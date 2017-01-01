Southport Yacht Club, host club to 2017 Queensland Yachting Champs

by Bronwen Hemmings

by Bronwen Hemmings today at 6:15 amSYC last held the Queensland Yachting Championships in 2013, incorporated into the Club’s premier yachting regatta Sail Paradise. Peter Harburg's 66ft Reichel Pugh, Blackjack won the 2013 Queensland IRC State Championships, followed closely by Sydney Vessel, Vamp skippered by David Fuller.





“We are ecstatic to have the grand prix yachts return to our shores, the calibre of racing is second to none and with a versatile range of expected vessels, I am sure the event will see some very close and exciting racing between the vessels”, said Club Commodore, Kerry Noyes.



All IRC eligible monohull vessels are invited to enter this prestigious event through the Club’s website.



For further information please contact Southport Yacht Club Marketing Manager, Bronwen Hemmings via Marketing.Manager@southportyachtclub.com.au or 07 5591 3500.

