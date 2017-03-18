Please select your home edition
Edition
Jeanneau AUS Sunfast 728x90

Singapore Youth Sailing Championship – Day 1

by Icarus Sports today at 11:16 am
Day 1 – Singapore Youth Sailing Championship Icarus Sports
The 2017 Singapore Youth Sailing Championship kicked off yesterday at the National Sailing Centre, held from 15-18 March 2017.

Organised by SingaporeSailing, the Singapore Youth Sailing Championship is the largest youth competition on the local sailing calendar and is also held in conjunction with the Asian Sailing Federation (ASAF)’s Asian Youth Sailing Cup 16/17.

The competition will be held at the National Sailing Centre which has been recently accredited as a World Sailing Approved Training Centre. This appointment makes the sailing club only the fifth facility in the world to have such a qualification. Olympic hopefuls from around the region can now come to the National Sailing Centre to go through high-quality training programme and enjoy the facilities.

Day 1 – Singapore Youth Sailing Championship © Icarus Sports
Day 1 – Singapore Youth Sailing Championship © Icarus Sports



This year’s edition had 356 sailors from 10 countries compete with the first day of competition seeing shifty winds throughout the day. Boats launches were delayed but winds picked up throughout the day and ended with good racing winds towards the evening.

In the highly competitive Optimist class, Malaysia and Costa Rica took the lead as they finished top of the standings after day one. 2015 South-East Asian (SEA) Games gold medalist Muhd Fauzi Kaman Shah dominated, collecting three bullets in three races.

Singapore’s Finian Lee was the top local performer in the category as he lies in eighth after three races.

Day 1 – Singapore Youth Sailing Championship © Icarus Sports
Day 1 – Singapore Youth Sailing Championship © Icarus Sports



Sail Port Stephens 2017 660x82Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82

Related Articles

Paving the Way for Paralympic Sailing
The second Paralympic Development Program wrapped up in Hong Kong this week 'Some day I will retire, but I will have a fleet of sailors behind me who will carry on the work!' Philippines sailor Cherrie Pinpin is a determined woman! As one of nine sailors and five coaches to have just completed World Sailing's first ever Asian Paralympic Development Program (PDP) clinic, Pinpin is even more resolute about spreading the word on sailing both at home and across Asia.
Posted on 15 Mar Finn Class to test new format at Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR
This is in response to discussions that the winner should be decided on the final race, or even first across the line. The format that will be used in Palma is one of several on the table and will allow the class and World Sailing to better understand the consequences and processes of introducing such a system.
Posted on 13 Mar GILL Optimist Victorian Championships – Day 3
Day three was set to be a light one for final day, but the breeze slowly built to test sailors in a rage of conditions Day three was set to be a light one for the final day of racing, but the breeze slowly built to test the sailors in a rage of conditions from five knots in the first race, building to a great breeze of up to 15 knots by the third race, with the sun shining, making for some of the best conditions that Corio Bay has to offer.
Posted on 13 Mar 2017 Gill Optimist Victorian Championships - Day 2
Competitors greeted with a stiff 20 knot North Easterly as sun came up on Day 2 of Gill Optimist Victorian Championship Competitors were greeted with a stiff 20 knot North Easterly as the sun came up on day two of the 2017 Gill Optimist Victorian Championships, but with the forecast of a dying breeze, then rebuilding from the South west, that was exactly what happened.
Posted on 13 Mar Queen of Harbour and Alice Burton Memorial Trophy - Overall report
Nicole Johnson became the 2017 Queen of Sydney Harbour when she crewed on Smeg to win the annual Queen of the Harbour Nicole Johnson became the 2017 Queen of Sydney Harbour when she crewed on Smeg to win the annual Queen of the Harbour, sponsored by Hunt, which was sailed in 17-knots North East wind today.
Posted on 12 Mar GILL Optimist Victorian Championships – Day 1
Sailors were held ashore until the breeze built, firstly for Green fleet, and then for the Open and Intermediate fleet Day one was a great day for the Optimist Sailors and Royal Geelong Yacht Club. Sailors were held ashore until the breeze built, firstly for the Green fleet to get underway, and then enough for the Open and Intermediate fleet shortly after.
Posted on 11 Mar Entry open for RS Aero World Championship in Carnac
Within the first two days of entry opening, 25 entries from five counties and two continents had jumped onto entry list. Within the first two days of entry opening for the Carnac Worlds, twenty five entries from five counties and two continents had jumped onto entry list. This has since increased to seven countries and three continents. The RS Aero is proving a big hit across America and seven keen owners have already signed up.
Posted on 9 Mar RS Sailing – Sustainability Programme
We’d like to think we’ve developed some great boats for people like us and for the next generation of sailors The core team at RS Sailing are life-long sailors who love being on the water. We’d like to think we’ve developed some great boats for people like us and for the next generation of sailors, so we want to do our part to focus on protecting the environment we all enjoy sailing in.
Posted on 9 Mar Sailability and Special Olympics join Sail Port Stephens fray
Sail Port Stephens is welcoming Sailability and Special Olympics sailors for the first time Sail Port Stephens is welcoming Sailability and Special Olympics sailors for the first time, contesting the Port Stephens Cup Regatta at Grahamstown Dam, near Newcastle, this weekend (11-12 March).
Posted on 8 Mar Radio Controlled sailing - Ian Vickers wins Australian IOM Nationals
The Australian IOM (International One Metre) class nationals, were held at Kogarah Bay, Botany Bay, NSW Australia The Australian IOM (International One Metre) class nationals, were held at Kogarah Bay, Botany Bay, NSW Australia on February 9-12 and attracting a fleet of 52 sailors and boats. Former 470 sailor, Ian Vickers won with a net 50 points after 19 races, with three discard races. He was a whopping 38 points clear of second place Rob Bennett (AUS).
Posted on 7 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy