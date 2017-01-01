Southern Spars seeks Designers and Fabricators

Please select your home edition
by Southern Spars on 18 Sep
Emirates Team New Zealand's America's Cup class boat, "flies" in the Southern Spars building facility Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com
Southern Spars is looking for designers and fabricators who want careers in the exciting composites industry.

We built the winning America’s Cup boat, but we do so much more than create amazing boats and masts, we’re also leaders in the aeronautics, sporting and automotive industries.

If you have a passion for sailing that’s great, but not essential, what’s more important to us is your commitment to delivering a great result.

For more information about a career at Southern Spars send a CV or outline of your experience to careers@southernspars.com..

Southern Spars seek Designers and Fabricators © Southern Spars
Southern Spars seek Designers and Fabricators © Southern Spars


Hull lamination - Southern Spars AC50 build - December 2016 © Southern Spars
Hull lamination - Southern Spars AC50 build - December 2016 © Southern Spars


Emirates Team New Zealand's America's Cup class boat, in the paint booth at Southern Spars facility © Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com
Emirates Team New Zealand's America's Cup class boat, in the paint booth at Southern Spars facility © Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com


Southern Spars AC50 build - December 2016 © Southern Spars
Southern Spars AC50 build - December 2016 © Southern Spars


Emirates Team New Zealand's America's Cup class boat, has the finishing touches put on her at the Southern Spars composite engineering facility © Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com
Emirates Team New Zealand's America's Cup class boat, has the finishing touches put on her at the Southern Spars composite engineering facility © Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com


Hull lamination - Southern Spars AC50 build - December 2016 © Southern Spars
Hull lamination - Southern Spars AC50 build - December 2016 © Southern Spars


NZ Cycling Team used the Southern Spars wheels to take on the world's best at the 2017 World Champs in Hong Kong and win. © Southern Spars
NZ Cycling Team used the Southern Spars wheels to take on the world's best at the 2017 World Champs in Hong Kong and win. © Southern Spars

