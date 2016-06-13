Slow going in Launceston to Hobart Yacht Race

by Lizzi Rountree today at 1:51 amMike and Michelle Denney's Wild West, Peter and Catherine Cretan's Tilt, and FilePro skippered by Darren Clark, have been vying for first place all morning, with Wild West leading for much of the time.First out of the Tamar and long-time defending champion, The Fork in the Road, have dropped into fifth position, but a decision to stay close to the coast is now paying off, having surged up into third at 6.6 knots.Richard Gates and his crew aboard Absolut of Port Phillip Bay are currently winning all handicap divisions, AMS, PHS and IRC as of 1030 hrs on day two of the race.Skipper of Brisbane multihull Nicky C, Ian Cooper, now narrowly leads his brother with a 31st to Malcolm Cooper’s 32nd in Kaiulani. The catamaran, in a hunt for stronger winds, nearly sailed a layline north to Badger Island with Lawless and Footloose in close pursuit - a risk that didn’t pay off as the early front-runners now chase the tail-end of the fleet.Other leaders include Emotional Rescue in AMS 2, and Off-Piste currently on top of both IRC 2 and PHS2 ratings.Peter Haros, Vice Commodore of host club Derwent Sailing Squadron, has resumed racing after motoring with Rumbeat under tow, after she retired due to gear failure. All crew aboard are safe and returned to shore. Haros’ Mr Burger will be granted redress upon finishing for rescue.It will be a slow crawl down the east coast, with winds expecting to fill in the early afternoon, and a further escalation at nightfall.