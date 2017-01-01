Please select your home edition
Sky Ocean Rescue to partner with ‘Turn the Tide on Plastic’ VOR team

by Volvo Ocean Race today at 8:40 pm
Alicante stopover. Sky Ocean Rescue – Volvo Ocean Race © Pedro Martinez / Volvo Ocean Race
Led by the race’s only female skipper, veteran British sailor Dee Caffari MBE, Turn the Tide on Plastic will use on-board data gathering equipment to measure water quality and composition, as well as micro-plastics in some of the world’s remotest oceans.

The team is part of the UN Environment’s ‘Clean Seas’ campaign which aims to better understand the issue of plastic pollution in our oceans and inspire people to take action in their day-to-day lives.

Since launching in January 2017, Sky Ocean Rescue has engaged with over six million people to raise awareness of the dire health of our oceans and now aims to reach a new audience by becoming official Race Team and Media Partner of Turn the Tide on Plastic.

Sky’s Group CEO, Jeremy Darroch, said: “We’re in a race against time to tackle the impact of plastic pollution in our oceans. Turn the Tide on Plastic are taking real action now and that’s why we’re supporting their Volvo Ocean Race journey; not just competing, but reaching and learning from the remotest parts of our oceans.”

Leg Zero, Turn The Tide in Cascais – Corporative Sailing and Inshore training – Volvo Ocean Race © Ugo Fonolla / Volvo Ocean Race
Leg Zero, Turn The Tide in Cascais – Corporative Sailing and Inshore training – Volvo Ocean Race © Ugo Fonolla / Volvo Ocean Race



“We all have to take responsibility and act now to save our oceans. If we can use our voice and reach as Europe’s biggest entertainment business to inspire others to take action, then we hope we can make a real difference.”

British Skipper Dee Caffari MBE will be the first in Volvo Ocean Race history to lead a 50-50 gender split crew from nine different nationalities.

On the partnership Caffari, said; “Sky Ocean Rescue are championing the issue of ocean health so we are delighted that they will join forces with us at the Volvo Ocean Race this year.

'I am so passionate about ocean health, I have spent 17 years sailing and racing on the oceans and we must do all we can to protect them. Sky Ocean Rescue share in our passion and responsibility to tackle the issue of plastic pollution in our oceans and, through our research and Sky’s ability to engage and reach so many through their coverage we have the ability to bring our journey to life and hopefully inspire others to take action.”

Executive Director of UN Environment, Erik Solheim, added: 'Sky Ocean Rescue is a great contribution to the Clean Seas Campaign, bringing a fantastic and substantial leadership on how we must act now to reduce marine pollution word-wide. We are very pleased to have them on board.'

Leg Zero, Turn The Tide in Cascais – Corporative Sailing and Inshore training – Volvo Ocean Race © Ugo Fonolla / Volvo Ocean Race
Leg Zero, Turn The Tide in Cascais – Corporative Sailing and Inshore training – Volvo Ocean Race © Ugo Fonolla / Volvo Ocean Race



Sky Ocean Rescue branding will feature on the boat, helping to take the campaign and its message to over three million race visitors in 12 countries, and millions more around the world. Sky will also use the partnership to engage customers, partners and other ocean enthusiasts with coverage across Sky News, Sky Sports News and Sky Sports.

The partnership builds on the commitments made by Sky Ocean Rescue at the EU Our Ocean Conference in Malta to transform its business operation and become single-use plastic free by 2020; launch a £25 million innovation fund to support innovation and technology to fight plastic pollution; and partner with WWF to safeguard Marine Protected Areas.

