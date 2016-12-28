Sidney Doren Memorial Regatta - Blown away in Miami
by Ken Batzer today at 7:02 am
The second regatta in the 2017 Etchells Biscayne Bay Series, the Sidney Doren Memorial Regatta was held last weekend in Miami. The weekend racing was dominated by the major cold front that was making headlines throughout the Eastern USA.
Pin End Start - Sidney Doren Memorial Regatta 2017 Cindy Saunders
Saturday's racing began with warm temperatures in the mid 70's and SSW winds around 15 knots. The balmy weather was soon to change when the cold front came roaring thru south Florida around 1:30 in the afternoon. Commanders Weather service called race PRO Stuart Childerly about 1 pm and advised him to get the boats off the water ASAP as they were expecting 30+ knot winds with higher gusts and imbedded thunderstorms in the rapidly approaching cold front.
So on Saturday we only got one full race in and a second race was shortened to just two legs. The 30+ knot winds and rain came roaring thru about 2 pm but all the boats were safely back at their docks by then and further racing was abandoned for the day.
Sunday began with clear sky's and winds about 20 knots at sunrise, but by 9 am the winds were up to 25+ knots out on the bay with gusts in the low 30's.
PRO Childerly wisely called off racing at 9:30 and the beer kegs were tapped early. Later in the afternoon the winds moderated to around 20 knots but by then it was too late to get any further racing in.
Saturday’s first race saw Luke Lawrence sailing for absent owner Phil Lotz on USA 1376 Arethusa lead the fleet to the first mark and never give up the lead to finish first. Craig Mense on USA 1280 Freedom finished second and Peter Duncan driving USA 926 Raging Rooster was a close third.
Finding the best route around the course was difficult due to huge right shifts (20 degrees or more), and then suddenly shifting back to the original heading. There seemed to be no pattern in the shift timing to follow.
The short second race was led wire to wire by the GRE 1368 Provezza team of Peter Holmberg, Tony Rey and Simon Fry. Provezza nailed the pin end start and never looked back. Second Place in race two went to Ante Razmilovic on GBR 1438 Sweedish Blue and third place was Steve Benjamin's USA 1228 Terrapin.
When the final results were tallied, the team of Peter Duncan, Jud Smith and Andrew sailing USA 926 Raging Rooster were the event winners, with Ante Razmilovic, Brian Hammersley, and Andrew Mills placing second in Sweedish Blue, and Luke Lawrence, Eric Lawrence, and Alan Kelly placing third in Arethusa.
The next event in the 2017 Etchells Biscayne Bay Series is the Florida State Championship set to be held on February 4th and fifth, 2017. VRsport.tv will be onsite with lead presenter, Saskia Clark, repotting on all the action from this incredibly competitive fleet.
Full information on the Etchells racing in Miami can be found on the Etchells Fleet 20 website.
2017 Etchells Biscayne Bay Series - Sidney Doren Memorial Regatta - Final Cumulative Results
|
|
|
|
|Bow
|Sail Number
|Yacht Name
|Yacht Design
|Skipper/Crew
|Race
1
|Race
2
|Total
|Sid Doren Memorial Racing
|
|One Design Division
|
|
|International Etchells
|
|
|1.
|97
| USA 926
|Raging Rooster
|Etchells
|Peter Duncan / Jud Smith / Andrew Palfry
|3
|4
| 7.0
|
|
|2.
|38
| GBR 1438
|Swedish Blue
|Etchells
|Ante Razmilovic / Brian Hammersley / Andrew Mills
|6
|2
| 8.0
|
|
|3.
|76
| USA 1376
|Arethusa
|Etchells
|Phil Lotz / Luke Lawrence / Eric Lawrence / Alan Kelly
|1
|8
| 9.0
|
|
|4.
|36
| GRE 1368
|Provezza
|Etchells
|Peter Holmberg / Tony Rey / Simon Fry
|12
|1
| 13.0
|
|
|5.
|12
| BER 1412
|Tiburon
|Etchells
|Dirk Kneulman / Mark Watson / Andreas Josenhans / Chris Larson
|8
|5
| 13.0
|
|
|6.
|28
| USA 1228
|Terrapin
|Etchells
|Steve Benjamin / David Hughes / Ian Liberty / Michael Menninger
|13
|3
| 16.0
|
|
|7.
|85
| USA 1185
|USA 1185
|Etchells
|Robert Allardice / Tomas Hornos / Emily Roberts / Will Pelleteri
|4
|13
| 17.0
|
|
|8.
|24
| GBR 1424
|GBR 1424
|Etchells
|Barry Parkin / Noel Drennan / Adrian Owles
|9
|9
| 18.0
|
|
|9.
|80
| USA 1280
|Freedom
|Etchells
|Craig Mense / Fred Strannahan / John Hartford / Nicole Popp
|2
|20
| 22.0
|
|
|10.
|5
| USA 1305
|Clean Execution
|Etchells
|Michael Gavin / Bill Abbott / Wes Beamus
|20
|7
| 27.0
|
|
|11.
|34
| GBR 1434
|Alfie
|Etchells
|Lawrie Smith / Hugo Rocha / Ruben Castells
|17
|10
| 27.0
|
|
|12.
|89
| USA 1198
|America Jane II
|Etchells
|Scott Kaufman / Jesse Kirkland / Lucas Calabrase / Austin Anderson
|16
|12
| 28.0
|
|
|13.
|41
| USA 1415
|La Tormenta
|Etchells
|Shannon W Bush / Phil Trinter / Brad Boston
|10
|19
| 29.0
|
|
|14.
|73
| USA 1373
|Victory
|Etchells
|Buddy Cribb / Eamonn deLisser / Richard Shellow
|7
|23
| 30.0
|
|
|15.
|7
| USA 1307
|Nemesis
|Etchells
|Jeff Nehms / Tim Banks / Ariel DeLisser / Trent Shaw
|15
|18
| 33.0
|
|
|16.
|14
| USA 1414
|Skanky Gene
|Etchells
|Jay Cross / Mike Buckley / Stephanie Roble / George Peet
|14
|21
| 35.0
|
|
|17.
|99
| USA 1099
|Mahalo
|Etchells
|Charles Kenahan / Mark Mendelblatt / Brian Ledbetter
|25
|11
| 36.0
|
|
|18.
|13
| USA 1300
|USA 1300
|Etchells
|Ernie Pomerleau / Chris Morgan / Monica Morgan / Hillary Noble
|22
|14
| 36.0
|
|
|19.
|3
| USA 1303
|Wizard
|Etchells
|Keith Longson / Doug McKeige / Karl Anderson
|21
|15
| 36.0
|
|
|20.
|8
| USA 1408
|Lifted
|Etchells
|Jim Cunningham / Jeff Madrigali / Mark Ivey / Bryn Bachman
|32
|6
| 38.0
|
|
|21.
|63
| USA 1363
|Viento
|Etchells
|Michael Goldfarb / David Brink / Mark Brink
|24
|17
| 41.0
|
|
|22.
|25
| USA 1225
|USA 1225
|Etchells
|Thomas Lihan / Sarah Lihan / Jim Porter
|18
|26
| 44.0
|
|
|23.
|68
| USA 1168
|Mahalaga
|Etchells
|Peter Vessella / Tracy Usher / John
|5
|41
| 46.0
|
|
|24.
|49
| USA 979
|KGB
|Etchells
|Ben Kinney / Senet Bischoff / Clay Bischoff
|11
|35
| 46.0
|
|
|25.
|44
| GBR 1441
|Highlife
|Etchells
|Peter Rogers / Ben Cooper / Neil Harrison
|19
|31
| 50.0
|
|
|26.
|98
| USA 1398
|Firing Line
|Etchells
|Bora Gulari / Glenn Burton / Jon Easley
|35
|16
| 51.0
|
|
|27.
|40
| USA 1405
|Caramba
|Etchells
|Jose Fuentes / Ezra Culver / Andrew MacRae
|30
|22
| 52.0
|
|
|28.
|95
| USA 1195
|Bad Martha
|Etchells
|Connor Needham / Mackenzie Needham / Peter Needham / Neil O'Connell
|29
|24
| 53.0
|
|
|29.
|18
| GBR 1418
|Strait Dealer
|Etchells
|David Franks / Graham Sunderland / Amy Prime / Matt Rainback
|27
|27
| 54.0
|
|
|30.
|19
| USA 819
|Make Mine A Double
|Etchells
|Reid McLaughlin / Curtis Hartmann / Jeff Borland
|26
|29
| 55.0
|
|
|31.
|17
| GBR 1417
|China Wight
|Etchells
|Nicholas Stagg / Oliver Spensley-Corfield / Richard Hinde Smith
|34
|25
| 59.0
|
|
|32.
|71
| USA 1371
|USA 1371
|Etchells
|Ken Womack / Walt Duffy / Dan Peckham
|23
|38
| 61.0
|
|
|33.
|82
| USA 1282
|Athena
|Etchells
|John Donnelly / Paul Abdullah / Chris Clark
|28
|37
| 65.0
|
|
|34.
|27
| CAN 1327
|Blackadder
|Etchells
|Andrew Cumming / Brian Kamilar / Will Felder / Kristin Sanders
|33
|33
| 66.0
|
|
|35.
|39
| USA 1239
|USA 1239
|Etchells
|Anson Mulder / Carlos Hernandez / Colin Calliban
|37
|30
| 67.0
|
|
|36.
|55
| USA 1355
|Lucky
|Etchells
|Aaron Housten / Ben Marden / Simon Sanders / Alex Sidi
|40
|28
| 68.0
|
|
|37.
|72
| CAN 1426
|Press Gang
|Etchells
|Roland van Hazel / Geoff Moore / Christian Greenfield
|36
|34
| 70.0
|
|
|38.
|26
| USA 1126
|Ninkasi
|Etchells
|Rick Kaiser / Gerri Whitley / Tom Dawson / Mary Breuker
|41
|32
| 73.0
|
|
|39.
|11
| USA 1111
|Crapshoot
|Etchells
|Ralph Carpenter / Pat Stadel / Jeremy Davidson / Matt Cameron
|31
|43
| 74.0
|
|
|40.
|92
| USA 928
|Somethind Good
|Etchells
|Bill Mauk / Nick Morrell / Bill Johns
|42
|36
| 78.0
|
|
|41.
|1
| USA 1100
|Serendipity
|Etchells
|Bob Robinson / Chuck Poindexter / Chris Marrs
|39
|40
| 79.0
|
|
|42.
|22
| USA 1202
|Jeremiah
|Etchells
|Jonah Pruitt / Gabriel Armstrong / Bob Hurst
|38
|42
| 80.0
|
|
|43.
|87
| USA 1087
|Shoutaway
|Etchells
|John Shannahan / Scott Steele / Fred Lewis / Tim McGee
|43
|39
| 82.0
