Singapore Youth Sailing Championship – Day 4

by Icarus Sports today at 8:44 pm
Day 4 - Singapore Youth Sailing Championship Icarus Sports
The final day of the Singapore Youth Sailing Championship had spectators along the shores of East Coast Park as medal races for two of the seven classes competed were held.

Laser Radial class and the Byte class’ final races were held near to shores for parents and supporters to get as close to the action as possible.

There was no surprise there, however, as Lu Junrui led from start to finish in the medal race to take the Laser Radial title in style. He finished a whooping 20 points ahead of his nearest competitor, Arthit Romanyk of Thailand. Asmawi Azman of Malaysia was third.

Raynn Kwok also won comfortable in the Byte class, finishing first in the medal race. Maurice Ng and Ryan Goh was second and third respectively.

Day 4 - Singapore Youth Sailing Championship © Icarus Sports
Day 4 - Singapore Youth Sailing Championship © Icarus Sports



In the optimist class, after leading throughout the competition, Muhd Fauzi had a poor day of racing as he relinquished his lead to allow Panwa Boonnak of Thailand and local boy Finian Lee to leapfrog him. In the three races he competed, he finished sixth, 21st and 26th which led to the lead change. 12-year-old Panwa Boonnak was able to maintain his consistent performance and that allowed him to snatch the title.

Mondo Travel - Americas Cup Tour 13855Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82

