Please select your home edition
Edition
Predictwind - Iridium

Soggy Sail Newport Regatta

by Melges 20 today at 4:19 am
USA 228 - Midnight Blue - 2017 Newport Regatta International Melges 20 Class Association
If there was ever a day for perfect foul weather gear and a Sou'Wester rain hat, opening day of the 2017 Sail Newport Regatta was it. The day started with a steady rain and a light easterly wind which showed no signs of letting up. Melges 20 sailors waited until the last moment to push off the dock, and once to the racing area south of the Newport bridge near the Jamestown shoreline, the rain was merely an afterthought when the starting gun sounded.

With a pin-end favored line and an outgoing tide, the fleet struggled to get to the line, however Rob Wilber's Cinghiale was able to nose out on the start, play the left side and lead around the first weather mark followed by John Kilroy's Samba Pa Ti and Liam Kilroy's Wildman. If the breeze seemed straight-forward, the first downwind leg showed that no lead was safe and as Wilber extended to the corner, he quickly fell into a sizeable hole and saw his lead disappear in a heartbeat. A hard charging Drew Freides on Pacific Yankee turned on his after burners to take the bullet on the final lap, followed by the elder Kilroy in second and Daniel Thielman on KUAI in third.

The rain persisted for the start of Race Two with yet-another pin-end favored line, this time the fleet was prepared and battled hard to get off on the favored end. Showing prowess, the younger Kilroy won the pin, port tacked the fleet and played the shifts up the first beat beautifully to grab the lead at the first top mark. The first downwind run produced some shuffling as the boats behind were able to gybe in a line of pressure, while the lead boats hung on by their fingernails to maintain their lead. Liam hung on for the win followed by an impressive race from overnight leader Jason Michas on Midnight Blue in second. Thielman grabbed his second, top three finish in the regatta to take third.

After a short delay due to a shifting breeze followed by more pounding rain, the Sail Newport Race Committee (RC) made the popular decision to send the fleet back to shore with no more racing for the day. Melges 20 teams quickly packed up their boats and made way for the nearest pub serving warm clam chowder. The forecast for Saturday is for a much drier and breezy conditions.

Top Five Results (Preliminary - After Two Races)

1.) Jason Michas, MIDNIGHT BLUE; 4-2 = 6
2.) Daniel Thielman, KUAI; 3-3 = 6
3.) Drew Freides, PACIFIC YANKEE; 1-8 = 9
4.) Alexis Michas, MIDNIGHT SUN; 5-5 = 10
5.) John Kilroy, SAMBA PA TI; 2-9 = 11


Top Five 2017 Melges World League Results (After Seven Events)

1.) Igor Rytov, RUSSIAN BOGATYRS = 85 pts.
2.) Vladimir Prosikhin, NIKA = 57 pts.
3.) Achille Onorato, MASCALZONE LATINO = 48 pts.
4.) Krzysztof Krempec, MAG TINY = 48 pts.
5.) Rodney Jones, CARS 167; 48 pts.

Top Five 2017 Melges World League, North America Results (After Two Events)

1.) Drew Freides, PACIFIC YANKEE = 37 pts.
2.) Igor Rytov, RUSSIAN BOGATYRS = 35 pts.
3.) Liam Kilroy, WILDMAN = 32 pts.
4.) Rob Wilber, CINGHIALE = 31 pts.
5.) Jim Wilson, OLEANDER = 29 pts.


2017 Newport Regatta - Preliminary Cumulative Results




Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Total
Newport Regatta Racing

One Design Division


110


1.
  USA 632 retrad 110 Joe Berkeley 2 1 3.0


2.
  608 Goodfoot 110 Ross Weene / Eli Slater 3 2 5.0


3.
  USA 754 Highwayman 110 Will Laidlaw 4 4 8.0


4.
  USA 563/496 One Bell 110 Scott Pakenham 1 8 9.0


5.
  445 Other Woman 110 Brendan Meyer 6 3 9.0


6.
  753 Powwow 110 Stewart Craig 5 6 11.0


7.
  687 Sugar Magnolia 110 Jeffrey Adam 7 5 12.0


8.
  271 Wild Thing 110 Maggie Craig 9 7 16.0


9.
  usa 450 Wharf Rat 110 Ann Lewis 8 11 19.0


10.
  693 Screaming Pelican 110 David West 10 9 19.0


11.
  418 Big Pink 110 Milly Biller 11 12 23.0


12.
  543 Lifeboat 110 Russell Robinson 16/DNC 10 26.0


13.
  619 Tokoloshe 110 Cameron Chislett 16/DNC 13 29.0


14.
  751 Bluemoon 110 Daniel Nolan 16/DNC 16/DNC 32.0


15.
  736 ONE WAY Sport 110 Geoff Hurwitch 16/DNC 16/DNC 32.0
 


J 70


1.
  USA 49 Relative Obscurity J 70 Peter Duncan 2 1 3.0


2.
  USA 96 Savasana J 70 Brian Keane 1 3 4.0


3.
  USA 901 Team vineyard vines J 70 John & Molly Baxter 4 2 6.0


4.
  USA 456 Scamp J 70 Will Welles 5 7 12.0


5.
  USA 419 Joint Custody J 70 Ray Wulff 6 6 12.0


6. 95   USA 95 Muse J 70 Heather Gregg / Joe Bardenheier 7 8 15.0


7.
  USA 852 HOSS J 70 Glenn Darden 11 5 16.0


8.
  USA 340 Rimette J 70 John Brim 14 4 18.0


9.
  USA 695 Polar J 70 Doug Clark 8 11 19.0


10.
  USA 819 Nine J 70 Oivind Lorentzen 3 17 20.0


11.
  USA 246 New Wave J 70 Steve Liebel 10 10 20.0


12.
  USA 51 Black River Racing J 70 Douglas Strebel 12 9 21.0


13.
  USA 85 Dime J 70 Mallory & Andrew Loe 9 12 21.0


14.
  644 Scuba Steve J 70 Brendan Read 15 15 30.0


15.
  USA 226 Locomotion J 70 Daan Goedkoop 13 18 31.0


16.
  USA 153 Surge J 70 Geoffrey Pierini 21 13 34.0


17.
  USA 501 Button Fly J 70 Andrew and Melissa Fisher 20 14 34.0


18.
  USA 157 Spring J 70 Dave Franzel 19 16 35.0


19.
  USA 225 Shred J 70 Stein Skaane 16 19 35.0


20. 45   USA 245 Clown Car J 70 Duncan Swain 17 21 38.0


21.
  USA 220 Phoenix J 70 Peter Firey 22 23 45.0


22.
  USA 411 Selkie J 70 Jack Wallace 24 22 46.0


23.
  USA 497 Chinook J 70 Frank McNamara 18 29 47.0


24.
  USA 311 Sparkle J 70 Hannah Swett 27 20 47.0


25.
  USA 5 Gaucho 3 J 70 Tiani Hausen 23 25 48.0


26.
  USA 388 Glide J 70 Bradford Gibbs 25 24 49.0


27.
  USA 222 Junkanoo J 70 Rachel Bryer 26 28 54.0


28.
  USA 344 Two Feathers J 70 Mark Masur 29 26 55.0


29.
  USA 373 Lucky J 70 Christopher Murray 28 27 55.0
 


Melges 20


1. 228 Quantum Sails  USA 228 Midnight Blue Melges 20 Jason Michas 4 2 6.0


2. 76   USA 7676 KUAI Melges 20 Daniel Thielman 3 3 6.0


3. 311 North Sails  USA 311 WILDMAN Melges 20 Liam Kilroy 8 1 9.0


4. 1 North Sails  USA 300 PACIFIC YANKEE Melges 20 Drew Freides 1 8 9.0


5. 305   USA 305 Midnight Sun Melges 20 Alexis Michas 5 5 10.0


6. 313 North Sails  USA 13131 Samba Pa Ti Melges 20 John Kilroy 2 9 11.0


7. 265   RUS 265 RUSSOTRANS Melges 20 Yurii Morozov 6 6 12.0


8. 217 North Sails  USA 217 SLINGSHOT Melges 20 Wes Whitmyer Jr 10 4 14.0


9. 213   USA 213 MOBY Melges 20 Ike Babbitt 11 7 18.0


10. 414   USA 414 CINGHIALE Melges 20 Rob Wilber 7 11 18.0


11. 898   RUS 898 RUSSIAN BOGATYRS Melges 20 Igor Rytov 9 14 23.0


12. 250 North Sails  USA 250 OLEANDER Melges 20 James Wilson 13 10 23.0


13. 50 Quantum Sails  ITA 50 Fremito D'Arja Melges 20 Dario Levi 14 12 26.0


14.
  USA 306 TALISMAN Melges 20 John Bailey 12 15 27.0


15. 280 Quantum Sails  USA 280 BOBSLED Melges 20 Bob Moran 17 13 30.0


16. 196   USA 196 Midnight Sin Melges 20 Gordon Michas 15 17 32.0


17. 15   ISV 1315 CRUZAN RHODE Melges 20 Timothy Pitts 16 16 32.0
 


RS Aero


1.
  2210 None RS Aero Marc Jacobi 1 1 2.0


2.
  1982 Bombay Girl RS Aero Madhavan Thirumalai 2 2 4.0


3.
  2275 NA RS Aero Hank Saurage 3 3 6.0


4.
  2122 None RS Aero Ash Beatty 4 4 8.0


5.
  USA 1422 RS Aero RS Aero Eric Aker 5 6 11.0


6.
  USA 2209 Aero RS Aero J.C. Raby 8 5 13.0


7.
  USA 1738 Aero 1738 RS Aero Tony Corkell 6 7 13.0


8.
  1424 Sogni del Garda RS Aero David Solnick 7 9 16.0


9.
  USA 2121 RSAero RS Aero Jerzy Sliwinski 11 8 19.0


10.
  2119 charter RS Aero Melissa Solnick 10 10 20.0


11.
  1610 Aerostar RS Aero Gregory Popp 9 14/DNS 23.0


12.
  USA 1766 NA RS Aero Mike Lindstrom 14/DNC 14/DNC 28.0


13.
  1824 Aero 1824 RS Aero Michael Housley 14/DNC 14/DNC 28.0
BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82RS Sailing 660x82

Related Articles

2017 ORC Worlds Trieste - Race 6 action-shots by Max Ranchi
Max Ranchi was on water at ORC Worlds Trieste 2017 and provided this gallery of images from Race 6, Class A & C. Photographer Max Ranchi was on water at ORC Worlds Trieste 2017 and provided this gallery of images from Race 6, Class A & C.
Posted today at 3:27 am Off across the Pacific again for Phaedo^3 in the Transpacific
On Thursday off Point Fermin, Phaedo^3 commenced another epic dash across the eastern Pacific, destination Honolulu Starting alongside the foiling MOD 70 Maseratti, Mighty Merloe, Chim Chim and LoeReal, the crew hope to complete the 2,225 nautical mile course in just over four days.
Posted on 7 Jul Foiling Week Garda – Day 1
Classes including Flying Phantoms, S9 and a host of prototypes took part in organised racing as part of a regatta series With established fleets in the US and in Italy and growing interest in the UK market the small foiling catamaran is an ideal entry level foiling boat for all ages, sizes and abilities.
Posted on 7 Jul Centennial Transat builds bridge to a flying future
The Queen Mary 2 won its battle with the four 30-meter trimarans, as expected, in upwind conditions for the sailboats The race was timed to mark a hundred years since American troops arrived on the shores of France in WW1, and it also brought together all of the fastest Ultimate trimarans for the first time as the class begins to take flight.
Posted on 7 Jul Star World Championship – Day 5 – A perfect and sunny sailing day
The wind speed (and the temperature) slowly increased and stabilised around eight to nine knots when the race started Without any wind in the harbour this morning, the sailors were anxious for the race of the day. So were the race management, and after a deep study of the weather forecast, the starting time was postponed by one and half hour, a decision that should be rewarded.
Posted on 7 Jul Last wave starts 2017 Transpac and fleet is headed west
Another perfect Southern California summer day yielded perfect conditions for final wave of 17 fast mono/five multihulls Another perfect Southern California summer day yielded perfect conditions for the final wave of 17 fast monohulls and five fast multihulls to set off on their 2225-mile odyssey to the finish in Honolulu of the 2017 Transpac Race. The breeze started at a light six - eight knots, but quickly built up to 10-12 knots after the start allowing the fleet to speed towards their first - and only - mark
Posted on 7 Jul ORC World Championships Trieste – Day 4 images by Max Ranchi
Max Ranchi provided gallery of images of Group B, race five from day four Max Ranchi provided gallery of images of Group B, race five from day four
Posted on 6 Jul 176 bound for Cowes Dinard St Malo Race
George David's American Maxi Rambler 88 will be racing with one eye on the clock hoping to better the race record The largest RORC fleet since the 2015 Rolex Fastnet Race, comprising of 176 yachts will be taking part, with 164 racing under the IRC Rating Rule for the magnificent King Edward VII Cup.
Posted on 6 Jul Only Briton and woman in The Bridge Centennial Transat arrives in NY
Actual, with Davies as navigator, finished fourth, crossing the finish line under Verrazano-Narrows Bridge in New York Actual finished one day 17 hours 10 minutes and one second after third-placed Sodebo Ultim’ and two days eight hours 57 minutes and 36 seconds after the winner Macif.
Posted on 6 Jul Nice Ultimed – Biggest boats and greatest skippers – A Clash of Titans
The XXL boat race will bring the best skippers to the Mediterranean to command the largest racing boats in the world. In just under one year's time, the largest racing multihulls in the world will go head-to-head for the first time in the heart of the Mediterranean, competing in a race with an innovative format.
Posted on 6 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy