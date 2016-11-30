Southern Spars - world beaters in 40-foot performance masts +Video
by Ben Gladwell on 6 Feb
Southern Spars builds world beating masts for yachts from 11-foot foiling moths to 280-foot superyachts and everything in between.
Two-time Melges 32 World Champion Jason Carroll and his 'Argo Team' blast downwind best demonstrating their grand prix, performance prowess - Melges 32 World Championship International Melges 32 Class Association
Southern Spars passion, technology, design and performance give you the results.
Southern Spars has produced masts for the top performing one-design fleets around the world, from the Melges 32, to the Carkeek 40, the Kerr 40+ and the 40 One Design and the Melges 40.
