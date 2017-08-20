Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik Dinghy Wetsuits

Sheboygan to host 2018 Para Worlds and bid process for 2019 opens

by World Sailing today at 4:15 am
Aaron Yong Quan sailing the Hansa 303 (M) World Sailing
From 16-22 September 2018, the US Sailing Center of Sheboygan in Sheboygan, USA will host the 2018 edition of the Para World Sailing Championships.

The Para World Sailing Championships is the definitive guide to the best-of-the-best in Para Sailing with clear objectives to showcase and develop paralympic sailing, create sporting heroes and engage sports fans, and excite sponsors and broadcasters.

The 2018 Para Worlds will be organised collaboratively by World Sailing, Sail Sheboygan and the Sail Education Association of Sheboygan.

On the announcement of Sheboygan as host, Massimo Dighe, Para World Sailing Manager, commented, 'World Sailing is delighted that Sheboygan will be hosting the 2018 edition of the Para World Sailing Championships.

'Sheboygan has an excellent track record of hosting major international sailing events. From the Nations Cup Grand Final to the Women's and Blind Match Racing World Championships, the team on the ground and the town know what it takes to welcome top class sailors.

'The facilities are exceptional and I am sure the sailors attending will receive a warm welcome.'

Kiel, Germany hosted the most recent edition of the Para Worlds and more than 80 sailors from 39 nations competed across the Open 2.4 Norlin OD, Men's Hansa 303 and Women's Hansa 303.

At World Sailing's upcoming Annual Conference in Mexico, the future of the Para World Sailing will be discussed and debated as the sport aims for reinstatement into the Paralympic Games Sports Programme.

Dighe continued, 'The 2018 Para Worlds is a pivotal event for World Sailing as the sport seeks reinstatement for the 2024 Paralympic Games. More than 80 sailors from 39 nations competed at the 2017 edition in Germany and we're hopeful Sheboygan will welcome a similar amount.'

In addition to today's announcement on the 2018 Worlds, World Sailing is now inviting Member National Authorities and Host Cities to bid for the 2019 Para World Sailing Championships.

The information for bidders outline the specification of minimum requirements for both the sporting competition and the on-shore event, and sets out the rights and responsibilities of each party in hosting the event.

Click here for Information for Bidders.

All bids must be received by the World Sailing Executive Office by email by 17:00 (UTC) on 15 January 2018.
Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Yachtspot J97E 660x82RS Sailing 660x82 AUS

Related Articles

2018 Finn Class Calendars now available
The 2018 Finn Class Calendar featuring images from the major events in 2017 is now available to purchase. The 2018 Finn Class Calendar featuring images from the major events in 2017 is now available to purchase.
Posted on 2 Nov Australia's first Olympic Gold Medallists to be inducted into ASHoF
Sir William Northam CBE , Peter O’Donnell and James Sargeant will be inducted into the Australian Sailing Hall of Fame Australia’s first Olympic sailing gold medallists, Sir William (Bill) Northam CBE (1905-1988), Peter (Pod) O’Donnell (1939-2008) and James (Dick) Sargeant (born 1936) will be inducted into the Australian Sailing Hall of Fame this week, recognized for their gold medal winning performance at the Tokyo 1964 Olympic Games.
Posted on 2 Nov SYC OK Dinghy sailors impressive results at the Big River Regatta
Eight of best OK Dinghy sailors travelled to Big River Sailing Club to compete in Club’s annual Single Hander Regatta Eight (8) of Southport Yacht Club’s best OK Dinghy sailors travelled to the Big River Sailing Club to compete in the Club’s annual Single Hander Regatta on the Clarence River, NSW.
Posted on 31 Oct Zhik to partner with Sail Melbourne International
Zhik adds the SMI partnership to their existing support of Australian Sailing and the Australian Sailing Team. The new partnership will see a Zhik event merchandise shop at the event with items also being available online. Also, every entry in the regatta will receive a Zhik SMI branded cap as a part of their entry and Zhik will provide prizes for the Invited Class winners as part of their partnership.
Posted on 30 Oct Small Aussie contingent makes big waves at Enoshima Olympic Week
Wearn scored four top-five finishes from the seven Laser class races to claim second place behind Kiwi Tom Saunders Olympic hopeful Luke Elliott sailed a consistent last five races to come 12th, while U21 Australian Champion Finn Alexander came 15th. Jeremy O’Connell (22nd) and Daniel Self (36th) rounded out the Australian Laser Squad’s contingent.
Posted on 29 Oct Capital Insurance Brokers ACT Optimist Championships - Day 2
Competitors were faced with 18 knots and a building breeze when they arrived at the club this morning. Competitors were faced with 18 knots and a building breeze when they arrived at the club this morning. Volunteers fired up the pre-race BBQ, and by the time the kids were fed the breeze settled down to a consistent 13-15 knots in time for the 12 o’clock start for the intermediate/open fleets.
Posted on 28 Oct Capital Insurance ACT Optimist Championships - Day 1
103 Optimists lined up for day one of ACT Optimist Championships in three divisions, open, intermediate and green fleet. 103 Optimists lined up for day one of the ACT Optimist Championships in three divisions, open, intermediate and green fleet. These young sailors smashed out four races in glorious 8-14 knot breeze. Parents looked on from the wall of Lake Burley Griffin at the Canberra Yacht Club, as the boats came in for an action packed finish, with the line 30 meters off the shore.
Posted on 27 Oct Olympic week to influence Tokyo preparation
Outcomes from Enoshima Olympic Week have a significant impact on the way Australian Sailing approaches rest of Olympiad The outcomes from Enoshima Olympic Week will have a significant impact on the way Australian Sailing approaches the rest of the Olympiad, Finn sailor Jake Lilley believes.
Posted on 26 Oct Discover Sailing plus much more at Gold Coast Marine Family Festival
Southport Yacht Club are hosting Gold Coast Marine Family Festival and Open Day on Saturday 11th November from 10am-4pm. Southport Yacht Club are hosting Gold Coast Marine Family Festival and Open Day on Saturday 11th November from 10am to 4pm. The Club will be open to members, guests and visitors, it is going to be an action-packed day full of everything marine related, and a lot more.
Posted on 24 Oct Mathew Belcher OAM guest speaker at SYC Charity Sailing Day 2017
Southport Yacht Club will celebrate the Club’s annual Charity Sailing Day, with special guest speaker Olympic Gold On Friday, November 3, Southport Yacht Club will celebrate the Club’s annual Charity Sailing Day, with special guest speaker Olympic Gold and Silver Medallist Mathew Belcher OAM.
Posted on 24 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy