Solid fleet for 22nd Lock Crowther Multihull Regatta

Lock Crowther Multihull Regatta © Stephen Barton Lock Crowther Multihull Regatta © Stephen Barton

by Stephen Barton today at 5:01 amIt shoud be a fun weekend. The weather is looking nice and the generous sponsors including Musto, Maui Jim, ScottSails, Two Rivers wines, Hoods sails, Summit Coatings, Johnsn Bros Mitre 10, Vacuwash, Pittwater Online News, Geddes Optical and Multihull World Magazine will make for a gala Prize giving presentation dinner on Sunday evening.The optimum number for this regatta is around 20 -25 so the organisers would like to encourage all multihull owners and crews to join in and enjoy the racing in either the racing division with spinnakers etc or the cruising division with working sails only and to take advantage of the late fee amnesty.





The diversity of boats is fascinating and anyone with an interest in multihulls should check out this fleet over the weekend.

F-82R Orca of Kurt Ottowa, Seawind 1000 of Ron Bickerstaff, Corsair Dash Xena of event organiser Alan Brand, Vient, a Schionning Waterline of Mike Kirby, Geoff Floyd's Corsair 28-R Fifty-Fifty, Crowther 41 Quickstep of Jason Geddes, Bluey Zarzoff of Joe Finch which has just received a much bigger rig handed down from his dad's now defunct Twiggy. The speedy Barrink Nusa Tiga 9 of Robin Ottowa who is away but generously gave the Keys to his crew, Farrier F-82R Freelance of Nelville McElroy, perennial Jim Geddes in his perennial Crowther Spindrift 45, Crowther 12.2 Coconut Airlines of David Bishop, Barry Allertz's Corsair F-82R, Crowther Windspeed 31, Bob, of Greg Bridges, Shane Russell's Lynx 8.8 Foxy, and the glamorous Nautitech Open 40 Zephyr of Mark Blake and co.and my Pescott Whitehaven, J'ouvert.



We hope you can make it.

