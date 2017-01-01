Please select your home edition
Edition
Cooper Teamwear 728x90 2

Skipper Alberto Rossi leads Enfant Terrible to victory at RCSW

by Farr 40 Class Association today at 1:27 am
Pierluigi Bresciani's Pazza Idea sailed an incredible regatta to end up third overall. - Rolex Capri Sailing Week 2017 Enfant Terrible/ZGN
Spectators on the Bay of Naples saw first-hand just how close Farr 40 racing tends to be during the final race of Rolex Capri Sailing Week.

With the westerly wind piping up to 12 knots on Saturday afternoon, leading boats Enfant Terrible and Flash Gordon 6 engaged in a thrilling downwind finish in tight quarters.

Enfant Terrible, the Italian entry led by owner-driver Alberto Rossi, held a narrow lead and was trying desperately to hold off the fast-charging Flash Gordon 6. Peter 'Luigi' Reggio had a front row seat to the action from his perch on the committee boat.

'Flash Gordon gybed earlier than Enfant Terrible and was going for the pin end. Enfant quickly gybed to match and came up with more speed and was starting to roll Flash to leeward,' Reggio said. 'It was incredibly close and those two boats finished with their spinnakers overlapped. Flash Gordon's spinnaker was about a foot and a half to leeward of Enfant Terrible's spinnaker. If the buoy had been another boat length to leeward, Enfant probably would have won the race because of her speed. It was really an amazing, bang-bang finish and pretty cool to watch.'

Almost all the mark roundings were that tight within the Farr 40 class during Rolex Capri Sailing Week, which featured four days of fabulous racing on the Bay of Naples. Skipper Helmut Jahn and the crew of Flash Gordon 6 got the gun in both races on Saturday to cap a terrific finish to the event.

Enfant Terrible finished the event with a pair of seconds on the final day to win the event. - Rolex Capri Sailing Week 2017 © Enfant Terrible/ZGN
Enfant Terrible finished the event with a pair of seconds on the final day to win the event. - Rolex Capri Sailing Week 2017 © Enfant Terrible/ZGN



Flash Gordon, which was in fourth place after two days of racing, clawed its way into second in the overall standings on the strength of winning the final three races.

'This is the first regatta we've sailed in a while so it took some time to get ourselves comfortable back in the boat. Once we did, it started to show in our results,' said Evan Jahn, who serves as co-helmsman along with his father. 'To close the regatta with three straight bullets is very encouraging. We can go home happy even though we did not wind up winning the event.'

Jahn did not hesitate when asked why Flash Gordon 6 suddenly found a faster gear over the final two days of action. 'I think we found wind conditions that were a little better suited to our weight as a crew,' he said.

Flash Gordon 6 and Pazza Idea wound up equal with 26 points with the American entry winning the tiebreaker by virtue of having one more first place finish than the Italian team.

Helmut and Evan Jahn' Flash Gordon 6 was boat of the day on Saturday, good enough for second place overall - Rolex Capri Sailing Week © Farr 40 / ZGN
Helmut and Evan Jahn' Flash Gordon 6 was boat of the day on Saturday, good enough for second place overall - Rolex Capri Sailing Week © Farr 40 / ZGN



Rossi and his team aboard Enfant Terrible was consistent throughout the regatta and secured the victory with a low score of 21 points. Veteran professional Vasco Vascotto served as tactician for Enfant Terrible, which won three races and placed second in five others.

Enfant Terrible took the lead away from Day 1 leader Struntje Light in the heavy air conditions on Thursday and never relinquished its hold atop the standings. While pleased with the victory in the opening event of the 2017 International Circuit, Rossi acknowledged that Enfant Terrible still has work to do in order to be in top form for the 20th anniversary Rolex Farr 40 World Championship, being held off Porto Cervo, Italy in mid-July.

'I want to win the worlds like all the other boats. This is the beginning of working toward that goal,' Rossi said. 'We really enjoyed this regatta. Sailing off Capri in such fantastic conditions is so beautiful. This is such a wonderful place.'

Flash Gordon 6 led wire-to-wire in winning the first race of the regatta, but fell to fourth after finishing fourth in both races held on Thursday in 20-24 knot winds. Evan Jahn said the team's struggles in strong breeze were a wake-up call that needs to be addressed before the worlds.

'When we sailed in breeze we were a little out of tune. During the debrief we figured out what was going wrong, but in the heat of the battle it's kind of hard to stop the snowball effect,' Evan Jahn said. 'Sailing in heavy air takes a higher level of execution and coordination. In order to do that, you just have to go sailing more and now we have that opportunity.'

Rolex Capri Sailing Week was the first event of the 2017 season for Flash Gordon 6, which captured the 2016 Farr 40 North American Championship aboard a chartered boat. The father-son tandem plans to charter again for the Chicago NOOD while their boat is in Porto Cervo.

'We're going to show up to Porto Cervo early to do some thorough training,' Evan Jahn said. 'Porto Cervo has pretty consistent breeze so I'm sure we'll have time to work out the chinks.'

Capri delivered a wide range of conditions over the course of four days with Saturday's westerly providing a stark contrast to the southeasterly that had predominated during the regatta. Racing in light, moderate and heavy winds tested the six-boat fleet while the sailors were treated to a spectacular backdrop throughout.

'It was another awesome day to go sailing. It's absolutely beautiful here,' Jahn said on Saturday afternoon. 'The sky is crystal clear and you can see Mount Vesuvius in the distance along with the Italian coast. Capri really stood out on the ocean today.'

Pazza Idea was impressive for three days of the regatta, winning two races and placing either second or third in the other six. Skipper Pierluigi Bresciani was disappointed the Italian entry finished with a pair of fourths on Saturday and vowed improvement at the next event - the Farr 40 Gaeta Open (June 8-10).

Meantime, owner-driver Luca Pierdomenico and the crew of MP30+10 closed the regatta in encouraging fashion by taking two thirds on Saturday. That Italian boat had previously posted a pair of seconds with the overall result marking progress for the program.

'You obviously have Enfant Terrible and Flash Gordon, which are both very high-level teams. Also, Pazza Idea has put a bit more effort into their program than we have,' Pierdomenico said.

'We are really happy with our overall performance against such tough competition. We will continue to work hard to become even more competitive.'

Pierdomenico was pleased with his boat's speed in certain conditions and said the key to improvement involves rig tune and trim in varying conditions.

Luca Pierdomenico at the helm with brothers Francesco (Main Trim) and Armando (Jib/Spinnaker Trim)- Rolex Capri Sailing Week © Farr 40 / ZGN
Luca Pierdomenico at the helm with brothers Francesco (Main Trim) and Armando (Jib/Spinnaker Trim)- Rolex Capri Sailing Week © Farr 40 / ZGN



'When we are at our best, we are as fast as the fastest teams out there. We've had some issues with changing gears and need to work toward maintaining top speed at all times. We also need to make sure we are aware of situations before they happen,' he said.

Visit www.RolexCapriSailingWeek.com for more details on the regatta.

Farr 40 Class Standings

1, Enfant Terrible, Alberto Rossi, Ancona, Italy, 5-1-2-3-1-1-2-2-2-2=21
2, Flash Gordon 6, Helmut & Evan Jahn, Chicago, 1-4-4-4-4-3-3-1-1-1=26
3, Pazza Idea, Pierluigi Bresciani, Verona, Italy, 3-3-3-1-2-2-1-3-4-4=26
4, MP30+10, Luca Pierdomenico, Civitanova Marche, Italy, 4-2-5-2-3-4-4-4-3-3=34
5, Arctur, Vasyl Gureyev, Kiev, Ukraine, 6-6-6-6-5-5-5-5-5-5=54
6, Struntje Light, Wolfgang Schaefer, Lueneburg, Germany, 2-5-1-5-7/DNF-7/DNC-7/DNC-7/DNC-7/DNC-7/DNC=55

Barz Optics - Kids rangeHarken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82RS Sailing 660x82

Related Articles

Azzurra at the start of the Rolex TP52 World Championship
Azzurra is leading the circuit’s provisional results thanks to their victory in Miami. The team has a seven point lead All ten teams in Scarlino have prepared meticulously, optimizing their boats right down to the smallest detail and studying new tricks to increase performance and gain that little bit to edge out their adversaries.
Posted on 15 May Antigua Bermuda Race – Day 4 – Leaders close in on Bermuda
At current speed, Warrior will pass the finish line at St David's Light around dawn tomorrow setting the monohull record Allegra, the Nigel Irens-designed catamaran with Paul Larsen, world speed sailing record-holder on board, is about 30 miles astern of Warrior and expected to finish the race before sunset tomorrow, setting the multihull race record.
Posted on 15 May Rolex TP52 World Championship – Practice race images by Max Ranchi
Photographer Max Ranchi has provided this gallery of images from practice race Photographer Max Ranchi has provided this gallery of images from practice race
Posted on 15 May Artemis Racing’s Iain Percy on the role of ACRM in 35th America’s Cup
Iain is worth listening to, especially with a subject as important as the rules and regulations of America’s Cup events In a recent video interview, Iain has given his thoughts on the role America’s Cup Race Management (ACRM) and its Race Director Iain Murray have in the 35th America’s Cup, and explains why clear governance is so important in professional sport.
Posted on 15 May Beneteau Pittwater Cup - Reflections on a perfect day…
There was more than enough going on at the 2017 Beneteau Pittwater Cup to keep the mind whirring There was more than enough going on at the 2017 Beneteau Pittwater Cup to keep the mind whirring. A large, 26-boat fleet for the 16th running of the regatta meant there were loads of participants appearing from 0900hrs at the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club. For some it was their first time, and whether they were owner or crew, they mingled in with the regulars and seasoned salts
Posted on 15 May Team AkzoNobel name winning quartet for Volvo Ocean Race campaign
Tienpont named a total of eight sailors from seven nations to the team – just under five months before the race starts New Zealand’s Brad Jackson, Roberto 'Chuny' Bermúdez de Castro from Spain, the Brazilian Joca Signorini and Britain’s Jules Salter are the past winners.
Posted on 15 May The curtain comes down on the eighth Vendée Globe
The heroes celebrated together for one last time in les Sables d'Olonne, the start and finish location for the race. The first people to go up on the stage were the eleven skippers forced to retire: Paul Meilhat, Morgan Lagravière, Sébastien Josse, Kojiro Shiraishi, Bertrand de Broc, Stéphane Le Diraison, Vincent Riou, Thomas Ruyant, Enda O'Coineen, Thomas Ruyant and Tanguy de Lamotte.
Posted on 15 May Antigua Bermuda Race – Day 3 – Opportunity knocks
The strategic decision will be whether to stay near the rhumb line, or heat up the angle of attack and head northwest. The strategic decision will be whether to stay near the rhumb line and reduce the number of miles sailed, or heat up the angle of attack and head northwest.
Posted on 15 May Team Tilt takes second place at GC32 Riva Cup
Team Tilt gave a glimpse of their form at GC32 Riva Cup over the weekend, finishing second overall at their final event Team Tilt gave a glimpse of their form at the GC32 Riva Cup over the weekend, finishing second overall at their final event before representing Switzerland at the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup in June in Bermuda.
Posted on 15 May Patrice makes perfect in race three of the Land Rover Winter Series
After another tricky day on Sydney Harbour for race three of CYCA’s Land Rover Winter Series After another tricky day on Sydney Harbour for race three of CYCA’s Land Rover Winter Series, Tony Kirby showed just how fast his Ker 46 Patrice is, taking the win for the second week in a row. Kirby now leads Division A1 overall and proved with his regular crew on board, that consistency is the key in the increasingly light wind.
Posted on 15 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy