Please select your home edition
Edition
Jeanneau AUS Sunfast 728x90

Shower

by John Curnow, Editor, Sail-World AUS today at 9:44 am
The storm that rolled in during the middle of the afternoon was picturesque and very, very, wet! - 2015 Beneteau Cup © John Curnow
Nobody would suggest that sailors came down in the last shower. Then again, any individual who goes outside into the big blue on a little bit of plastic probably does deserve to have their mental aptitude questioned at the very least. Things have improved over time with stronger equipment, better forecasting, and certainly better apparel. Ultimately its not exactly the most logical of paths the pursue. Good thing the benefits of serenity, thrills, adventure, voyaging, mateship and terrific tales have managed to outweigh the concerns since the time of the Minoans.

One of the tales that never gets spoken about too much is the first shower after a Hobart. Recently I found something that may even eclipse that particular joy, simply because it was even more euphoric, and I definitely went through an even bigger challenge to get my reward. The hot water soothed the aches in the back like a million Asian girls walking all over you, and the steam cleared the head way better then the first can at Constitution Dock ever did. I still held the walls up, but it wasn’t because of the residual swaying from days on board. It was more to do with joy and reinvigorated muscles feeling ten foot tall and bullet proof once more.

Seeing as this is all about showers, those mid-oceanic crew-based sessions underneath the mainsail in the middle of a massive rainstorm certainly stay in your memory. Perhaps it’s because who would have ever thought that hysterical laughter would be indelibly linked to such a simple task. Furthermore, usually stomping on the deck meant it was time to get up for a sail change, and that was always in the dark, and with a heinous storm trying to smash you. From all of that you get to take away that it’s also good to have yet another fun memory, instead of just tales of woe.

Lisa Blair - Heavy fog in the morning. © SW
Lisa Blair - Heavy fog in the morning. © SW



All of this talk about showers makes you think of one person who would certainly appreciate a nice warm one about now. Lisa Blair is down in the Southern Ocean steadily making her way back to OZ. In a couple of weeks she will be in Western Australia once more, and despite her setbacks, she has pushed on famously. So good on her, and all the people who helped make her particular adventure the stuff of great tales, and not the follies that came down in the last shower.

Moving on smartly then, and it is good to see the take up for the Sails For Kids programme. On July 16, Carl Crafoord will be at the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia to take your unwanted sails and turn them into cash for youth sailing at the club. In August, it will be the turn of the Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron and the Southport Yacht Club, so stand by for the dates there. AUS Sailing needs to get fully behind this, now, and get the clubs to make contact with sailexchange.com.au, and Carl will help keep kids sailing away merrily.

Bettina and Carl Crafoord with a pedestal and just some of the sails for sale right now. © John Curnow
Bettina and Carl Crafoord with a pedestal and just some of the sails for sale right now. © John Curnow



Well then, and just as Tim Shaw said, “But wait! There’s more.” Now you will have to go to the website for other news, where you’ll find plenty of things like articles on The Bridge, the Clipper, Lisa Blair, Tour de France, Foiling Week, Star Worlds, Maserati Mullti 70, Phaedo 3, 470 Worlds, Sydney International Boat Show, Jon Sanders, 505 Worlds, VOR, the incredible production semi-foiler that is the Figaro Beneteau 3 is well underway, Transpac, and much, much more.

Figaro Beneteau 3 © Beneteau http://www.beneteau.com/
Figaro Beneteau 3 © Beneteau http://www.beneteau.com/



Also, well done to all the associations and events for all the news you have been supplying. Keep it up. Readers await you! Please ensure you have your club or class do the same via the submit function, just up in the top right of the Sail-World home page. In the meantime, go for a wander to review the proverbial plethora of material for you to explore on the site, from all over the globe. Also, do keep a weather eye on Sail-World. We are here to bring you the whole story…

Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1Wildwind 2016 660x82Sail Exchange 660x82 Used Sails

Related Articles

Tour de France à la Voile – Kiwi key player on Beijaflore Sailing Team
Sailing with Gemma Jones in the Nacra 17 the NZ duo only just missed out on a medal in Rio, finishing in fourth place. Just as soon as the Tour is over he will return to the Olympic multihull to push hard to do better in Tokyo. Saunders was at Tauranga Boys College at the same time as Emirates Team New Zealand’s winning helm Peter Burling and is a club mate from Tauranga Yacht and Power Boat Club which has produced more Kiwi sailing Olympians in recent years than any other.
Posted on 8 Jul ORC World Championships Trieste – Races 7 and 8 images by Max Ranchi
Max Ranchi provided gallery of images from races seven and eight Max Ranchi provided gallery of images from races seven and eight
Posted on 8 Jul Foiling Week Garda – Day 2
The Downwind Dash consisted of a 10km race starting off Assienza just South of Malcesine on the East side of Lake Garda On the water entry level foilers were again getting up as first time riders. As the breeze tapered during the afternoon the most impressive result was that the production foilers were still able to foil in 6-7 knots of breeze. All the foil technology is getting better for lower wind ranges which helped the smaller sailors, kids and female sailors.
Posted on 8 Jul On board interview with Lisa Blair as she approaches Australia
At the time of corresponding with her, Lisa Blair was still in the 45-60s and some 2800nm from the finish. At the time of corresponding with her, Lisa Blair was still in the 45-60s and some 2800nm from the finish. Australians will know this region from the times with Isabelle Autissier and Abby Sunderland. It was important to understand how she was doing, how Climate Action Now was going with her new mast, and what some of her plans might be.
Posted on 8 Jul Remembering Jack Gale
It is with very great sadness that we advise that Jack Gale passed away peacefully at 12.15pm today. It is with very great sadness that we advise that Jack Gale passed away peacefully at 12.15pm today. It is exactly two years to the day since the passing of his beloved wife Joan and they will now be back in each other’s company forever.
Posted on 8 Jul 2017 ORC Worlds Trieste - Race 6 action-shots by Max Ranchi
Max Ranchi was on water at ORC Worlds Trieste 2017 and provided this gallery of images from Race 6, Class A & C. Photographer Max Ranchi was on water at ORC Worlds Trieste 2017 and provided this gallery of images from Race 6, Class A & C.
Posted on 8 Jul Off across the Pacific again for Phaedo^3 in the Transpacific
On Thursday off Point Fermin, Phaedo^3 commenced another epic dash across the eastern Pacific, destination Honolulu Starting alongside the foiling MOD 70 Maseratti, Mighty Merloe, Chim Chim and LoeReal, the crew hope to complete the 2,225 nautical mile course in just over four days.
Posted on 7 Jul Foiling Week Garda – Day 1
Classes including Flying Phantoms, S9 and a host of prototypes took part in organised racing as part of a regatta series With established fleets in the US and in Italy and growing interest in the UK market the small foiling catamaran is an ideal entry level foiling boat for all ages, sizes and abilities.
Posted on 7 Jul Centennial Transat builds bridge to a flying future
The Queen Mary 2 won its battle with the four 30-meter trimarans, as expected, in upwind conditions for the sailboats The race was timed to mark a hundred years since American troops arrived on the shores of France in WW1, and it also brought together all of the fastest Ultimate trimarans for the first time as the class begins to take flight.
Posted on 7 Jul Star World Championship – Day 5 – A perfect and sunny sailing day
The wind speed (and the temperature) slowly increased and stabilised around eight to nine knots when the race started Without any wind in the harbour this morning, the sailors were anxious for the race of the day. So were the race management, and after a deep study of the weather forecast, the starting time was postponed by one and half hour, a decision that should be rewarded.
Posted on 7 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy