Singapore Youth Sailing Championship - Day 3

2017 Singapore Youth Sailing Championship - Day 3 Icarus Sports 2017 Singapore Youth Sailing Championship - Day 3 Icarus Sports

by Panos Marinopoulos today at 10:31 amThe 16-year-old student finished fifth in races eight and nine, giving his opponents a small chance at catching him. His final race, however, saw him claim yet another bullet. Out of 10 races, he has seven first-place finishes and will head into the medal race as the clear favourite.





“The races were good as is the field of competitors. It is good to be at the top but the challenge is always to stay there,” said Junrui. “I am aiming to just do my best at this regatta and see where that leads me.”



Malaysia’s Asmawi Azman and Thailand’s Arthit Romanyk are in a tight race for second place and will duke it out in the medal races for the runner-up spot.









In the Optimist class, Muhd Fauzi Kaman Shah is similarly dominant. His nearest competitor is 17 points away as he has led the regatta from start to finish. Singapore’s Finian Lee is in second while Panwa Boonnak lies in third heading into the final day of competition.



In the BicTechno 293, home boy Alexander Lim will challenge Thailand’s Bonyarit Sangngoen for the title on the last day of racing. After 10 races, Alexander is four points behind his opponent and will need some flawless races to take the title.



