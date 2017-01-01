Please select your home edition
Single Handed Sailing Society Corinthian Race – Great day on the bay

by pressure-drop.us today at 6:56 pm
Memo Gidley and Mary Gidley take Division 11 on the Elliot 10 Basic Instinct - Single-handed Sailing Society Corinthian Race Erik Simonson http://www.pressure-drop.us">www.pressure-drop.us http://http://www.pressure-drop.us">www.pressure-drop.us
With mostly sunny skies and a nice NW seabreeze in the low teens at the start of the race, course one is selected by the officials with whistles, horns and guns... And 18 nm tour of the Central Bay....

From the Start, to Little Harding buoy (G “1” Fl G 4s), leaving it to port, then to Blossom Rock buoy (GR “BR” Fl (2+1) G 6s BELL), leaving it to starboard, then to Crissy Field (Blackaller) buoy (yellow cylinder 'C' 0.2 nm E of Fort Point), leaving it to starboard, then to Southampton Shoal (Iso R 6s 32ft 6M BELL), leaving it to port, then to Little Harding buoy, leaving it to starboard, then to the Finish.

Bill Roberts and Dan Mone on the Dragonfly 1200 Emma - Single-handed Sailing Society Corinthian Race © Erik Simonson www.pressure-drop.us http://www.pressure-drop.us
Bill Roberts and Dan Mone on the Dragonfly 1200 Emma - Single-handed Sailing Society Corinthian Race © Erik Simonson www.pressure-drop.us http://www.pressure-drop.us



With 131 registered short handed boats, the Single Handed Sailing Society's Corinthian Race is the paper clubs second favorite event, after the ever popular three Bridge Fiasco. With five Single Handed Divisions and and seven Double Handed Divisions, the 18nm course provided just enough distance and variety to keep things interesting, and its place on the schedule, this year late March, enjoying ocean winds as opposed to tricky and unreliable zephyrs.

Greg Nelsen – Azzura 1000 Outsider - Single-handed Sailing Society Corinthian Race © Erik Simonson www.pressure-drop.us http://www.pressure-drop.us
Greg Nelsen – Azzura 1000 Outsider - Single-handed Sailing Society Corinthian Race © Erik Simonson www.pressure-drop.us http://www.pressure-drop.us



Greg Nelsen, fresh off a Double Handed Farallones race win, adds another pickle dish to his collection, winning Singlehanded Sportboat Division with an elapsed time of 03:20:37 on his Azzura 1000 Outsider. A pending protest should render that the fastest monohull around the track. Stay tuned...

Steve Buckingham's Black Soo Starbuck Looking pretty in pink.... At least on port side - Single-handed Sailing Society Corinthian Race © Erik Simonson www.pressure-drop.us http://www.pressure-drop.us
Steve Buckingham's Black Soo Starbuck Looking pretty in pink.... At least on port side - Single-handed Sailing Society Corinthian Race © Erik Simonson www.pressure-drop.us http://www.pressure-drop.us


Steve's tribute to macho truckers everywhere - Single-handed Sailing Society Corinthian Race © Erik Simonson www.pressure-drop.us http://www.pressure-drop.us
Steve's tribute to macho truckers everywhere - Single-handed Sailing Society Corinthian Race © Erik Simonson www.pressure-drop.us http://www.pressure-drop.us



With the remnants of the the early flood, most boats mad short work of the downhill ride to Blossom from the starting area in Raccoon Strait and then hit the City Front to ride the building ebb up to Blackaller. For the lead fleets, the wind and currents worked out well as the managed to get around Blackaller and get back across the central bay before the ebb really got rolling. For the waterline challenged and lacking kites, things were a bit more challenging.

Sarah Sherertz and Kaya Westling win Single Handed Division one on the Pacific Seacraft Dasein's Den... But on closer exam, there are two bodies aboard and one is clearly male - Single-handed Sailing Society Corinthian Race © Erik Simonson www.pressure-drop.us http://www.pressure-drop.us
Sarah Sherertz and Kaya Westling win Single Handed Division one on the Pacific Seacraft Dasein's Den... But on closer exam, there are two bodies aboard and one is clearly male - Single-handed Sailing Society Corinthian Race © Erik Simonson www.pressure-drop.us http://www.pressure-drop.us



After sailing deep onto the Berkeley Flats the lead boats still had decent enough winds to get around Southampton and then ride the currents back up little Harding. The smaller / bigger rated boats got more ebb and lesser winds as the day progressed, making for a bit longer day, and a very challenging finish swimming like a migrating salmon against the river running through Raccoon Strait. As the delta between the first to finish vessel, Peter Stoneberg's Prosail 40' Shadow, 02:29:11 and the last boat to slip over, Jan Hirsch's Islander 30-2 Sweet Pea 06:18:33, clearly demonstrates.

Deb Fehr and Cam Campbell both look pretty in pink on the Tuna 22 Melika - Single-handed Sailing Society Corinthian Race © Erik Simonson www.pressure-drop.us http://www.pressure-drop.us
Deb Fehr and Cam Campbell both look pretty in pink on the Tuna 22 Melika - Single-handed Sailing Society Corinthian Race © Erik Simonson www.pressure-drop.us http://www.pressure-drop.us



Yet with the abundance of sunlight, interesting cumulous clouds passing overhead, and shorthanded challenge combined, followed by entertainment a plenty viewing other boats finishing off the CYC race deck, cocktail in hand...

Hank Easom's new ride, the Sabre Spirit Serenade is a major departure from his old classic 8 Meter Yucca but Hank hasn't missed a beat taking Division 14 - Single-handed Sailing Society Corinthian Race © Erik Simonson www.pressure-drop.us http://www.pressure-drop.us
Hank Easom's new ride, the Sabre Spirit Serenade is a major departure from his old classic 8 Meter Yucca but Hank hasn't missed a beat taking Division 14 - Single-handed Sailing Society Corinthian Race © Erik Simonson www.pressure-drop.us http://www.pressure-drop.us


Kira - Single-handed Sailing Society Corinthian Race © Erik Simonson www.pressure-drop.us http://www.pressure-drop.us
Kira - Single-handed Sailing Society Corinthian Race © Erik Simonson www.pressure-drop.us http://www.pressure-drop.us


Lindo - Single-handed Sailing Society Corinthian Race © Erik Simonson www.pressure-drop.us http://www.pressure-drop.us
Lindo - Single-handed Sailing Society Corinthian Race © Erik Simonson www.pressure-drop.us http://www.pressure-drop.us


Fresh off a first to finish in the Big Daddy Pursuit, Colin Moore with crew Alex Hanford on the Wylie Wabbit Kwazy sail to Double Handed Sport Boat victory! - Single-handed Sailing Society Corinthian Race © Erik Simonson www.pressure-drop.us http://www.pressure-drop.us
Fresh off a first to finish in the Big Daddy Pursuit, Colin Moore with crew Alex Hanford on the Wylie Wabbit Kwazy sail to Double Handed Sport Boat victory! - Single-handed Sailing Society Corinthian Race © Erik Simonson www.pressure-drop.us http://www.pressure-drop.us


Sailing her new Beneteau Figaro 2 ENVOLéE, Nathalie Criou enjoys a nice new, larger platform for her future sailing expeditions... - Single-handed Sailing Society Corinthian Race © Erik Simonson www.pressure-drop.us http://www.pressure-drop.us
Sailing her new Beneteau Figaro 2 ENVOLéE, Nathalie Criou enjoys a nice new, larger platform for her future sailing expeditions... - Single-handed Sailing Society Corinthian Race © Erik Simonson www.pressure-drop.us http://www.pressure-drop.us

