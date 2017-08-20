Sheboygan to host 2018 Para Worlds and bid process for 2019 opens

Aaron Yong Quan sailing the Hansa 303 (M) World Sailing Aaron Yong Quan sailing the Hansa 303 (M) World Sailing

by World Sailing today at 4:15 amThe Para World Sailing Championships is the definitive guide to the best-of-the-best in Para Sailing with clear objectives to showcase and develop paralympic sailing, create sporting heroes and engage sports fans, and excite sponsors and broadcasters.The 2018 Para Worlds will be organised collaboratively by World Sailing, Sail Sheboygan and the Sail Education Association of Sheboygan.On the announcement of Sheboygan as host, Massimo Dighe, Para World Sailing Manager, commented, 'World Sailing is delighted that Sheboygan will be hosting the 2018 edition of the Para World Sailing Championships.'Sheboygan has an excellent track record of hosting major international sailing events. From the Nations Cup Grand Final to the Women's and Blind Match Racing World Championships, the team on the ground and the town know what it takes to welcome top class sailors.'The facilities are exceptional and I am sure the sailors attending will receive a warm welcome.'Kiel, Germany hosted the most recent edition of the Para Worlds and more than 80 sailors from 39 nations competed across the Open 2.4 Norlin OD, Men's Hansa 303 and Women's Hansa 303.At World Sailing's upcoming Annual Conference in Mexico, the future of the Para World Sailing will be discussed and debated as the sport aims for reinstatement into the Paralympic Games Sports Programme.Dighe continued, 'The 2018 Para Worlds is a pivotal event for World Sailing as the sport seeks reinstatement for the 2024 Paralympic Games. More than 80 sailors from 39 nations competed at the 2017 edition in Germany and we're hopeful Sheboygan will welcome a similar amount.'In addition to today's announcement on the 2018 Worlds, World Sailing is now inviting Member National Authorities and Host Cities to bid for the 2019 Para World Sailing Championships.The information for bidders outline the specification of minimum requirements for both the sporting competition and the on-shore event, and sets out the rights and responsibilities of each party in hosting the event.All bids must be received by the World Sailing Executive Office by email by 17:00 (UTC) on 15 January 2018.