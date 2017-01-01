Please select your home edition
Singapore Youth Sailing Championship - Day 3

by Panos Marinopoulos today at 10:31 am
2017 Singapore Youth Sailing Championship - Day 3 Icarus Sports
Singapore’s Lu Junrui suffered a slight blimp in his quest for the Singapore Youth Sailing Championship Laser Radial title but recovered in his final race. He is on course to claim the 2017 crown.

The 16-year-old student finished fifth in races eight and nine, giving his opponents a small chance at catching him. His final race, however, saw him claim yet another bullet. Out of 10 races, he has seven first-place finishes and will head into the medal race as the clear favourite.

2017 Singapore Youth Sailing Championship - Day 3 © Icarus Sports
2017 Singapore Youth Sailing Championship - Day 3 © Icarus Sports



“The races were good as is the field of competitors. It is good to be at the top but the challenge is always to stay there,” said Junrui. “I am aiming to just do my best at this regatta and see where that leads me.”

Malaysia’s Asmawi Azman and Thailand’s Arthit Romanyk are in a tight race for second place and will duke it out in the medal races for the runner-up spot.

2017 Singapore Youth Sailing Championship - Day 3 © Icarus Sports
2017 Singapore Youth Sailing Championship - Day 3 © Icarus Sports



In the Optimist class, Muhd Fauzi Kaman Shah is similarly dominant. His nearest competitor is 17 points away as he has led the regatta from start to finish. Singapore’s Finian Lee is in second while Panwa Boonnak lies in third heading into the final day of competition.

In the BicTechno 293, home boy Alexander Lim will challenge Thailand’s Bonyarit Sangngoen for the title on the last day of racing. After 10 races, Alexander is four points behind his opponent and will need some flawless races to take the title.

