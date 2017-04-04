Please select your home edition
Edition
Jeanneau AUS Sunfast 728x90

Simpson Marine at the Singapore Yacht Show 2017

by Guy Nowell, Sail-World Asia today at 4:09 am
Mike Simpson, CEO & Founder, Simpson Marine. Singapore Yacht Show 2017. Guy Nowell © http://www.guynowell.com
Simpson Marine, one of the biggest exhibitors at the Singapore Yacht Show, pulled out all the stops an exhaustive press conference at which every one of the dealer’s ‘stable’ was introduced: Beneteau (Power and Sail), Lagoon, Monte Carlo, CNB, Monte Carlo Yachts, Sanlorenzo and Viking.

There was a lot of information – most importantly, that Simpson Marine has come to agreement with a number of banks and finance houses and is now able to offer Epower Marine Financing to potential boat buyers. “It’s taken two years of talking to financial institutions, mainly in China, to finalise an agreement,” said Mike Simpson. “Through Epower, a prospective boat owner can now secure up to 70% financing on a new purchase. Marine finance is something that has been missing from the boating market in Asia, with banks concerned that ‘floating assets’ like boats may just… well, float away!”

Some years ago a UK visitor to one of the Asian boat shows remarked, “where are all the money people? At Southampton or London the first booths you see are the finance guys. Marine finance is very much a part of the business model in other parts of the world.” Simpson’s Epower arrangement fills a gap: financial institutions’ confidence is based on Simpson Marine’s long track record in Asia, and the fact that the dealer has 12 offices in seven countries.

Simpson also announced a renewed interest in the Asian charter market, particularly in Phuket, Thailand, where the business is principally driven by a mainland Chinese clientele. Charter business also fits well with Simpson Marine’s Yacht Care programme (“Easy yacht ownership for absentee owners”) and Yacht Service which takes care of everything from commissioning to after-sales service and warranty. Fully 40 of Simpson’s 100 staff across Asia are engaged in service activities. “We aim to look after the boats that we sell so that the owners can spend their time enjoying them rather than running around loking for a hose clip,” says Mike Simpson. The company also brokered 25 superyacht charters in 2016.

Simpson Marine recently joined forces with ‘tailor-made’ superyacht builder, Sanlorenzo, and have now sold five boats into the region, including an SL460 EXP yacht. We wondered if the current fashion for explorer-type superyachts was the water borne version of the ‘Chelsea Tractor’ syndrome – buying an offroad vehicle for use on city streets – but Simpson asssures us that the Beijing owner of the SL460 EXP has planned the maiden voyage to be a circumnavigation taking in a lot of out-of-the-way places, and the boat is loaded up with ‘explorer toys’ such as a 3-man submarine and an Airbus 355 helicopter. That definitely sounds like ‘intent to explore’.

Steve Boerema, Viking Yachts. Singapore Yacht Show 2017. © Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com
Steve Boerema, Viking Yachts. Singapore Yacht Show 2017. © Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com


Latest addition to the Simpson Marine stable is Viking Yachts, famously famous in the USA, Middle East and Europe, but very much a newcomer in Asia. Vikings are the sport fishing boat plus, with performance that fully matches their 53-year pedigree. “Recreational fishing is not new in Asia, but sport fishing is,” says Viking’s representative, Steve Boerema. Vikings are both elegant and highly functional boats, just as much at home as tenders for superyachts as fighting the billfish in the Gulf Stream (or the South China Sea). Ranging from 37ft to 100ft, they make a dashing addition to the Simpson Marine portfolio.

SYS17 177 © Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com
SYS17 177 © Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com


If you like the concept of superyacht style in a 62ft package, take a look at the Beneteau Oceanis Yacht 62, premiering at the Singapore Yacht Show. We never imagined that you could create so such space on a 62ft platform, but here it is, the floating proof. With naval architecture by Berret-Racoupeau and interiors by Andreani Design, it miraculously incorporates a 3.47x1.70m tender garage, has two levels of lights (windows) down the length of the saloon, a pop-up galley aft of the cockpit, six sunbathing areas, an extensive chart table/navigation space, an optional hardtop (or traditional bimini), a master suite and two double aft cabins (all with ensuites) and, for the diehard sailors, sufficient sailplan to properly power the boat. With all lines led aft, and all controls within easy reach of the twin wheels, this is a boat for ‘easy sailing’ and short-handed cruising. Sign here for an Oceanis Yacht 62, and here, here, and here for Epower Marine Financing. And then sail away.

SYS17 178 © Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com
SYS17 178 © Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com

Musto 2016 660x82 4BandG AUS Triton2 660x82Abell Point Marina Splash 660x82

Related Articles

Wichard announce a new carbon fibre – olivewood knife
Sailors know that at some time during racing or cruising a knife is a useful accessory to have handy. Sailors know that at some time during racing or cruising a knife is a useful accessory to have handy. There are multiple uses for a knife on board and a knife designed specifically for those tasks unique to sailing is the best option. Wichard have announced the availability of a purpose designed sailing knife that is a classic, elegant and modern design which blends aramid and carbon fibre
Posted on 7 Apr Save on GO XSE during Simrad® Just GO! Promotion
You can fit boat with an all-in-one navigation product for cruising, fishing and keep more of your money where you want You can fit your boat with an all-in-one navigation product for cruising, fishing and watersports and keep more of your money where you want it – in your wallet.
Posted on 6 Apr Navionics announces functionality available for Navico Brands
Navico have collaborated to make several new features available to customers using Navionics charts. Navico, a leading provider of marine electronics under the Lowrance, Simrad and B&G brands, and Navionics, the leader in content and location-based services for the recreational boating and outdoor markets, have collaborated to make several new features available to customers using Navionics charts. The NOS56 software update released for a wide range of new and existing models adds compatibility
Posted on 5 Apr Debbie says there are 7Ps and 1C with Insurance
Debbie says there are 7Ps and 1C with Insurance If you have been on the planet or around boats long enough, you’ll know all about the 7Ps. The one ‘C’ mentioned here refers to consequence, and in the legalese that surrounds insurance, it gets applied distinctly to consequential damage. We’ll come back to all of that in a while, but for now, our mission is to look at the consequences of actions prior to TC Debbie making landfall.
Posted on 5 Apr Lisa Blair heads to Cape Town under motor following dismasting
A PAN PAN was called at 0300 (AET) / 1900 (SAST) signalling an urgent threat to her safety and this remains in place. Lisa Blair has assessed the damage to her yacht, Climate Action Now, after being dismasted 895 nm south of Cape Town in 40 knot winds and seven metre swells early in the morning of April 4, 2017. She made a PAN PAN call over the radio at approximately 0300 (AET) / 1900 (SAST) signalling an urgent threat to her safety and this remains in place.
Posted on 4 Apr We're open for business in the Whitsundays
Repair work is underway, recovery plan is in action, operators are back running, we are well and truly open for business Firstly, we would like to thank all our customers, suppliers, operators and industry colleagues who have sent message of support and well wishes in the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Debbie. Our team and their families are well and greatly appreciate your kind words. Repair work is underway, the recovery plan is in action, operators are back running and we are well and truly open for business!
Posted on 4 Apr Queensland Cyclone – Hamilton Island faces massive five-month rebuild
Hamilton Island chief executive Glenn Bourke yesterday told almost 600 staff of the massive task ahead to clean-up Hamilton Island faces a massive five-month rebuild but will partly reopen for business next Saturday after “all hell broke loose”. Exclusive pictures obtained by The Sunday Mail shows the “apocalyptic” scale of destruction to privately owned homes, luxury hotels and yachts at ground zero in the cyclone-ravaged Whitsundays.
Posted on 2 Apr Abell Point start the clean up after TC Debbie
The crew at Abell Point Marina are working hard to assess the damage after the wrath of tropical cyclone Debbie The crew at Abell Point Marina are working hard to assess the damage after the wrath of tropical cyclone Debbie tore through the Whitsunday islands and mainland coast on Tuesday 28 March. The category 4 cyclone reached the mainland coast at approximately midday on Tuesday 28 March and brought with it destructive winds and heavy rainfall.
Posted on 30 Mar Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie tracking southwards today, bringing rain
Heavy rain and flooding is expected as Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie moves south-east. Heavy rain and flooding is expected as Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie moves south-east. A Flood Watch has been issued for coastal catchments between Gladstone in Queensland and Bellingen in northern New South Wales. The Flood Watch extends inland to parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Central West, Maranoa and Warrego, Darling Downs and Granite Belt forecast districts...
Posted on 29 Mar Ayr, Airlie Beach and the Whitsundays to meet Cyclone Debbie
Having intensified to a Cat4 TC now, Debbie is expected to hit during the course of Monday night and into Tuesday mornin Having intensified to a Cat3 TC now and Cat4 when it will make landfall, Debbie is expected to hit during the course of Monday night and into Tuesday morning (0400hrs). Thus far, there have been police enforced evacuations around Ayr, as it is expected that this will be the biggest event since the all-powerful TC5 Yasi hit back in 2011. There are also reports of residents refusing to leave
Posted on 26 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy