For more information, including on line entry click here.

Royal Southern YC May Regatta 2017 © Paul Wyeth
Royal Southern YC May Regatta 2017 © Paul Wyeth


Royal Southern YC May Regatta 2017 © Paul Wyeth
Royal Southern YC May Regatta 2017 © Paul Wyeth

RS Sailing 660x82Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82Protector - 660 x 82

Related Articles

A few rays – no water, no way?
Sunscreen that won’t wash off with spray or capsize … if only! Sunscreen that won’t wash off with spray or capsize … if only! Let’s go back a bit. Water is repelled by the skin. Thankfully so, or we would be in trouble when it rains, or when we swim or take a bath.
Posted today at 3:36 am Onorato conquers Scarlino edition of 2017 Melges 20 World League
Congratulations to Achille Onorato and Cameron Appleton on tactics and Stefano Ciampalini - they are Champions! Congratulations to Achille Onorato and crew members Cameron Appleton on tactics and Stefano Ciampalini aboard Mascalzone Latino, Jr. - they are 2017 Melges 20 Scarlino Champions!
Posted today at 2:39 am GC32 Racing Tour Riva Cup – Action shots by Max Ranchi
Photographer Max Ranchi has provided this gallery of images Photographer Max Ranchi has provided this gallery of images
Posted on 14 May Melges 20 World League - Three Melges 20 races put Onorato in charge
The fifth event of the 2017 Melges 20 World League officially kicked off racing today completing three races The fifth event of the 2017 Melges 20 World League hosted by Marina di Scarlino/Club Nautico Scarlino officially kicked off racing today completing three races and producing three different winners. Atop the fleet is no stranger to success - Achille Onorato's Mascalzone Latino Jr. is celebrating a 12-point winning advantage.
Posted on 14 May Jonathan Lobert seals major Finn title after solid week in Marseille
After a fabulous finale to a challenging week, Jonathan Lobert of France won his first ever major title in Finn class. After a fabulous finale to a challenging week, Jonathan Lobert of France won his first ever major title in the Finn class. Ed Wright and Ben Cornish of Great Britain, both survived the Semi-Final to meet Lobert in the Final and secured silver and bronze.
Posted on 14 May GC32 Riva Cup - Team Tilt on the ascent as Realteam leaps ahead
After yesterday’s three way near-tie at the top, the GC32 Riva Cup has a stand-out leader going into its final day. After yesterday’s three way near-tie at the top, the GC32 Riva Cup has a stand-out leader going into its final day. Today Lake Garda was behaving, the southerly Ora wind a constant 15-18 knots, although this cut down tactical options and in all today’s four races it always seemed to pay to venture as close as one dared to the sheer vertical cliff face on the west side of the lake.
Posted on 14 May GC32 Racing Tour Riva Cup – Some action shots by Max Ranchi
Photographer Max Ranchi has provided this gallery of images Photographer Max Ranchi has provided this gallery of images
Posted on 13 May Antigua Bermuda Race – Day 2 – Rich Pickings up North
A light easterly breeze of about eight knots and a gentle sea state provided glorious reaching conditions. By morning on the second day, all of the fleet had passed Barbuda - the next land they will see will be Bermuda, over 800 miles north. The wind experienced was more than forecast and this may allow the faster yachts to hook into good pressure further north.
Posted on 13 May Rolex TP52 World Championship – Can Platoon call the tune in Tuscany?
Only three crews have won the world title since its inauguration in 2008 as an officially recognised world championship To those who have closely observed the racing this season, Harm Müller-Spreer’s German-flagged Platoon has displayed all the facets of a team with serious winning potential, indeed to some it may appear only to be a matter of time before the crew, led by John Kostecki, top the podium.
Posted on 13 May No wind in Scarlino for Melges 20 World League opening day
Sadly, there was just not enough wind to get any races underway at 2017 Melges 20 World League, European Division event Sadly, there was just not enough wind to get any races underway at the 2017 Melges 20 World League, European Division event hosted by Marina di Scarlino/Club Nautico Scarlino.
Posted on 13 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy