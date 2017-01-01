Please select your home edition
Six perpetual trophies awarded on final day of Rolex Big Boat Series

by St. Francis Yacht Club today at 4:20 am
After producing a perfect seven-for-seven scorecard, the Pac52 Team Beau Geste won the City of San Francisco Trophy, one of six perpetual trophies given at the conclusion of the 2017 Rolex Big Boat Series Peter Lyons . http://www.lyonsimaging.com/
Racing concluded today at the 53rd edition of the Rolex Big Boat Series (September 13-17), hosted by the St. Francis Yacht Club on the wind and tide-torn waters of San Francisco Bay. After seven races spread across four days of on-water action, winners were crowned in eleven classes, including six perpetual trophies. En route to determining this year’s winners, the 89 entries experienced a wide range of San Francisco Bay conditions, with an emphasis on each team’s heavy-air sail inventory. While the first three days of this Grand Prix regatta featured long-course windward-leeward racing, the final day of racing sent competitors on “Bay Tour” courses with a finishing line directly in front of the StFYC clubhouse, providing onshore spectators a fine view of this year’s warhorses as they paraded past the Club’s stunning Race Deck.

“After four great days of racing on San Francisco Bay in a variety of conditions, we’ve determined the winners of 11 classes, including six perpetual and five class winners,” said Susan Rhune, the regatta co-chair. “Along the way we got to see the Pac52 class hoist their sails for the first time in the Rolex Big Boat Series, while also getting to see classes that normally sail in displacement mode up on a full plane. A great time was had by all!”

While there’s no question that respect from one’s competitors is the greatest racecourse prize any sailor can earn, the fact remains that six classes—Farr 40s; J/105s; ORR-A, ORR-B, and ORR-C Classes; and the red-hot Pac 52s—were racing for the StFYC’s perpetual trophies, while the other five classes—J/70s, J/120s, Express 37s, PHRF Sportboats, and Multihulls—were competing for take-home trophies and class honors.

2017 Rolex Big Boat Series - Day 4 © Peter Lyons . http://www.lyonsimaging.com/
2017 Rolex Big Boat Series - Day 4 © Peter Lyons . http://www.lyonsimaging.com/



And while any racecourse hardware is to be celebrated, the Rolex Big Boat Series perpetual trophies, which reside at the StFYC, are especially desirable, as each is engraved with the names of the winning team whose skippers also receive an engraved Swiss-made Rolex Oyster Perpetual Submariner chronometer.

In ORR-B Class, Jeff Pulford’s Sydney 38 BustinLoose (USA 38044) won the Atlantic Perpetual Trophy, the ship’s bell from the Transatlantic-record-breaking schooner Atlantic (1905). Doug and Jack Jorgensen’s J/111 Picosa (USA 120) and Thomas Furlong’s Club Swan 42 Elusive (USA 4216) took second and third places, respectively.

The City of San Francisco Trophy, which consists of one of the two golden spades used to break ground on the Golden Gate Bridge in 1933, was won by Karl Kwok and crew on the Pac 52 Team Beau Geste (IVB 1997). Impressively, Team Beau Geste finished the series with a perfect picket fence (read: 1-1-1-1-1-1-1) on their scorecard, despite trailing Tom Holthus’s Bad Pak (USA 60052) for the first half of today’s Bay tour. A brilliant tactical maneuver at the Harding Rock mark, near the Golden Gate Bridge’s north tower, allowed Team Beau Geste to rocket ahead of the competition, ultimately locking in Kwok’s first regatta-won Rolex. Bad Pak and Manouch Moshayedi’s Rio (USA 3545) rounded out the winner’s podium in this Grand Prix class.

One-design sailing has always been a core component of the StFYC’s Rolex Big Boat Series, and this year the Commodore’s Cup—awarded to the winner of the regatta’s largest one-design class—went to brothers Chris and Phil Perkins and their J/105 Good Timin’ (NZL 35), followed by Adam Spiegel’s Jam Session (USA 434) and Bruce Stone and Nicole Breault’s Arbitrage (USA 116).

The Keefe-Kilborn Trophy, which was established in 1976 and honors the memory of the late StFYC members Harold Keefe and Ray Kilborn, was awarded to Wayne Koide and his crew aboard his Sydney 36 CR Encore (USA 3632), which decisively won the ORR-C class with seven straight firsts, while Gerard Sheridan’s Elan 40 Tupelo Honey (USA 28908) and Bob Novy’s Frers 40 Jeannette (USA 40646) earned the second and third highest rungs on the leaderboard. Impressively, Koide also won the ORR-C Class at the Rolex Big Boat Series in 2015.

The Richard Rheem Perpetual Trophy honors the memory of longtime StFYC club member and former skipper of Morning Star, the yacht that proudly broke the Transpac course record twice (1949 and 1953). This year, it was presented to Michael Shlens and his Blade 2 (USA 37), who took top honors in the Farr 40 class. The Blade 2 crew was joined on the Farr 40 winner’s podium by James Bradford’s Bright Hour (USA 50092) and M. Tony Pohl’s Twisted (USA 446), who claimed second and third place, respectively. This is Blade 2’s second consecutive podium win at this regatta.

2017 Rolex Big Boat Series - Day 4 © Peter Lyons . http://www.lyonsimaging.com/
2017 Rolex Big Boat Series - Day 4 © Peter Lyons . http://www.lyonsimaging.com/



Finally, the St. Francis Perpetual Trophy, which was first awarded at the 1964 inaugural Big Boat Series, was presented to the late Sy Kleinman and his crew aboard his Schumacher 54 Swiftsure (USA 16), which won the tightly contested ORR-A Class. Lorenzo Berho’s Kernan 70 Peligroso (MEX 55555) and Skip Ely’s Santa Cruz 52 Elyxir (USA 28474) rounded out ORR-A’s top three finishers.

In addition to the highly coveted perpetual trophies, the J/70s, J/120s, Express 37s, PHRF Sportboats and Multihulls raced for take-home trophies and class honors. These awards went to:

• Scott Sellers and his 1FA (USA 534) crew, who won the 11-boat J/70 class, followed by Chris Snow and John Brigden’s Cool Story, Bro. (USA 369) and Pat Toole’s 3 Big Dogs (USA 58).

• David Halliwill and his Peregrine (USA 25487) crew put in a strong showing to win the J/120 class, followed by Barry Lewis’s Chance (USA 28484) in second and Stephen Madeira’s Mister Magoo (USA 28289) in third. Impressively, this was Halliwill’s fourth straight J/120 class win at the Rolex Big Boat Series.

• The Express 37s have always been a core component of the StFYC’s Rolex Big Boat Series and this year was no exception, with Sandy Andersen Wertanen and her Eclipse (USA 18495) crew taking first place, followed by Jack Peurach’s Elan (USA 87700) and Mark and Heidi Chaffey’s Loca Motion (USA 18410).

• Daniel Thielman and his KUAI (USA 7676) crew, racing aboard Thielman’s Melges 32, won the PHRF sportboat class with seven straight bullets, followed by Julian Mann’s Don’t Panic (USA 30026) and Marc McMorris’s M Squared (USA 75).

• While Tom Siebel’s MOD70 trimaran Orion (USA 02) didn’t have any racecourse competition after Peter Stoneberg’s Extreme 40 catamaran Shadow X (USA 49) was dismasted in big breeze on day one of racing, this didn’t stop the Orion crew from putting in a fine showing that regularly included flying hulls and outpacing RIBs en route to winning this class.

The smiles still haven’t faded from the salt- and sun-kissed faces of this year’s competitors, and the St Francis Yacht Club’s 2018 Rolex Big Boat Series is set to unfurl on the waters of San Francisco Bay from September 12-16.

Please visit www.rolexbigboatserdies.com for more information about the Rolex Big Boat Series, including the complete 2017 results list.

2017 Rolex Big Boat Series - Final Cumulative Results



Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Race
4		 Race
5		 Race
6		 Race
7		 Total
Rolex Big Boat Series Racing

One Design Division


J 70


1.
  USA 534 1FA J/70 Scott Sellers 1 2 3 2 1 2 5 16.0


2.
  USA 369 Cool Story Bro. J/70 Snow Brigden 3 1 1 1 4 1 6 17.0


3.
  USA 58 3 Big Dogs J/70 Pat Toole 2 7 4 3 2 3 4 25.0


4.
  USA 060 Flotek J/70 Justin Foox 4 5 5 5 3 4 3 29.0


5.
  USA 582 Rampage J/70 Tom Thayer Robert Milligan 8 3 2 4 7 7 7 38.0


6.
  USA 29 Prime Number J/70 Peter Cameron 6 6 6 7 9 5 1 40.0


7.
  USA 538 Bottle Rocket J/70 David Schumann 5 8 7 6 6 8 2 42.0


8.
  USA 584 Wingman Racing J/70 Jim Diepenbrock 7 4 8 8 8 6 9 50.0


9.
  JPN 547 Petit Star J/70 Akinori Takezawa 10 9 10 10 11 9 8 67.0


10.
  USA 306 Controlled Chaos J/70 Pete Woodhouse 9 10 9 9 10 12/DNC 10 69.0


11.
  USA 348 Pickled Herring J/70 Tom Kassberg 12/DNC 12/DNC 12/DNC 12/DNC 5 12/DNF 12/DNC 77.0
 


J 105


1.
North Sails  NZL 35 Good Timin J/105 Chris & Phil Perkins 2 4 2 7 3 4 1 23.0


2.
  USA 434 Jam Session J/105 Adam Spiegel 9 3 4 1 8 2 5 32.0


3.
  USA 116 Arbitrage J/105 Bruce Stone / Nicole Breault 3 2 11 11 1 3 3 34.0


4.
  USA 119 Mojo J/105 Jeff Littfin 4 7 7 3 2 7 4 34.0


5.
Quantum Sails  USA 44 Godot J/105 Phillip Laby 1 5 1 10 10 8 6 41.0


6.
  USA 149 jabberwocky J/105 brent vaughan 8 6 5 4 5 6 7 41.0


7.
  USA 16 Akula J/105 Doug Bailey 5 1 9 9 7 1 16 48.0


8.
  USA 196 Risk J/105 Jason Woodley / Scott Whitney / John Walter 6 8 13 2 6 9 8 52.0


9.
North Sails  USA 26 Donkey Jack J/105 Shannon Ryan / Rolf Kaiser 7 10 8 6 9 5 9 54.0


10.
  USA 40 Blackhawk J/105 Ryan Simmons 10 15 6 5 4 15 2 57.0


11.
  USA 28447 Big Buoys J/105 Peter Colin Baldwin Miller 14 17 3 12 14 12 12 84.0


12.
Quantum Sails  USA 112 007 J/105 Justin Hersh 11 13 12 15 11 19 11 92.0


13.
Quantum Sails  USA 388 Hazardous Waste J/105 Chuck Cihak 16 12 10 19 22 17 10 106.0


14.
  USA 85 Russian Roulette J/105 William Woodruff 23 11 19 13 15 14 19 114.0


15.
  USA 46 Box of Rain J/105 Charlie Pick 22 21 15 8 23 11 20 120.0


16.
  USA 216 Perseverance J/105 Alain Mutricy 18 20 18 14 16 16 18 120.0


17.
Quantum Sails  USA 355 Yunona J/105 Artem Savinov 13 14 25/RET 16 19 13 22 122.0


18.
  USA 157 Walloping Swede J/105 Theresa Brandner 25/SCP 16 14 23 13 20 13 124.0


19.
North Sails  USA 405 moonshine J/105 David Mace 24 9 23 18 17 23 15 129.0


20.
  USA 319 Lightwave J/105 Simon James 21 22 20 21 21 10 14 129.0


21.
Quantum Sails  USA 147 JuJu J/105 Tim Sullivan / Eric Stang 19 25/RET 17 22 12 18 21 134.0


22.
  USA 394 Javelin J/105 Charlie Abraham 17 19 22 20 18 22 17 135.0


23.
Doyle Sailmakers  USA 84 Advantage3 J/105 Pat & Will Benedict 15 18 16 25/DNC 25/DNC 25/DNC 25/DNC 149.0


24.
Quantum Sails  USA 342 Nirvana J/105 David Gross 20 23 21 17 25/ZFP 21 25/DNF 152.0
 


J 120


1.
  USA 25487 Peregrine J/120 David Halliwill 2 1 1 1 1 2 1 9.0


2.
  USA 28484 Chance J/120 Barry Lewis 1 4 2 3 3 1 2 16.0


3.
  USA 28289 Mister Magoo J/120 Stephen Madeira 3 2 3 2 2 3 3 18.0


4.
  USA 28442 Twist J/120 Timo Bruck 4 3 4 4 4 4 4 27.0


5.
North Sails  USA 153 Kookaburra J/120 Tom Grennan 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 35.0
 


Farr 40


1.
  USA 37 Blade 2 Farr 40 Michael Shlens 3 1 2 3 1 2 1 13.0


2.
  USA 50092 Bright Hour Farr 40 James Bradford 1 4 1 2 2 3 2 15.0


3.
Quantum Sails  USA 40046 Twisted Farr 40 M. Tony POHL 2 5 5 5 3 1 3 24.0


4.
  URU 510 Skian Dhu Farr 40 Martin Meerhoff 7/RET 2 4 1 5 5 4 28.0


5.
  USA 40050 Temptress Farr 40 Ray Godwin 4 3 3 7/RET 4 4 5 30.0


6.
  USA 50060 Foil Farr 40 Gordon Leon 5 6 6 4 6 7/DSQ 6 40.0
 


Express 37


1.
  USA 18495 Eclipse Express 37 Sandy Andersen Wertanen 2 1 1 3 3 1 3 14.0


2.
  USA 87700 Elan Express 37 Jack Peurach 4 3 3 1 2 4 2 19.0


3.
  USA 18410 Loca Motion Express 37 MarkHeidi Chaffey 3 5 2 7 1 2 1 21.0


4.
  USA 18478 Expeditious Express 37 Bartz Schneider 1 2 4 2 7/SCP 3 6 25.0


5.
  USA 18513 Limitless Express 37 Shawn Ivie 5 4 5 5 4 5 5 33.0


6.
  USA 18278 Stewball Express 37 Robert Harford 7 7 6 6 6 6 4 42.0


7.
  USA 18257 pHat Jack Express 37 Robert Lugliani 6 6 7 4 7 7 7 44.0
 


Pac52


1.
  IVB 1997 Team Beau Geste Pac52 Karl Kwok 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 7.0


2.
  USA 60052 Bad Pak Pac52 Tom Holthus 2 4/SCP 3 3 3 2 2 19.0


3.
  USA 3545 Rio Pac52 Manouch Moshayedi 5 3 2 5 2 5 3 25.0


4.
  USA 5202 Invisible Hand Pac52 Frank Slootman 3 4 4 2 4 4 4 25.0


5.
  USA 55052 Fox Pac52 Victor Wild 4 5/DNF 5 4 5 3 5 31.0
 
 

PHRF Division


PHRF Sportboat


1. 76   USA 7676 KUAI Melges 32 Daniel Thielman 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 7.0


2.
  USA 30026 Don't Panic C&C 30 Julian Mann 2 2 3 5 2 3 4 21.0


3.
  USA 75 M Squared J/88 Marc McMorris 4 4 5 2 3 2 3 23.0


4.
  USA 15 Cento Miglia Flying Tiger 10M Mark Kennedy 3 5 4 3 4 5 2 26.0


5.
  USA 77 Courageous J/88 Gary Panariello 5 3 2 4 5 4 7/DNF 30.0


6.
  USA 20 Juno J/88 Jeremy Moncada 6 6 6 6 7/DNC 7/DNC 5 43.0
 
 

ToT Division


ORR A


1.
  USA 16 Swiftsure Schumacher 54 Sy Kleinman 2 2 4 1 1 2 2 14.0


2.
  MEX 55555 Peligroso Kernan 70 Lorenzo Berho 6 1 1 3 3 1 1 16.0


3.
Quantum Sails  USA 28474 Elyxir SC52 Skip Ely 3 3 3 2 2 4 3 20.0


4.
  USA 7065 Timeshaver J/125 Viggo Torbensen 1 7 6 5 4 3 4 30.0


5.
  USA 28729 Lucky Duck SC52 Dave MacEwen 4 5 5 4 5 6 6 35.0


6.
  USA 7 August Ice J/125 Richard Ferris 5 6 2 7 6 5 5 36.0


7.
  USA 61522 Blue Swan 53-2 Ray Paul 7 4 8 6 7 7 7 46.0


8.
  USA 48005 Bodacious+ 1D 48 John Clauser 9 8 7 8 8 8 8 56.0


9.
  USA 97263 Deception Santa Cruz 50 William Helvestine 8 9 9 9 9 9 9 62.0
 


ORR B


1.
  USA 38044 BustinLoose Sydney 38 Jeff Pulford 1 3 3 5 1 1 4 18.0


2.
  USA 120 Picosa J/111 Doug and Jack Jorgensen 4 1 2 2 6 4 2 21.0


3.
  USA 4216 Elusive Swan 42 Club Thomas Furlong 2 2 6 1 5 5 1 22.0


4.
North Sails  USA 115 Skeleton Key J/111 Peter Wagner 3 6 1 7 2 2 3 24.0


5.
  USA 103 Bad Dog J/111 Dick Swanson 6 5 5 6 4 3 5 34.0


6.
  USA 28844 Phantom J/44 Jack Clapper 5 4 7 3 7 7 8 41.0


7.
  USA 94 Double Digit J/111 Gorkem Ozcelebi 8 7 4 8 3 6 6 42.0


8.
North Sails  USA 97684 Patriot J/44 Paul Stemler 9 8 8 4 8 8 7 52.0


9.
  USA 101 Swift Ness J/111 Nesrin Basoz 7 10/DNF 10/DNC 10/DNC 10/DNC 10/DNC 10/DNC 67.0
 


ORR C


1.
  USA 3632 Encore Sydney 36 CR Wayne Koide 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 7.0


2.
  USA 28908 Tupelo Honey Elan 40 Gerard Sheridan 2 5 2 4 2 2 3 20.0


3.
  USA 40646 Jeannette Custom Frers 40 Bob Novy 3 3 3 3 3 5 2 22.0


4.
North Sails  USA 12 Invictus Sunfast 3600 Nicolas Popp 5 2 5 2 5 4 5 28.0


5.
  USA 51705 Everlong Beneteau 40.7 Ken Murney 4 4 4 5 4 3 4 28.0
 


Multihull - BAMA


1.
  USA 02 Orion MOD 70 Tom Siebel 1 1 1 1


4.0


2.
  USA 49 Shadow X Extreme 40 Peter Stoneberg 2 3/DNF 3/DNC 3/DNC


11.0
 
