South African sailors rescued off WA coast

13m yacht, the dismasted Jedi 1, in the Indian Ocean. © . 13m yacht, the dismasted Jedi 1, in the Indian Ocean. © .

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152495

by AAP today at 2:40 amA Perth-based rescue jet flew to the dismasted 13-metre vessel, Jedi 1, and established a radio connection around midnight, AMSA said in a statement. It took HMAS Parramatta, which was deployed given the yacht's remote location, more than 40 hours to reach the men. AMSA said the sailors were winched to safety in good health by a Seahawk helicopter after the HMAS Parramatta arrived about 9pm on Saturday.Editor's note - no information was given about the yacht itself, so it is likely to still be afloat, and therefore a navigation hazard.