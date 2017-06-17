Please select your home edition
Siblings Eddie and Kate Cox win the MC National Championship

by Hannah Noll today at 8:17 pm
Day 1 – MC National Championship © Gustav Schmiege Photography / Regattashots.com
Eddie and Kate Cox won an epic shootout to take home the MC National Championship title. It is the first MC Nationals win for the sibling duo from White Bear Yacht Club. They won three out of seven races at the event hosted by Rush Creek Yacht Club.

The title came down to the final race. Leading up to the final day’s one scheduled race, Cox was close at the heels of regatta leader Mark Tesar. It was Cox vs Tesar in the final shootout. Cox set up on the starting line immediately to leeward of Tesar. Cox’s boat speed put his bow out, and just after the cannon the race was his to control.

Day 3 – MC National Championship © Gustav Schmiege Photography / Regattashots.com
Day 3 – MC National Championship © Gustav Schmiege Photography / Regattashots.com



At the first windward mark he had a 30 second lead ahead of Kenny Wolfe and Virginia Hannen, the second place boat. Tesar was 18 boats back. Cox led the race wire to wire, holding off Wolfe and Tesar. Tesar climbed back on the last beat and finished with a 13th place, the deepest finish in a very strong, consistent regatta for the MC veteran.

The day started with winds blowing 20 to 26 mph. A patient Principle Race Officer Chip Mann and the race committee team held the fleet onshore until the breeze came down to 15 to 20 mph. It was fun sailing all regatta long with fair racing in moderate to heavy winds on Lake Ray Hubbard. Rush Creek Yacht Club proved to be a great venue for the championship, bringing masses of volunteers, strong leadership, and an excellent racetrack.

Day 2 – MC National Championship © Regatta Girl Photography
Day 2 – MC National Championship © Regatta Girl Photography



Andrew Vandling won the Youth Division. Katie Arvesen took the Women’s Division. In the Grand Master’s Division, Greg Gust edged out Eric Hood and Kelson Elam. Mark Tesar won the Master’s Division followed by Bill Draheim and Ron Baerwitz. Mike Keenan took the Mega Master’s Division. In the Singlehanded Division, Mark Tesar beat out former US Sailing Team member Andrew Casey and Ivan Lopatin. Races were won by Eddie Cox, Mark Tesar, Bill Draheim, Will Crary, and Ivan Lopatin.

The next three major-scale events for the fleet are the Masters Nationals, the Inland Lake Yachting Association Championship and the Western Michigan Championship, in addition to over 50 fun events per year for the MC fleet.

Day 3 – MC National Championship © Regatta Girl Photography
Day 3 – MC National Championship © Regatta Girl Photography



Final Results

Top Twenty (57 boats)

Pos

Sail

  

Skipper

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

Total
Points

1

2685

 

Cox, Eddie

[18]

5

1

11

1

2

1

21.00

2

2178

 

Tesar, Mark

5

3

4

12

6

1

[13]

31.00

3

808

 

Casey, Andrew

2

7

13

2

[15]

4

3

31.00

4

2579

 

Wolfe, Kenny

7

2

6

[23]

5

14

2

36.00

5

1973

 

Draheim, Bill

1

15

[16]

5

2

6

8

37.00

6

2220

 

Baerwitz, Ron

6

12

3

4

[34]

3

14

42.00

7

2675

 

Crary, William

[26]

6

7

1

3

9

17

43.00

8

2644

 

Colburn, Bill

4

20

5

[21]

18

7

4

58.00

9

1790

 

Lopatin, Ivan

19

1

2

10

7

20

[31]

59.00

10

2153

 

Johnston, Rob

10

4

14

13

9

12

[19]

62.00

11

2040

 

Chesnutt, Henry

13

14

[31]

24

4

5

11

71.00

12

2656

 

Slocum, Scott

14

[30]

8

7

12

23

7

71.00

13

2323

 

Hatton, Brett

20

10

[29]

15

8

16

5

74.00

14

2085

 

Schloemer, Erich

9

16

[20]

20

13

8

9

75.00

15

2122

 

Gust, Greg

8

17

15

[58/OCS]

20

10

15

85.00

16

2148

 

Adams, Justin

25

18

[58/RET]

3

16

24

6

92.00

17

2645

 

Hood, Eric

3

19

[30]

22

25

11

12

92.00

18

2401

 

Tesar, Todd

17

8

[28]

17

19

15

24

100.00

19

2549

 

Hoye, David

12

13

17

32

[38]

18

10

102.00

20

2392

 

Harestad, Scott

29

11

[32]

9

11

27

16

103.00
