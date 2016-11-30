Please select your home edition
Southern Spars - world beaters in 40-foot performance masts +Video

by Ben Gladwell on 6 Feb
Two-time Melges 32 World Champion Jason Carroll and his 'Argo Team' blast downwind best demonstrating their grand prix, performance prowess - Melges 32 World Championship International Melges 32 Class Association
Southern Spars builds world beating masts for yachts from 11-foot foiling moths to 280-foot superyachts and everything in between.

Southern Spars passion, technology, design and performance give you the results.

Southern Spars has produced masts for the top performing one-design fleets around the world, from the Melges 32, to the Carkeek 40, the Kerr 40+ and the 40 One Design and the Melges 40.

For more on how Southern Spars give you the results see southernspars.com or click here for the latest news and projects from Southern Spars.

