Singapore Youth Sailing Championship – Day 2

by Icarus Sports today at 2:39 pmThe 2017 Singapore Youth Sailing Championship continued with the winds blowing strong at the National Sailing Centre, Singapore.Boats were launched on time as the wind stayed consistent throughout the day, making it a perfect day for racing. All classes completed the maximum number of races they could as the race committee took full advantage of the good weather.Singapore had a good showing on home soil, with two Optimist sailors breaking into the top five. Max Victor Teo and Finian Lee are second and fourth respectively after seven races but the top spot is maintained by Malaysian Muhd Fauzi Kaman Shah. This hotly contested junior class of boat will see over 200 sailors vie for a spot in the medal race.In the Laser Radial, Lu Junrui is well ahead of his neighbouring rivals with six bullets out of seven races. It is a dominating showing by the 16-year-old who is 10 full points ahead of his nearest opponents in the fleet of 29 boats.Bonyarit Sangngoen of Thailand leads the BicTechno 293 category while Singapore’s Alexander Lim is within striking distance in second. RS:One is led by Illham B. Wahab of Malaysian while fellow compatriot Luqman Hakmi Bin Jasmi is second.





