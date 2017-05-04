Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resource 2016

Southern Spars expand horizons with new Olympic projects underway

by Suzanne McFadden today at 4:07 am
Less than 20 days to go until Emirates Team New Zealand begins the battle to bring the America’’s Cup home. (Image of the ex Luna Rossa foiler sailing on Auckland Harbour). Southern Spars
Southern Spars have had a hand in creating Team New Zealand boats for the last six America's Cup campaigns. Now they're expanding their expertise into helping all kinds of athletes get that extra edge

They built the fastest America’s Cup yacht that New Zealand has ever sailed, and the wheels that transported Kiwi cyclists to six Olympic and world championship medals. Now Auckland mast-makers Southern Spars want to help more New Zealand athletes on to the winners’ podium, by taking their cutting-edge technology in ingenious new directions.

Maybe it will be Eliza McCartney’s vaulting pole; the New Zealand eight’s rowing oars; Luuka Jones’s slalom canoe; or even Liam Malone’s running blades. Southern Spars want to look at any sporting equipment that could be made from lightweight, strong and reliable carbon, and apply their design and construction expertise to it.

“Because of the way we think and design, we could really add value and give these athletes an edge,” says Southern Spars director Mark Hauser. “New Zealanders think a little differently from the rest of the world. That’s why we come up with boats with cyclists on them.”

For almost three decades, Southern Spars have been world leaders in designing and manufacturing masts and rigging for yachts around the world. Their history stretches back to Sir Peter Blake’s all-conquering round-the-world race yacht Steinlager II, in 1989, and Team New Zealand’s victorious Black Magic boats in 1995. When the America’s Cup was raced in Auckland in 2000 and 2003, the New Zealand company made all the masts in the fleet.

Liza McCartney (NZ) Bronze medal in the womens pole vault - 2016 Olympics - Image IAAF.org
Liza McCartney (NZ) Bronze medal in the womens pole vault - 2016 Olympics - Image IAAF.org


In this America’s Cup, which starts in Bermuda in three weeks’ time, Southern Spars have broadened their horizons and painstakingly built Emirates Team New Zealand’s AC50 yacht, from the wing sail, to the twin hulls, right down to the hydrofoils.

But this latest change in tack began with a different sport - when Olympic rowing gold medallist and former America’s Cup sailor Rob Waddell walked into Hauser’s office inside the sprawling Southern Spars factory early last year, armed with a couple of oars.

Waddell, chef de mission for the New Zealand Olympic team in Rio, wanted to see if Southern Spars could design a better oar for the rowing team.

For the rest of this story click here

Southern Spars<br /> New Zealand’s Men’s Team Sprint ride to their third World Championship, helped by Southern Spars wheels! © Southern Spars
Southern Spars
New Zealand’s Men’s Team Sprint ride to their third World Championship, helped by Southern Spars wheels! © Southern Spars


NZ Cycling Team used the Southern Spars wheels to take on the world’s best at the 2017 World Champs in Hong Kong and win. © Southern Spars
NZ Cycling Team used the Southern Spars wheels to take on the world’s best at the 2017 World Champs in Hong Kong and win. © Southern Spars


Ethan Mitchell, Sam Webster and Eddie Dawkins defend their world title. The wheels have been under wraps since the Olympics to keep them away from prying eyes, but it’s time to unleash the speed again. © Southern Spars
Ethan Mitchell, Sam Webster and Eddie Dawkins defend their world title. The wheels have been under wraps since the Olympics to keep them away from prying eyes, but it’s time to unleash the speed again. © Southern Spars

North Technology - Southern SparsSouthern Spars - 100

Related Articles

America's Cup - Southern Spars AC50 build for Emirates Team NZ + Video
The Peter Blake skippered Steinlager 2 put Southern Spars on the map 27 years after Steinlager 2 put Southern Spars on the map with her unequalled clean sweep of the 1989/90 Whitbread Round the World Race, Southern Spars were called on to build Emirates Team NZ's America's Cup Challenger. Here's a look behind the scenes at the composite engineering process Southern Spars employ on projects ranging from Volvo OR spars, to Olympic bike wheels to an AC50
Posted on 1 May Debbie says the 8thP with Insurance is Patience (Pt.III)
We’re back to keep exploring the nature of TC Debbie and how she came to tell us about the eighth P of insurance We’re back to keep exploring the nature of TC Debbie and how she came to tell us about the eighth P of insurance. We’ve looked at what it was like to come into a disaster zone, seen the evidence of those that did the right thing, and how the area is already on the road to recovery. Now we’ll see why patience is the key in the aftermath of her fury.
Posted on 30 Apr Debbie says the 8thP with Insurance is Patience (Pt.II)
We’re back to keep exploring the nature of TC Debbie and how she came to tell us about the eighth P of insurance We’re back to keep exploring the nature of TC Debbie and how she came to tell us about the eighth P of insurance. We looked at what it was like to come into a disaster zone and now we see the evidence of those that did the right thing, and how the area is already on the road to recovery.
Posted on 25 Apr You can almost see it
The windward/leeward is great fun and a real test of your skills. True, it might be hard for the uninitiated to follow The windward/leeward is great fun and a real test of your skills. True, it might be hard for the uninitiated to follow, but then sailing is not the world’s largest spectator sport by any means. Badminton does rate higher, after all. Still, when you’re doing it, you not really worried about little racquets and small, caged up, feathered thingamabobs.
Posted on 24 Apr She’s still here with us, and now we can be there for her
Of the many endearing qualities in Lisa Blair, the one that is paramount is her effervescence. Of the many endearing qualities in Lisa Blair, the one that is paramount is her effervescence. Yet it is what lies behind that which could be her most incredible characteristic. Sometimes you can almost overlook her steely determination, but not for long when you start talking with her. Catching up with her live from Cape Town surely was a vivid reminder of not only what this sailor can accomplish
Posted on 24 Apr Gladwell's Line - Timeout in Bermuda and a decision OTUSA will regret?
With Emirates Team New Zealand's AC50 now in Bermuda and being re-assembled, it is time to take a breath With Emirates Team New Zealand's AC50 now in Bermuda and being re-assembled, it is time to take a breath from what has been a hectic couple of months, both in Auckland and Bermuda. The third major Practice Session has concluded in Bermuda. This was conducted almost entirely if winds of around 16-25kts - starting to get close to the top end of the range for the AC50's.
Posted on 20 Apr Debbie says the 8thP with Insurance is Patience
This all stems from the learnings in the widely read, ‘Debbie says there are 7 Ps and 1 C with insurance’. This all stems from the learnings in the widely read, ‘Debbie says there are 7 Ps and 1 C with insurance’. As time unfolds some more, we learn that indeed there are a lot of reasons you need to apply patience with both your dealings with your insurance company, and also all the many trades that are working feverishly to get all the jobs done.
Posted on 19 Apr America's Cup - Glenn Ashby on hitting the AC50's sound barrier
These boats are incredible. The performance that can be achieved in light airs is the amazing thing. The big difference between the AC72, the America's Cup Class, used in the 2013 America's Cup in San Francisco and the smaller AC50 to be sailed in Bermuda, lies in their light and medium air performance. 'These boats are incredible. The performance that can be achieved in light airs is the amazing thing. In 7-8-9-10 knots of breeze, you are sailing at 30kts at times.
Posted on 18 Apr America's Cup - Bernasconi on expected winning factors in Bermuda
ETNZ's Technical Director, Dan Bernasconi has let out a few clues as to where he thought the differences might lie Emirates Team NZ's Technical Director, Dan Bernasconi has let out a few clues as to where he thought the differences might lie once the six teams entered in the 35th America's Cup. 'We have had a great run', he says. 'We've had a few hiccups along the way, as always. But the boat is going really well. We are getting through manoeuvres very well. And we think our straight line speed is good.'
Posted on 18 Apr Almost got sad…
Then realised that in fact racing was not over. It was just a change in focus, that’s all. Then realised that in fact racing was not over. It was just a change in focus, that’s all. Black Jack stormed away to grab Line Honours in the Brisbane to Gladstone, and thanks also to Nigel Statham for providing us with more info. Of course it could be the 70’ rocketship’s last outing under that name, with the 40 and now 100 to be Peter Harburg’s nautical passions.
Posted on 18 Apr
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy