Singapore Youth Sailing Championship – Day 1

Day 1 – Singapore Youth Sailing Championship Icarus Sports Day 1 – Singapore Youth Sailing Championship Icarus Sports

by Icarus Sports today at 11:16 amOrganised by SingaporeSailing, the Singapore Youth Sailing Championship is the largest youth competition on the local sailing calendar and is also held in conjunction with the Asian Sailing Federation (ASAF)’s Asian Youth Sailing Cup 16/17.The competition will be held at the National Sailing Centre which has been recently accredited as a World Sailing Approved Training Centre. This appointment makes the sailing club only the fifth facility in the world to have such a qualification. Olympic hopefuls from around the region can now come to the National Sailing Centre to go through high-quality training programme and enjoy the facilities.





This year’s edition had 356 sailors from 10 countries compete with the first day of competition seeing shifty winds throughout the day. Boats launches were delayed but winds picked up throughout the day and ended with good racing winds towards the evening.



In the highly competitive Optimist class, Malaysia and Costa Rica took the lead as they finished top of the standings after day one. 2015 South-East Asian (SEA) Games gold medalist Muhd Fauzi Kaman Shah dominated, collecting three bullets in three races.



Singapore’s Finian Lee was the top local performer in the category as he lies in eighth after three races.











If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152450