Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius AUS Smooth 728x90

She's back! Lisa Blair returns home

by Sail-World today at 12:53 am
Climate Action Now arriving in Cape Town, bringing Lisa Blair to safety and a long repairs list. Lisa Blair
Lisa Blair has finished her epic circumnavigation of Antartica. It has been a massive undertaking in every sense, but the steely determination she is known for has shone through repeatedly, which is what has allowed her to chalk up this one. Despite being in front of record pace before her dismasting on Climate Action Now, the Hick 50 she used for the journey, Blair has remained upbeat and will no doubt look to her other projects as soon as she can. Remember, she will be at next week's Sydney International Boat Show if you are attending.

From all the team here at Sail-World.com, as well as your thousands of followers - Well done, Lisa!!!! Blair commented, 'Every bit of pain, every sail change and all the bitter cold — it was definitely worth it.' If you have not read her account of cutting the rig away, then please go to her site and have a read. We were fortunate enough to speak with her at length from Cape Town at the time, and then as she traversed the Indian Ocean, which was quite spellbinding. You can read that interview, here.

You can also use the search engine at the top of www.sail-world.com to go back and look at all the material on her impressive efforts.

This is what the ABC has reported

This is what The Australian has had to say.
Insun - AC ProgramBeneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82

Related Articles

Ocean Alliance and yachting industry clean up Sydney’s beaches
Take 3, the environment advocacy group collected over 20,000 pieces of plastic and 200 recyclable bottles and cans. Backed by the environment advocacy and education group, Take 3, the group collected over 20,000 pieces of plastic and 200 recyclable bottles and cans.
Posted on 24 Jul Outdoor event deck features at the Sydney International Boat Show
Visitors can watch, learn and for those willing to brave the weather, try a kayak or stand up paddleboard (SUP). Visitors can watch, learn and for those willing to brave the weather, try a kayak or stand up paddleboard (SUP).
Posted on 24 Jul VMR Whitsundays celebrate the arrival of their new rescue vessel
In a ceremony hosted at Abell Point Marina last week, VMR Whitsundays announced the arrival of their new rescue vessel. In a ceremony hosted at Abell Point Marina last week, VMR Whitsundays delightedly announced the arrival of their new rescue vessel. Abell Point Marina VMR 1, as it has been named, has been 10 years in the making and certainly a labour of love for the VMR committee.
Posted on 24 Jul Marine Notice - Official Nautical Charts
Marine Notice draw attention to importance of using only official nautical charts to comply with flag State requirements This Marine Notice draws attention to the importance of using only official nautical charts to comply with flag State requirements, which implement the relevant regulations of Chapter V of the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS), as amended.
Posted on 23 Jul Marine Notice - Biofouling and In-water Cleaning
The purpose of this Marine Notice is to provide general information to vessel owners on In-water Cleaning Guidelines The purpose of this Marine Notice is to provide general information to vessel owners, operators, ports and marinas on the revised 2015 Anti-fouling and In-water Cleaning Guidelines for Australia and New Zealand (the 2015 Guidelines), and the International Maritime Organization’s 2011 Guidelines for the control and management of ships’ biofouling to minimize the transfer of invasive aquatic species
Posted on 23 Jul Int Moth Worlds - Zhik returns to its spiritual home at 2017 Worlds
Zhik is returning to its roots as the official clothing sponsor of the 2017 McDougall McConaghy Moth World Championships Zhik, the innovative sailing apparel specialist, is returning to its roots as the official clothing sponsor of the 2017 McDougall McConaghy Moth World Championships. And, ten years on, the Moths are returning to their spiritual home on Lake Garda. Zhik and the International Moth class are virtually synonymous with each other.
Posted on 20 Jul Twenty-fifth blog from Jon Sanders - Eggs and Sydney to Hobart Race
Island regions affect wind strengths. Often beginning several hundreds of miles distant. Generally less wind - up wind Island regions affect wind strengths. Often beginning several hundreds of miles distant. Generally less wind - up wind or down wind.
Posted on 20 Jul Twenty-fourth blog from Jon - Taina Marina & Oyster World Rally
Hon. Ian Campbell former Australian Senator and Federal Minister has an Oyster 68 ft single mast yacht. Hon. Ian Campbell former Australian Senator and Federal Minister has an Oyster 68 ft single mast yacht. It is said and one believes, more material (not to forget etc.) goes into these stock production cruising yachts to stand the ocean rigours. UK built.
Posted on 20 Jul New Jeanneau Sun Odyssey vessels added to the range
Since their launch the Jeanneau Sun Odyssey range has sold over 17,000 yachts. Since their launch the Jeanneau Sun Odyssey range has sold over 17,000 yachts. Now we are excited to introduce to you the new generation, the Sun Odyssey 440 and the Sun Odyssey 490. This new generation of sailboats is clearly high performance utilising multiple advance in design and technology to better enhance your quality of life at sea
Posted on 19 Jul Cheeki Rafiki - Douglas Innes to face retrial over manslaughter
Douglas Innes to face retrial over manslaughter The Director of Stormforce Coaching, the company that ran Cheeki Rafiki, is set to face retrial for manslaughter over the deaths of the four crew. They were 700nm from Nova Scotia, returning to Southampton after racing in Antigua when the keel feel off. It is said that previous groundings had weakened the keel bolts....
Posted on 17 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy