Southern Spars seeks Designers and Fabricators

Emirates Team New Zealand's America's Cup class boat, "flies" in the Southern Spars building facility Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ Emirates Team New Zealand's America's Cup class boat, "flies" in the Southern Spars building facility Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com

by Southern Spars on 18 SepWe built the winning America’s Cup boat, but we do so much more than create amazing boats and masts, we’re also leaders in the aeronautics, sporting and automotive industries.If you have a passion for sailing that’s great, but not essential, what’s more important to us is your commitment to delivering a great result.For more information about a career at Southern Spars send a CV or outline of your experience to careers@southernspars.com..

























