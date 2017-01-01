Please select your home edition
Slow going in the Rolex Fastnet Race

by John Roberson today at 4:48 pm
CQS in the Rolex Fastnet Race CQS Racing Australia
A fading wind and heavy rain slowed the progress of Ludde Ingvall and his team on CQS in the Rolex Fastnet Race on their first night at sea. The 100 foot super maxi had the benefit of a favourable tide for most of the night, as they sailed west down the English Channel.

At 09:00 BST this morning CQS was approaching Land’s End, the south western most tip of England, and assessing their strategic options for crossing the Celtic Sea to the Fastnet Rock, off the south west coast of Ireland.

As they approached the famous promontory, that marks the end of the English mainland, the breeze dropped to just 4 knots, but they were in a tight race with the 115 foot Nikata, and narrowing the gap with Ramble 88.

The team are expecting to deploy their huge code zero headsail as they round Land’s End, and strike out across the Celtic Sea. They will initially turn north to avoid an exclusion zone, which is designed to keep the fleet out of the busy shipping lanes.

Also in close company with CQS, at this stage of the race is the IMOCA 60 SMA, one of the very high tech boats that are sailed in the Vendee Globe single-handed race around the world.

The breeze is expected to stay light, less than 10 knots, for most of the day, with an increase likely late this afternoon or early evening. These conditions should suit CQS, with her narrow waterline and low wetted surface area.

CQS in the Rolex Fastnet Race © CQS Racing Australia
CQS in the Rolex Fastnet Race © CQS Racing Australia

Related Articles

Rolex Fastnet Race – More action shots from Day 1 by Carlo Borlenghi
Rolex Fastnet Race fleet approaching the Fastnet Rock. Day one images by Carlo Borlenghi Rolex Fastnet Race fleet approaching the Fastnet Rock. Day one images by Carlo Borlenghi
Posted today at 4:00 pm Rolex Fastnet Race – Day 1 images by Carlo Borlenghi
Carlo Borlenghi has provided this gallery of images from day one Carlo Borlenghi has provided this gallery of images from day one
Posted today at 3:07 pm Rolex Fastnet Race – Concise approaches the Rock as Portland Bill pays
Overnight the fleet has been made solid progress upwind, tacking on shifts and dipping in and out of the land At 0900 Tony Lawson's MOD 70 trimaran Concise 10 was off the Irish coast just about to tack towards the Fastnet Rock while the next boat and leading monohull, George David's Rambler 88 had rounded Land's End, followed by SMA, the lead IMOCA 60, sailed doublehanded by Paul Meilhat and Gwénolé Gahinet.
Posted today at 1:49 pm Rolex Fastnet Race – Class 40 team in contention after a classic start
The race takes the fleet from south coast to the Fastnet Rock off southern Ireland, then back across the Irish Sea Data from trackers on each yacht showed Oman Sail holding sixth place in the 26-strong Class 40 category early on Monday morning as they approached The Lizard peninsula, the southernmost point of mainland Britain.
Posted today at 12:31 pm Rolex Fastnet Race – A perfect start
The largest fleet in the race’s 92-year history comprising 368 yachts from 29 countries, were treated to kind conditions Following the departure of the multihulls, the subsequent starts provided a showcase for a range of boats from cutting-edge to historic, professionally-sailed to family-crewed, the IMOCA 60s, Class 40s, through to the bulk of the fleet embodied by yachts in the 30-50-ft range including a large number sailing double-handed.
Posted today at 10:10 am
