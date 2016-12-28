Please select your home edition
Sidney Doren Memorial Regatta - Blown away in Miami

by Ken Batzer today at 7:02 am
Pin End Start - Sidney Doren Memorial Regatta 2017 Cindy Saunders
The second regatta in the 2017 Etchells Biscayne Bay Series, the Sidney Doren Memorial Regatta was held last weekend in Miami. The weekend racing was dominated by the major cold front that was making headlines throughout the Eastern USA.

Saturday's racing began with warm temperatures in the mid 70's and SSW winds around 15 knots. The balmy weather was soon to change when the cold front came roaring thru south Florida around 1:30 in the afternoon. Commanders Weather service called race PRO Stuart Childerly about 1 pm and advised him to get the boats off the water ASAP as they were expecting 30+ knot winds with higher gusts and imbedded thunderstorms in the rapidly approaching cold front.

1st Place - Sidney Doren Memorial Regatta 2017 © Cindy Saunders
1st Place - Sidney Doren Memorial Regatta 2017 © Cindy Saunders



So on Saturday we only got one full race in and a second race was shortened to just two legs. The 30+ knot winds and rain came roaring thru about 2 pm but all the boats were safely back at their docks by then and further racing was abandoned for the day.

Sunday began with clear sky's and winds about 20 knots at sunrise, but by 9 am the winds were up to 25+ knots out on the bay with gusts in the low 30's.

PRO Childerly wisely called off racing at 9:30 and the beer kegs were tapped early. Later in the afternoon the winds moderated to around 20 knots but by then it was too late to get any further racing in.

Mark Rounding - Sidney Doren Memorial Regatta 2017 © Cindy Saunders
Mark Rounding - Sidney Doren Memorial Regatta 2017 © Cindy Saunders



Saturday’s first race saw Luke Lawrence sailing for absent owner Phil Lotz on USA 1376 Arethusa lead the fleet to the first mark and never give up the lead to finish first. Craig Mense on USA 1280 Freedom finished second and Peter Duncan driving USA 926 Raging Rooster was a close third.

Finding the best route around the course was difficult due to huge right shifts (20 degrees or more), and then suddenly shifting back to the original heading. There seemed to be no pattern in the shift timing to follow.

The short second race was led wire to wire by the GRE 1368 Provezza team of Peter Holmberg, Tony Rey and Simon Fry. Provezza nailed the pin end start and never looked back. Second Place in race two went to Ante Razmilovic on GBR 1438 Sweedish Blue and third place was Steve Benjamin's USA 1228 Terrapin.

Trying to cross the fleet - Sidney Doren Memorial Regatta 2017 © Cindy Saunders
Trying to cross the fleet - Sidney Doren Memorial Regatta 2017 © Cindy Saunders



When the final results were tallied, the team of Peter Duncan, Jud Smith and Andrew sailing USA 926 Raging Rooster were the event winners, with Ante Razmilovic, Brian Hammersley, and Andrew Mills placing second in Sweedish Blue, and Luke Lawrence, Eric Lawrence, and Alan Kelly placing third in Arethusa.

The next event in the 2017 Etchells Biscayne Bay Series is the Florida State Championship set to be held on February 4th and fifth, 2017. VRsport.tv will be onsite with lead presenter, Saskia Clark, repotting on all the action from this incredibly competitive fleet.

Full information on the Etchells racing in Miami can be found on the Etchells Fleet 20 website.



2017 Etchells Biscayne Bay Series - Sidney Doren Memorial Regatta - Final Cumulative Results    




Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Skipper/Crew Race
1		 Race
2		 Total
Sid Doren Memorial Racing

One Design Division


International Etchells


1. 97   USA 926 Raging Rooster Etchells Peter Duncan / Jud Smith / Andrew Palfry 3 4 7.0


2. 38   GBR 1438 Swedish Blue Etchells Ante Razmilovic / Brian Hammersley / Andrew Mills 6 2 8.0


3. 76   USA 1376 Arethusa Etchells Phil Lotz / Luke Lawrence / Eric Lawrence / Alan Kelly 1 8 9.0


4. 36   GRE 1368 Provezza Etchells Peter Holmberg / Tony Rey / Simon Fry 12 1 13.0


5. 12   BER 1412 Tiburon Etchells Dirk Kneulman / Mark Watson / Andreas Josenhans / Chris Larson 8 5 13.0


6. 28   USA 1228 Terrapin Etchells Steve Benjamin / David Hughes / Ian Liberty / Michael Menninger 13 3 16.0


7. 85   USA 1185 USA 1185 Etchells Robert Allardice / Tomas Hornos / Emily Roberts / Will Pelleteri 4 13 17.0


8. 24   GBR 1424 GBR 1424 Etchells Barry Parkin / Noel Drennan / Adrian Owles 9 9 18.0


9. 80   USA 1280 Freedom Etchells Craig Mense / Fred Strannahan / John Hartford / Nicole Popp 2 20 22.0


10. 5   USA 1305 Clean Execution Etchells Michael Gavin / Bill Abbott / Wes Beamus 20 7 27.0


11. 34   GBR 1434 Alfie Etchells Lawrie Smith / Hugo Rocha / Ruben Castells 17 10 27.0


12. 89   USA 1198 America Jane II Etchells Scott Kaufman / Jesse Kirkland / Lucas Calabrase / Austin Anderson 16 12 28.0


13. 41   USA 1415 La Tormenta Etchells Shannon W Bush / Phil Trinter / Brad Boston 10 19 29.0


14. 73   USA 1373 Victory Etchells Buddy Cribb / Eamonn deLisser / Richard Shellow 7 23 30.0


15. 7   USA 1307 Nemesis Etchells Jeff Nehms / Tim Banks / Ariel DeLisser / Trent Shaw 15 18 33.0


16. 14   USA 1414 Skanky Gene Etchells Jay Cross / Mike Buckley / Stephanie Roble / George Peet 14 21 35.0


17. 99   USA 1099 Mahalo Etchells Charles Kenahan / Mark Mendelblatt / Brian Ledbetter 25 11 36.0


18. 13   USA 1300 USA 1300 Etchells Ernie Pomerleau / Chris Morgan / Monica Morgan / Hillary Noble 22 14 36.0


19. 3   USA 1303 Wizard Etchells Keith Longson / Doug McKeige / Karl Anderson 21 15 36.0


20. 8   USA 1408 Lifted Etchells Jim Cunningham / Jeff Madrigali / Mark Ivey / Bryn Bachman 32 6 38.0


21. 63   USA 1363 Viento Etchells Michael Goldfarb / David Brink / Mark Brink 24 17 41.0


22. 25   USA 1225 USA 1225 Etchells Thomas Lihan / Sarah Lihan / Jim Porter 18 26 44.0


23. 68   USA 1168 Mahalaga Etchells Peter Vessella / Tracy Usher / John 5 41 46.0


24. 49   USA 979 KGB Etchells Ben Kinney / Senet Bischoff / Clay Bischoff 11 35 46.0


25. 44   GBR 1441 Highlife Etchells Peter Rogers / Ben Cooper / Neil Harrison 19 31 50.0


26. 98   USA 1398 Firing Line Etchells Bora Gulari / Glenn Burton / Jon Easley 35 16 51.0


27. 40   USA 1405 Caramba Etchells Jose Fuentes / Ezra Culver / Andrew MacRae 30 22 52.0


28. 95   USA 1195 Bad Martha Etchells Connor Needham / Mackenzie Needham / Peter Needham / Neil O'Connell 29 24 53.0


29. 18   GBR 1418 Strait Dealer Etchells David Franks / Graham Sunderland / Amy Prime / Matt Rainback 27 27 54.0


30. 19   USA 819 Make Mine A Double Etchells Reid McLaughlin / Curtis Hartmann / Jeff Borland 26 29 55.0


31. 17   GBR 1417 China Wight Etchells Nicholas Stagg / Oliver Spensley-Corfield / Richard Hinde Smith 34 25 59.0


32. 71   USA 1371 USA 1371 Etchells Ken Womack / Walt Duffy / Dan Peckham 23 38 61.0


33. 82   USA 1282 Athena Etchells John Donnelly / Paul Abdullah / Chris Clark 28 37 65.0


34. 27   CAN 1327 Blackadder Etchells Andrew Cumming / Brian Kamilar / Will Felder / Kristin Sanders 33 33 66.0


35. 39   USA 1239 USA 1239 Etchells Anson Mulder / Carlos Hernandez / Colin Calliban 37 30 67.0


36. 55   USA 1355 Lucky Etchells Aaron Housten / Ben Marden / Simon Sanders / Alex Sidi 40 28 68.0


37. 72   CAN 1426 Press Gang Etchells Roland van Hazel / Geoff Moore / Christian Greenfield 36 34 70.0


38. 26   USA 1126 Ninkasi Etchells Rick Kaiser / Gerri Whitley / Tom Dawson / Mary Breuker 41 32 73.0


39. 11   USA 1111 Crapshoot Etchells Ralph Carpenter / Pat Stadel / Jeremy Davidson / Matt Cameron 31 43 74.0


40. 92   USA 928 Somethind Good Etchells Bill Mauk / Nick Morrell / Bill Johns 42 36 78.0


41. 1   USA 1100 Serendipity Etchells Bob Robinson / Chuck Poindexter / Chris Marrs 39 40 79.0


42. 22   USA 1202 Jeremiah Etchells Jonah Pruitt / Gabriel Armstrong / Bob Hurst 38 42 80.0


43. 87   USA 1087 Shoutaway Etchells John Shannahan / Scott Steele / Fred Lewis / Tim McGee 43 39 82.0
