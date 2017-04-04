Simpson Marine at the Singapore Yacht Show 2017

Mike Simpson, CEO & Founder, Simpson Marine. Singapore Yacht Show 2017. Guy Nowell © Mike Simpson, CEO & Founder, Simpson Marine. Singapore Yacht Show 2017. Guy Nowell © http://www.guynowell.com

by Guy Nowell, Sail-World Asia today at 4:09 amThere was a lot of information – most importantly, that Simpson Marine has come to agreement with a number of banks and finance houses and is now able to offer Epower Marine Financing to potential boat buyers. “It’s taken two years of talking to financial institutions, mainly in China, to finalise an agreement,” said Mike Simpson. “Through Epower, a prospective boat owner can now secure up to 70% financing on a new purchase. Marine finance is something that has been missing from the boating market in Asia, with banks concerned that ‘floating assets’ like boats may just… well, float away!”Some years ago a UK visitor to one of the Asian boat shows remarked, “where are all the money people? At Southampton or London the first booths you see are the finance guys. Marine finance is very much a part of the business model in other parts of the world.” Simpson’s Epower arrangement fills a gap: financial institutions’ confidence is based on Simpson Marine’s long track record in Asia, and the fact that the dealer has 12 offices in seven countries.Simpson also announced a renewed interest in the Asian charter market, particularly in Phuket, Thailand, where the business is principally driven by a mainland Chinese clientele. Charter business also fits well with Simpson Marine’s Yacht Care programme (“Easy yacht ownership for absentee owners”) and Yacht Service which takes care of everything from commissioning to after-sales service and warranty. Fully 40 of Simpson’s 100 staff across Asia are engaged in service activities. “We aim to look after the boats that we sell so that the owners can spend their time enjoying them rather than running around loking for a hose clip,” says Mike Simpson. The company also brokered 25 superyacht charters in 2016.Simpson Marine recently joined forces with ‘tailor-made’ superyacht builder, Sanlorenzo, and have now sold five boats into the region, including an SL460 EXP yacht. We wondered if the current fashion for explorer-type superyachts was the water borne version of the ‘Chelsea Tractor’ syndrome – buying an offroad vehicle for use on city streets – but Simpson asssures us that the Beijing owner of the SL460 EXP has planned the maiden voyage to be a circumnavigation taking in a lot of out-of-the-way places, and the boat is loaded up with ‘explorer toys’ such as a 3-man submarine and an Airbus 355 helicopter. That definitely sounds like ‘intent to explore’.



Latest addition to the Simpson Marine stable is Viking Yachts, famously famous in the USA, Middle East and Europe, but very much a newcomer in Asia. Vikings are the sport fishing boat plus, with performance that fully matches their 53-year pedigree. “Recreational fishing is not new in Asia, but sport fishing is,” says Viking’s representative, Steve Boerema. Vikings are both elegant and highly functional boats, just as much at home as tenders for superyachts as fighting the billfish in the Gulf Stream (or the South China Sea). Ranging from 37ft to 100ft, they make a dashing addition to the Simpson Marine portfolio.







If you like the concept of superyacht style in a 62ft package, take a look at the Beneteau Oceanis Yacht 62, premiering at the Singapore Yacht Show. We never imagined that you could create so such space on a 62ft platform, but here it is, the floating proof. With naval architecture by Berret-Racoupeau and interiors by Andreani Design, it miraculously incorporates a 3.47x1.70m tender garage, has two levels of lights (windows) down the length of the saloon, a pop-up galley aft of the cockpit, six sunbathing areas, an extensive chart table/navigation space, an optional hardtop (or traditional bimini), a master suite and two double aft cabins (all with ensuites) and, for the diehard sailors, sufficient sailplan to properly power the boat. With all lines led aft, and all controls within easy reach of the twin wheels, this is a boat for ‘easy sailing’ and short-handed cruising. Sign here for an Oceanis Yacht 62, and here, here, and here for Epower Marine Financing. And then sail away.





If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152914