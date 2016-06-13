Please select your home edition
Edition
Bavaria C57 728x90

Slow going in Launceston to Hobart Yacht Race

by Lizzi Rountree today at 1:51 am
2016 Launceston to Hobart Yacht Race Rose Flynn
A record fleet of competitors in Tasmania's longest coastal race faced slow conditions overnight, with head winds all the way as the majority of the fleet rounded the north-east tip of Tasmania.

Mike and Michelle Denney's Wild West, Peter and Catherine Cretan's Tilt, and FilePro skippered by Darren Clark, have been vying for first place all morning, with Wild West leading for much of the time.

First out of the Tamar and long-time defending champion, The Fork in the Road, have dropped into fifth position, but a decision to stay close to the coast is now paying off, having surged up into third at 6.6 knots.

Richard Gates and his crew aboard Absolut of Port Phillip Bay are currently winning all handicap divisions, AMS, PHS and IRC as of 1030 hrs on day two of the race.

Skipper of Brisbane multihull Nicky C, Ian Cooper, now narrowly leads his brother with a 31st to Malcolm Cooper’s 32nd in Kaiulani. The catamaran, in a hunt for stronger winds, nearly sailed a layline north to Badger Island with Lawless and Footloose in close pursuit - a risk that didn’t pay off as the early front-runners now chase the tail-end of the fleet.

Other leaders include Emotional Rescue in AMS 2, and Off-Piste currently on top of both IRC 2 and PHS2 ratings.

Peter Haros, Vice Commodore of host club Derwent Sailing Squadron, has resumed racing after motoring with Rumbeat under tow, after she retired due to gear failure. All crew aboard are safe and returned to shore. Haros’ Mr Burger will be granted redress upon finishing for rescue.

It will be a slow crawl down the east coast, with winds expecting to fill in the early afternoon, and a further escalation at nightfall.
BandG AUS Triton2 660x82Abell Point Marina 660x82 MoorSafety at Sea - Baltic - 2

Related Articles

Rolex Sydney Hobart Race - Giacomo in Sit and Wait Game
If there’s one certainty in the Rolex Sydney Hobart Race it’s that the ultimate decision-maker If there’s one certainty in the Rolex Sydney Hobart Race it’s that the ultimate decision-maker as to who gets to win the Tattersall’s Cup for the overall winner on IRC handicap is, as often as not, the Derwent River.
Posted today at 1:40 am Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race action-shots by Lachlan Murnaghan
Lachlan Murnaghan provided this gallery of images from 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race. Lachlan Murnaghan provided this gallery of images from 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race.
Posted today at 1:30 am The agony of a Rolex Sydney Hobart
They say if Rolex Sydney Hobart ended at Tasman Light list of winners over seven decades would read entirely differently They say if the Rolex Sydney Hobart ended at Tasman Light the list of winners over the last seven decades would read entirely differently. But it doesn’t. It finishes in Hobart, 11 miles up the cruel Derwent River from Storm Bay.
Posted today at 1:20 am Giacomo beats Scallywag to second on line in Rolex Sydney Hobart
You could not wipe the grin from Jim Delegat’s face when he arrived at the dock in Hobart after skippering his Volvo 70 You could not wipe the grin from Jim Delegat’s face when he arrived at the dock in Hobart after skippering his Volvo 70, Giacomo, to second place on line in the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia’s iconic Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race this evening.
Posted today at 12:39 am Rolex Sydney Hobart - What a way to celebrate your 25th
When Perpetual Loyal smashed Rolex Sydney Hobart Race record this morning, it was record number two for her Boat Manager When Perpetual Loyal smashed the Rolex Sydney Hobart Race record this morning, it was record number two for her Boat Manager, Brad Kellett, all in the space of less than two days.
Posted today at 12:25 am A new race record set at the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race
Arriving in Hobart at 02:31.20 on Wednesday 28 December, Anthony Bell’s 100-ft Maxi Perpetual Loyal set new race record Arriving in Hobart at 02:31.20 on Wednesday 28 December, Anthony Bell’s 100-ft Maxi Perpetual Loyal has set a new race record of 1 day, 13 hours, 31 minutes, 20 seconds at the Rolex Sydney Hobart and in the process secured line honours in the 72nd edition of the famous offshore race.
Posted today at 12:12 am RSHYR - Loyal skipper and his crew maintained their faith
The bookies didn’t back Loyal to win line honours in the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, but the crew backed themselves The bookies didn’t back Loyal to win line honours in the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, but the crew backed themselves in terms of maintaining their faith in a boat that was built to be the fastest super maxi in the world but that had never delivered, not as Speedboat nor Rambler nor Perpetual Loyal.
Posted today at 12:10 am Rolex Sydney Hobart 2016 - Perpetual takes Line Honours VIDEO
At 2.31am on Wednesday morning, Anthony Bell’s Perpetual Loyal took out Line Honours in a new record time just before At 2.31am on Wednesday morning, Anthony Bell’s Perpetual Loyal took out Line Honours in a new record time just before the rain set in and the wind dropped away. Bow Caddy caught the action.
Posted on 27 Dec Andrea Francolini's magnificent dockside images of Perpetual Loyal
Andrea Francolini's magnificent dockside images of Perpetual Loyal Here is a gallery of Andrea Francolini's magnificent dockside images of Perpetual Loyal. A wonderful celebration, which has now moved on to the famous Custom's House Hotel.
Posted on 27 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart Race- More Loyal Images by Bow Caddy Media
It's raining here in Hobart and the Perpetual Loyal team has packed up the boat It's raining here in Hobart and the Perpetual Loyal team has packed up the boat and headed for the Customs House to celebrate. Anthony Bell told the media on the dock that he is not proposing to return with Loyal next year as he has other plans for sailing that he was reluctant to disclose today, preferring to focus on the event.
Posted on 27 Dec
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2016 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy