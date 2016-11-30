Please select your home edition
Southern Spars

Southern Spars takes to the air with new composite engineering project

by Sail-World & Southern Spars today at 12:37 am
Southern Spars are producing custom made, ultra-lightweight and super durable medevac stretchers for Pacific Aerospace. Southern Spars
One of the challenges for companies who have had their roots in the marine industry is diversification beyond that field.

Moving into the composites engineering for non-marine projects is becoming a more common occurrence as clients realise the opportunities from utilising the expertise of composite boat and spar builders.

On the back of the successful track cycling wheels and the Emirates Team New Zealand America’s Cup yacht, latest composite creation from Southern Spars is taking to the air.

Custom made, ultra-lightweight and super durable medevac stretchers have been delivered to local airplane manufacturer, Pacific Aerospace.

The stretchers, produced at Southern Spars high-tech carbon-fibre manufacturing plant in Auckland, present a significant weight saving over the traditional stretchers. They meet medical evacuation criteria while also offering several features unseen on previous models. The weight and rigidity improvements aid rescue workers when on the ground and in the air.

Southern Spars are producing custom made, ultra-lightweight and super durable medevac stretchers for Pacific Aerospace. © Southern Spars
Southern Spars are producing custom made, ultra-lightweight and super durable medevac stretchers for Pacific Aerospace. © Southern Spars


The reduced handling weight allows rescue workers to be more agile and maneuverable, which makes getting to and removal of injured or incapacitated patients much faster and safer.

Pacific Aerospace’s P-750 XTOL airplanes, which have been equipped with Southern Spars’ stretchers, specialize in short take-off and landing. For them, onboard weight savings are put at a premium. A lighter load allows them to take off with a shorter runway and travel greater distances in the air.

The two companies are continuing to work together to further reduce the weight of the P-750 planes with the introduction of more composite parts to the aircraft.

