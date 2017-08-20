Please select your home edition
Edition
North Sails 3Di 60 - 728x90

Southern class at Couta Week

by Lisa Ratcliff today at 12:40 pm
Couta delivery from Pittwater to the harbour – Couta Week © Bob Fowler
NSW Couta Boats are among the placegetters in individual races, but it’s the Sorrento crews at the top of the tree in the Sydney Harbour Couta Boat Series combined results from the Thistle Cup, Muriel Trophy and Sunday’s spectacular 95-strong Gaffer’s Day fleet.

Four races into Couta Week 2017 and the Victorians are oiled up and flexing as the class prepares for the first Australian title to be held outside their state this weekend, October 14-15. Seems they have no intention of letting the NSW drought of national champions be broken, even though the Sorrento crews find themselves in less familiar waters.

This is Mitchell’s fifth trip to Sydney in six years and speaking on the impending CBA Nationals he reckons “we’ll be up there, though you never really know with Pittwater. We’ve come up from Melbourne to take every line honours in every race and if the handicap results go our way that’s a bonus. Rhapsody is probably rated tenth in the fleet in terms of speed but we sail it well, to beat the lighter, faster and more expensive boats.”

Tenacity on Sydney Harbour – Couta Week © Bob Fowler
Tenacity on Sydney Harbour – Couta Week © Bob Fowler



Second in the Gaffer’s Day race and the best-placed NSW boat in the series in fourth, Maurice Drent’s Emily, is one of the Coutas built from the original fishing boat design. Helm and tactician Bob Fowler said “Sunday’s building NNE breeze and washing machine” conditions suited the heavier boat, the extra weight providing stability in the choppy waters. “There’s a huge difference in how weight is distributed between the heritage Coutas and those built purely for racing.”

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was aboard the Couta Boat Rob Roy he co-owns, and back at the host Sydney Amateur Sailing Club he agreed to present the Gaffer’s Day trophies.

Couta division of Gaffer's Day start off Kirribilli – Couta Week © John Jeremy / SASC
Couta division of Gaffer's Day start off Kirribilli – Couta Week © John Jeremy / SASC



According to SASC Rear Commodore and chairman of the organising committee, Peter Scott, the Kelpie Trophy is awarded for “gracing and racing”, and following the Gaffer’s Day race luminaries of the classic boat world, including Bill Gale, Sir James Hardy and Merrin Maple-Brown, selected Matt Brooks’ stunning S&S 52 Dorade.

A new Gaffer’s Day trophy called the Classic Cup was awarded to Rana’s young skipper Peter Langman, the shipwright given the task of completing the restoration of the 1913-built AC Barber design during his final apprenticeship year. It was also his 21st birthday present, gifted by another classic boat tragic, dad Sean Langman.

Tenacity and Barra Gaffer's Day – Couta Week © John Jeremy / SASC
Tenacity and Barra Gaffer's Day – Couta Week © John Jeremy / SASC



The Couta fleet is making its way north to Pittwater for the second half of the itinerary with a series of informal races and soirees put together by the NSW chapter before the pinnacle, the CBA Nationals and Wattle Cup October this weekend out of the Avalon Sailing Club.

Peter Langman with Classic Cup trophy and PM Malcolm Turnbull – Couta Week © John Jeremy / SASC
Peter Langman with Classic Cup trophy and PM Malcolm Turnbull – Couta Week © John Jeremy / SASC

Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82Sydney Harbour Boat Storage 660x82Hall Spars - Boom

Related Articles

VOR - Tense times in light conditions on race to be first to Gibraltar
The images of Volvo Ocean Race boats in near calm conditions may give the impression of a relaxing cruise down the coast The images of Volvo Ocean Race boats in near calm conditions during the first 24-hours of the Prologue leg from Lisbon to Alicante may give the impression of a relaxing cruise down the coast to the gates of the Mediterranean.
Posted today at 1:34 am Images of Les Voiles De St Tropez 2017 - October 5
Eugenia Bakunova of mainsail.ru was on the water for Day 3 of Les Voiles De St Tropez Eugenia Bakunova of mainsail.ru was on the water for Day 3 of Les Voiles De St Tropez and provided this image gallery from the day.
Posted today at 1:31 am Images of Les Voiles De St Tropez 2017 - October 6 and 7
Eugenia Bakunova of mainsail.ru was on the water for Day 4 and 5 of Les Voiles De St Tropez Eugenia Bakunova of mainsail.ru was on the water for Day 4 and 5 of Les Voiles De St Tropez and provided this image gallery from the day.
Posted today at 1:25 am America's Cup - Challenger Finalist ponders entry for Auckland/Italy
Artemis Racing has announced that they are seriously considering an entry in the 36th America's Cup. The Swedish America's Cup team, Artemis Racing has announced that they are seriously considering an entry in the 36th America's Cup. The team issued a media statement confirmed that they were looking at contesting this America's Cup or sitting out the Auckland/Italy event and would come back for the 37th event.
Posted on 9 Oct Mini-Transat La Boulangère – Ranking fluctuating with position reports
Between the latitude of Madeira and the Canaries, the wind is dying and the average speeds make for depressing reading This first leg may go down in the race’s history books as one of the longest of the modern era, when the competitive prototypes and production boats took over from the Muscadets and Serpentaires of the early days. In this windless stagnation, everyone is trying to find a saviour in options that are increasingly uncertain
Posted on 9 Oct American Challenge for AC36—Sailing news from North America & beyond
Editorial Editorial
Posted on 9 Oct World Sailing and Rolex form strategic partnership
Under the new agreement with World Sailing, Rolex will support World Sailing's mission to grow and develop the sport Rolex has been the title sponsor of the Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards since 2001. As part of the new agreement, Rolex will continue this role, in addition to supporting World Sailing to a greater extent.
Posted on 9 Oct Fast40+ Circuit Round 5 – Season decider
Sir Keith Mills' British Ker40+ Invictus, leads the championship. Peter Morton's British CF40+ Girls on Film is second Heinz Peter Schmidt's Felci designed Silva Neo is the most improved team of 2017. With one round to go the young German team, with Dennis Gehrlein at the helm, is guaranteed sixth position, far better than 11th in 2016.
Posted on 9 Oct Clipper World Race – Day 5 – High-Pressure System frustrates fleet
Dare To Lead continues to be in first place with a lead of 20nm but progress has slowed having sailed just over 30nm Further north, a race to the Scoring Gate continues with Liverpool 2018, Visit Seattle and Qingdao (in fourth, fifth and sixth position respectively) gunning to be the first team over the line to take three points, with two points for second and one point for third.
Posted on 9 Oct RORC Caribbean 600 – Business as usual
Bolstered by a record entry for the RORC Transatlantic Race a strong Racing Division for the Atlantic Rally for Cruisers Antigua was one of the few islands in the Leeward Islands chain to escape major damage after the passing of hurricanes Irma to the north and Maria to the south.
Posted on 9 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy