Please select your home edition
Edition
Jeanneau AUS Sunfast 728x90

Southern Spars seeks Designers and Fabricators

by Southern Spars/Sail-World.com/nz today at 10:43 am
Emirates Team New Zealand's America's Cup class boat, boat 2, is delivered from Southern Spars to Emirates Team New Zealand's base Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com
Southern Spars is looking for designers and fabricators who want careers in the exciting composites industry.

We built the winning America’s Cup boat, but we do so much more than create amazing boats and masts, we’re also leaders in the aeronautics, sporting and automotive industries.

If you have a passion for sailing that’s great, but not essential, what’s more important to us is your commitment to delivering a great result.

For more information about a career at Southern Spars send a CV or outline of your experience to careers@southernspars.com.

Southern Spars seek Designers and Fabricators © Southern Spars
Southern Spars seek Designers and Fabricators © Southern Spars


Hull lamination - Southern Spars AC50 build - December 2016 © Southern Spars
Hull lamination - Southern Spars AC50 build - December 2016 © Southern Spars


Emirates Team New Zealand's America's Cup class boat, has the finishing touches put on her at the Southern Spars composite engineering facility © Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com
Emirates Team New Zealand's America's Cup class boat, has the finishing touches put on her at the Southern Spars composite engineering facility © Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com


Southern Spars AC50 build - December 2016 © Southern Spars
Southern Spars AC50 build - December 2016 © Southern Spars


Emirates Team New Zealand's America's Cup class boat, in the paint booth at Southern Spars facility © Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com
Emirates Team New Zealand's America's Cup class boat, in the paint booth at Southern Spars facility © Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com


Hull lamination - Southern Spars AC50 build - December 2016 © Southern Spars
Hull lamination - Southern Spars AC50 build - December 2016 © Southern Spars


Hull lamination - Southern Spars AC50 build - December 2016 © Southern Spars
Hull lamination - Southern Spars AC50 build - December 2016 © Southern Spars


Hull lamination - Southern Spars AC50 build - December 2016 © Southern Spars
Hull lamination - Southern Spars AC50 build - December 2016 © Southern Spars


NZ Cycling Team used the Southern Spars wheels to take on the world's best at the 2017 World Champs in Hong Kong and win. © Southern Spars
NZ Cycling Team used the Southern Spars wheels to take on the world's best at the 2017 World Champs in Hong Kong and win. © Southern Spars


Southern Spars manufactured carbon fibre bodyshell that could revolutionise helicopter use. © Southern Spars
Southern Spars manufactured carbon fibre bodyshell that could revolutionise helicopter use. © Southern Spars


Southern Spars built the hulls and wingsail and some other components used by Emirates Team NZ to win the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda. © Southern Spars
Southern Spars built the hulls and wingsail and some other components used by Emirates Team NZ to win the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda. © Southern Spars

Southern Spars - 100North Technology - Southern Spars

Related Articles

Pittwater to Paradise Regatta - Rikki’s new Aussie adventure
New Zealand yacht Rikki is confirmed for Pittwater to Paradise Regatta and Reichel-Pugh 42 is due to arrive in December New Zealand yacht Rikki is confirmed for the Club Marine Pittwater to Paradise Regatta and the bright red Reichel-Pugh 42 is due to arrive in Pittwater mid-December, well in time for the single line start on January 2, 2018.
Posted today at 5:18 am Six perpetual trophies awarded on final day of Rolex Big Boat Series
Racing concluded today at 53rd edition of Rolex Big Boat Series on the wind and tide-torn waters of San Francisco Bay. Racing concluded today at the 53rd edition of the Rolex Big Boat Series (September 13-17), hosted by the St. Francis Yacht Club on the wind and tide-torn waters of San Francisco Bay. After seven races spread across four days of on-water action, winners were crowned in eleven classes, including six perpetual trophies. En route to determining this year’s winners
Posted today at 4:20 am Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 28 – Stealth Mode shakes up the fleet
Three teams, Visit Seattle, Unicef and Great Britain, are in Stealth Mode hiding positions from the rest of the fleet. Qingdao came out of Stealth Mode at 0600 UTC this morning. It appears that the decision has paid off for Qingdao, maintaining its lead over PSP Logistics and moving in front of HotelPlanner.com, but it was still unable to shake off Great Britain.
Posted on 17 Sep Audi J/70 World Championship – Duncan is top of the world
Peter Duncan is the Audi J/70 World Champion, after a stunning performance, scoring podium finishes in every race American Brian Keane's Savasana scored a second in the final race, moving up to runner up for the championship. Italian Luca Domenici moved up to third in the final race. Italian Claudia Rossi's attempt to become the first lady helm to win the title was ended with a Black Flag in the final race.
Posted on 17 Sep Southern stars take win at Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup
In today's single race, Southern Yacht Club was as sharp as they had been in the previous 11 races, starting strongly The morning may have dawned with dense fog and little breeze on Narragansett Bay, but by mid-afternoon the sky had cleared and the same could be said of any ambiguity regarding which was the best team at the 2017 Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup. In today's single race, the Southern Yacht Club was as sharp as they had been in the previous 11 races, starting strongly and never wavering.
Posted on 17 Sep Consolidating leaderboard positions at the Rolex Big Boat Series
When it comes to natural sailing amphitheaters, San Francisco Bay is virtually impossible to beat during Big Boat Series When it comes to natural sailing amphitheaters, San Francisco Bay is virtually impossible to beat, especially during the Rolex Big Boat Series hosted by the St. Francis Yacht Club in San Francisco, California. Not only does the Bay present great geographical features for sailors to race around, but the late-September winds have a reputation for greeting each day
Posted on 17 Sep Rolex Big Boat Series - Images of Pac52's in action on Day 2
Top international photographer, Sharon Green was in on the water for the second day of the Rolex Big Boat Series Top international photographer, Sharon Green was in on the water for the second day of the Rolex Big Boat Series in San Francisco, and caught these images of the five strong Pac 52 class getting its first racing in the prestigious series. San Francisco turned on its usual sea breeze through the Golden Gate providing the champagne conditions for which the Pac 52 was designed to excel.
Posted on 17 Sep Surprise victory for Realteam at GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup
An unforced error caused victory to slip through the fingers of Malizia – Yacht Club de Monaco on the final day While summery conditions initially gave way to an overcast sky and rain, out on the Bay of Calvi it was the most stable day with 15-20 knot winds. This enabled one round of the Anonimo Speed Challenge and five races with reaching starts to be held.
Posted on 16 Sep Audi J/70 World Championship – Final day images by Max Ranchi
Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from final day Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from final day
Posted on 16 Sep Clipper World Race –Day 27 – Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint results are in…
After nearly four weeks at sea and a variety of leaders, Visit Seattle tops the leaderboard going into the final stretch With the shortest elapsed time, and securing three bonus points, the winner of the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint is… Greenings! Greenings completed the sprint in 31 hours five minutes, just fifteen minutes quicker than Visit Seattle who took 31 hours and 19 minutes to secure two bonus points.
Posted on 16 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy