Please select your home edition
Edition
Barz Optics - Floaters

Six Miami medals as first 2017 World Cup concludes

by Lindsey Bell today at 4:13 am
Finn - GBR - Ben Cornish - 2017 World Cup Series Miami © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy / World Sailing
Britain’s sailors concluded their first World Cup regatta of the 2020 cycle with a six-medal haul as the Sailing World Cup Miami drew to a close on Biscayne Bay on Sunday (29 January).

Gold for Dylan Fletcher-Stuart Bithell (49er) and a British one - two in the Nacra 17 event from Ben Saxton-Nicola Groves and Tom Phipps-Nikki Boniface on Saturday were topped up with two further silver medals and a bronze from Sunday’s second day of medal racing.

49er - Dylan Fletcher-Scott / Stuart Bithell - 2017 World Cup Series Miami © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy http://www.sailingenergy.com/
49er - Dylan Fletcher-Scott / Stuart Bithell - 2017 World Cup Series Miami © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy http://www.sailingenergy.com/



Lorenzo Chiavarini captured the first British medal of the final day in the Laser class, leapfrogging compatriot and two-time World Champion Nick Thompson to the third step of the podium.

Thompson had started the day in the bronze medal position – but as the only sailor who could realistically challenge Cypriot Pavlos Kontides for silver, a match race ensued as Kontides looked to protect his position and the British Rio representative was squeezed to the back of the fleet.

CYP - Pavlos Kontides / FRA - Jean Baptiste Bernaz / GBR - Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini - 2017 World Cup Series Miami © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy http://www.sailingenergy.com/
CYP - Pavlos Kontides / FRA - Jean Baptiste Bernaz / GBR - Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini - 2017 World Cup Series Miami © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy http://www.sailingenergy.com/



Chiavarini sailed to fifth place in the race, edging Thompson, who finished ninth in the medal race, out of the podium spots by just one point.

“It was a pretty challenging event – shifty all the time,” Chiavarini explained. “To have average scores and come third in the whole event was fantastic. It was a high scoring event, but my downwind speed always took me back to where I needed to be and kept me in contention.

“The medal race was quite a challenging one,” continued the 23-year-old. “I got myself to third and then had a small error, not knowing that there had been a change of course. I thought it was all over, but again my downwind speed got me the places I needed at the very end to get the last point on Nick. To come home with a medal is a pretty fantastic feeling!”

“It was a very high-scoring event, but I enjoyed my first event back,” said Thompson, who’d not sailed his Laser since the Rio Games.

“It was a really interesting medal race. I was in that awkward position of being one those guys who could almost beat second place so I ended up having a match race with Pavlos. I did a reasonable job in the pre-start and the first beat, and then just couldn’t quite get away for the second lap. So I slipped down, but it’s good to see Lorenzo take the third.”

Michael Beckett also contested the medal race, finishing sixth in the race and ninth overall.

Ben Cornish started the Finn medal race in silver medal position, and had his work cut out defending it during a testing medal race in shifty wind conditions.

Cornish was tenth after the first lap and looking out of the medal positions altogether before a second lap comeback saw him reel in and then overtake key rival Anders Pedersen of Norway to reclaim his silver medal position.

Cornish finished seventh in the medal race to Pedersen’s eighth, with fellow British contender Henry Wetherell crossing sixth to end his event in sixth place overall.

“It’s been a good week. I finished up second and had a reasonably consistent series and not a bad medal race to end the week,” Cornish reflected.

“There’s been a real mix of conditions with not really any straightforward days. There’s been some difficult positioning, tactical racing and quite a small fleet which always makes it important to be fast.”

470 Women - GBR - Sophie Weguelin / Eilidh McIntyre - 2017 World Cup Series Miami © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy / World Sailing
470 Women - GBR - Sophie Weguelin / Eilidh McIntyre - 2017 World Cup Series Miami © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy / World Sailing



In a nail-biting 470 Women’s medal race – the final race of the regatta – Sophie Weguelin-Eilidh McIntyre so nearly made it a third gold for the British Sailing Team, but were edged out by Dutch duo Afrodite Zegers-Annaloes van Veen just before the finish.

The two teams had been effectively level heading into the final race, but with the points close between four boats they could also have ended up out of the medal spots altogether.

The British pairing had a good start and first leg, but the Dutch crew just got in front at the windward mark. Weguelin-McIntyre clawed back on the second upwind leg and had gold within their sights on the final downwind but for a small error which allowed the Dutch pair back through in the shifty conditions, and the British duo had to settle for silver.

“It was a tough race,” said 22-year-old McIntyre. “We just made a small error at the leeward mark and meant we got silver, which is still really good, and we’ve learnt loads this week to take forward.”

“We let the one boat that we needed to control get a little bit of leverage over us into the first mark, which ultimately put us on the back foot,” Weguelin explained. “We gained back from there with quite a nice downwind and a good upwind to get back in control again, but we missed a gybe at the leeward gate and ultimately ended up second.

“We should have gybed away and come back to get an overlap at the leeward gate. So it was a big learning opportunity for us and something to take forward for our future racing.”

Fellow British Sailing Team crews Amy Seabright-Anna Carpenter and Jess Lavery-Flora Stewart also qualified for the medal race. They finished eighth and ninth in the race, and sixth and ninth overall.

“Miami has provided a challenging first international World Cup regatta of 2017,” said RYA Olympic Manager Stephen Park.

“The race committees have done a good job to get the full series of races in, despite some light and changeable conditions through the course of the week. Other than the final medal race day on Sunday where the rain and fog came in and made it a little bit less Miami-like, Miami itself has put on a fantastic show and has been a great venue for some great racing.

“From a British perspective, it’s been great to see sailors fighting it out at the front of the fleet – particularly some of our up and coming sailors who’ve been doing especially well and have challenged for the podium through the course of this regatta.

“Hopefully that bodes well as we move into this new Tokyo 2020 cycle.”

AUT - Nico Delle - Karth / Laura Schöfegger, Dockside; GBR - Tom Phipps / Nicola Boniface; GBR - Ben Saxton / Nicola Groves; Marina Garcia; Nacra 17 - 2017 World Cup Series Miami © Marina Garcia/ Sailing Energy/ World Sailing
AUT - Nico Delle - Karth / Laura Schöfegger, Dockside; GBR - Tom Phipps / Nicola Boniface; GBR - Ben Saxton / Nicola Groves; Marina Garcia; Nacra 17 - 2017 World Cup Series Miami © Marina Garcia/ Sailing Energy/ World Sailing



2017 Sailing World Cup Miami:

Gold

• Dylan Fletcher-Stuart Bithell (49er)
• Ben Saxton-Nicola Groves (Nacra 17)

Silver

• Tom Phipps-Nikki Boniface (Nacra 17)
• Ben Cornish (Finn)
• Sophie Weguelin-Eilidh McIntyre (470 Women)

Bronze

• Lorenzo Chiavarini (Laser)

Sail Port Stephens 2017 660x82Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82

Related Articles

World Cup Series - McNay and Hughes (USA) claim third Miami Gold
The final five medal races were held at World Cup Series Miami 2017, Presented by Sunbrella on Sunday The final five medal races were held at World Cup Series Miami 2017, Presented by Sunbrella (January 22-29, 2017) on Sunday, capping off a successful 28th year of North America’s premier Olympic classes regatta. U.S. Olympians Stu McNay (Providence, R.I.) and Dave Hughes (Miami, Fla.) won their fourth Miami medal in the last five years, with three of those medals being gold.
Posted today at 5:01 am World Cup Series - McNay and Hughes (USA) claim third Miami Gold
The final five medal races were held at World Cup Series Miami 2017, Presented by Sunbrella on Sunday The final five medal races were held at World Cup Series Miami 2017, Presented by Sunbrella (January 22-29, 2017) on Sunday, capping off a successful 28th year of North America’s premier Olympic classes regatta. U.S. Olympians Stu McNay (Providence, R.I.) and Dave Hughes (Miami, Fla.) won their fourth Miami medal in the last five years, with three of those medals being gold.
Posted today at 5:01 am World Cup Series - McNay and Hughes (USA) claim third Miami Gold
The final five medal races were held at World Cup Series Miami 2017, Presented by Sunbrella on Sunday The final five medal races were held at World Cup Series Miami 2017, Presented by Sunbrella (January 22-29, 2017) on Sunday, capping off a successful 28th year of North America’s premier Olympic classes regatta. U.S. Olympians Stu McNay (Providence, R.I.) and Dave Hughes (Miami, Fla.) won their fourth Miami medal in the last five years, with three of those medals being gold.
Posted today at 5:01 am World Series Cup - Hitting the right notes in Miami
Zegers and teammate Annaloes van Veen displayed incredible poise to grab the Women's 470 title. A classically trained concert pianist, Afrodite Zegers (NED) is no stranger to the big stage. So when the pressure was at fever pitch in the final race of the 2017 World Series Cup Miami presented by Sunbrella, and the proverbial lights of a live worldwide broadcast at its brightest, Zegers and teammate Annaloes van Veen displayed incredible poise to grab the Women's 470 title.
Posted today at 3:16 am World Series Cup - Hitting the right notes in Miami
Zegers and teammate Annaloes van Veen displayed incredible poise to grab the Women's 470 title. A classically trained concert pianist, Afrodite Zegers (NED) is no stranger to the big stage. So when the pressure was at fever pitch in the final race of the 2017 World Series Cup Miami presented by Sunbrella, and the proverbial lights of a live worldwide broadcast at its brightest, Zegers and teammate Annaloes van Veen displayed incredible poise to grab the Women's 470 title.
Posted today at 3:16 am World Series Cup - Hitting the right notes in Miami
Zegers and teammate Annaloes van Veen displayed incredible poise to grab the Women's 470 title. A classically trained concert pianist, Afrodite Zegers (NED) is no stranger to the big stage. So when the pressure was at fever pitch in the final race of the 2017 World Series Cup Miami presented by Sunbrella, and the proverbial lights of a live worldwide broadcast at its brightest, Zegers and teammate Annaloes van Veen displayed incredible poise to grab the Women's 470 title.
Posted today at 3:16 am Sailing World Cup Miami - Finals Day 1 and 2 - LIVE Video Coverage
The deciding races at Sailing World Cup Miami will be streamed live on World Sailing TV on YouTube. Medal Races on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 January will draw the 2017 World Cup Series Miami to a close. The deciding races will be streamed live on World Sailing's Facebook page and World Sailing TV on YouTube. Video links and racing schedule for both Saturday and Sunday are available below:
Posted on 29 Jan 18ft Skiffs - Witt takes second win in Australian titles – Race 4
Lee Knapton’s Smeg led at the top mark the first time but Witt’s appliancesonline.com.au came through on the long reach Lee Knapton’s Smeg led at the top mark the first time but David Witt’s appliancesonline.com.au came through on the long reach from Shark Island to Robertson Point to take the lead. After the first lap of the course, there was little change. But after the windward return, there was plenty of action at the front of the pack. Includes full race video from Killo and the Camera Cat team.
Posted on 29 Jan Sailing World Cup - 49er and Nacra golds on first Miami medal race day
Britain’s sailors enjoyed a golden double on the first day of medal racing at the Sailing World Cup Miami on Saturday. Britain’s sailors enjoyed a golden double on the first day of medal racing at the Sailing World Cup Miami on Saturday (28 January).
Posted on 29 Jan American sailors ready to challenge for Medals on Sunday in Miami
Five of the ten scheduled medal races took place on Saturday at World Cup Series Miami 2017 Five of the ten scheduled medal races took place on Saturday at World Cup Series Miami 2017, Presented by Sunbrella (January 22-29, 2017), with US Sailing Team boats competing in the Men’s 49er and Nacra 17 classes as online audiences watched from around the world. On Sunday, multiple American boats will have a shot at the podium as the regatta comes to a close.
Posted on 29 Jan
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy