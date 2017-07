She's back! Lisa Blair returns home

by Sail-World today at 12:53 amFrom all the team here at Sail-World.com, as well as your thousands of followers - Well done, Lisa!!!! Blair commented, 'Every bit of pain, every sail change and all the bitter cold — it was definitely worth it.' If you have not read her account of cutting the rig away, then please go to her site and have a read. We were fortunate enough to speak with her at length from Cape Town at the time, and then as she traversed the Indian Ocean, which was quite spellbinding. You can read that interview, here You can also use the search engine at the top of www.sail-world.com to go back and look at all the material on her impressive efforts.This is what the ABC has reportedThis is what The Australian has had to say.