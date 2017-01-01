Please select your home edition
Skunked at the J/70 European Championship

by Louay Habib today at 10:20 am
Strong wind and a significant sea state prevented racing on Day One of the J/70 European Championship. © Key Yachting / Louay Habib
The weather has won the first battle at the 2017 J/70 European Championship. Principal Race Officer, Stuart Childerley, and his team, braved the conditions to monitor the situation on the race course and relayed their updates to competitors ashore, using a closed user group via cell phone. However at 13:30 BST, they called off racing for the day. The wind speed had barely dropped below 25 knots, gusting over 30, and after two days of strong winds, the sea state was significant. Tomorrow's forecast (Wednesday 7 June) looks more positive with a breezy 20 knots likely to provide some thrilling action at the J/70 European Championship.

The Royal Southern Yacht Club assisted in relieving the frustration of the competitors by providing complimentary food and drink at their clubhouse. Several competitors used the opportunity to test drive the latest cars from event sponsor, Alfa Romeo.

Racing at the J/70 European Championship is schedule to start at the earlier time of 1000 BST tomorrow, Wednesday 7 June.

Day 1 - J/70 European Championship © Key Yachting/Louay Habib
Day 1 - J/70 European Championship © Key Yachting/Louay Habib


J/70 Competitors enjoyed an Alfa Romeo test drive after racing was abandoned for the day. © Key Yachting / Louay Habib
J/70 Competitors enjoyed an Alfa Romeo test drive after racing was abandoned for the day. © Key Yachting / Louay Habib


Day 1 - J/70 European Championship © Key Yachting/Louay Habib
Day 1 - J/70 European Championship © Key Yachting/Louay Habib


Day 1 - J/70 European Championship © Key Yachting/Louay Habib
Day 1 - J/70 European Championship © Key Yachting/Louay Habib

