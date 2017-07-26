She's back! Lisa Blair returns home
by Sail-World today at 12:53 am
Lisa Blair has finished her epic circumnavigation of Antartica. It has been a massive undertaking in every sense, but the steely determination she is known for has shone through repeatedly, which is what has allowed her to chalk up this one. Despite being in front of record pace before her dismasting on Climate Action Now, the Hick 50 she used for the journey, Blair has remained upbeat and will no doubt look to her other projects as soon as she can. Remember, she will be at next week's Sydney International Boat Show if you are attending.
Climate Action Now arriving in Cape Town, bringing Lisa Blair to safety and a long repairs list. Lisa Blair
From all the team here at Sail-World.com, as well as your thousands of followers - Well done, Lisa!!!! Blair commented, 'Every bit of pain, every sail change and all the bitter cold — it was definitely worth it.' If you have not read her account of cutting the rig away, then please go to her site
and have a read. We were fortunate enough to speak with her at length from Cape Town at the time, and then as she traversed the Indian Ocean, which was quite spellbinding. You can read that interview, here
.
