Please select your home edition
Edition
Pittwater to Paradise 2018 728x90

Sharp Australian Youth MR Championship –Day 1 – NSW teams in fine form

by Ross MacDonald / CYCA today at 2:43 pm
John Lynch (NT) sailing upwind in Musto Elliott 7 – Sharp Australian Youth MR Championship © Andrea Francolini Photography http://www.afrancolini.com/
The 2017 Sharp Australian Youth Match Racing Championship got underway today at the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia with eight of the nine flights in round robin one completed in a gusty and chilling south easterly breeze which eventually settled in around 1100hrs this morning.

The local New South Wales teams leading the early charge at this year’s competition.

With ten teams from five States represented at this year’s event, it was anyone’s guess at who might come out on top at the end of day one. With some very challenging conditions, no team managed to remain unshaved, although it was the host yacht club, the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia, who came away better than others with Tom Grimes, Dante Olivieri, Jess Grimes, Eric Sparkes and Emma Harrison coming back to the CYCA marina as ‘Boat of the Day’, having only lost one race to their fellow CYCA team of Finn Tapper, Paddy Dawson, India Howard, James Pagett and Lauren Gallaway who sit in second place.

“It was a good day on the water for us, we came out ahead in the majority of our races, although most were a lot closer than we hoped.” Commented Tom Grimes. “We have been racing pretty hard as a team over the past few months so it’s great to have it all come together today and hopefully we finish this regatta as we have started,” he continued.

Queensland currently lie in third place with James Hodgson having a long day on the water after snapping their mainsail halyard before race one. They managed to end the day 6-2, tied with Tapper. Clare Costanzo and her all-female crew currently lay in fourth place after an impressive opening day of five wins, three loses.

Thomas Steenson leads a heavily congested pack of teams currently chasing the top four on a scorecard of 4-3 with three teams from the Northern Territory, Victoria and Tasmania on 3-4.

With the majority of Round Robin one completed of the double round robin qualifying series c today, racing will resume once again tomorrow, Wednesday 27 September 2017 at 1000hrs in the vicinity of Rushcutters Bay.

Sandringham Yacht Club’s Hayden Brown – Sharp Australian Youth MR Championship © Andrea Francolini Photography http://www.afrancolini.com/
Sandringham Yacht Club’s Hayden Brown – Sharp Australian Youth MR Championship © Andrea Francolini Photography http://www.afrancolini.com/

Sydney Harbour Boat Storage 660x82Sail World NZ Lone WolfDoyle Sails NZ - Never Look Back

Related Articles

Volvo reconsiders schedule for future Volvo Ocean Races
Volvo remains committed to ensuring that any planned changes deliver long-term sustainable benefits to the race As a consequence of this review to the race schedule the current CEO for the race Mark Turner has decided to step down from his current position. He will remain in the CEO role until a successor is appointed, a search for which has started.
Posted today at 2:15 pm Volvo Ocean Race call time out on 2019/20 event, CEO resigns
Volvo Ocean Race has announced that the 2019/20 event will not take place as scheduled Volvo Ocean Race has announced that the 2019/20 event will not take place as scheduled, and the organisers say that additional planning time is required before further announcements can take place. The CEO of Volvo Ocean Race Mark Turner has stepped down and a replacement is being sought.
Posted today at 9:41 am Black Jack marks 50th entry for Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race
Peter Harburg’s Black Jack marks the 50th entry received by CYC of Australia for the 2017 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race Peter Harburg’s Black Jack marks the 50th entry received by the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia for the 2017 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, adding to speculation that 73rd race will showcase the largest super maxi line-up in the history of the race.
Posted today at 3:19 am Figaro Bénéteau 3 - The launch of production!
Figaro Bénéteau 3, whose construction required 3,000 man-hours at Bénéteau site in Cheviré, has since been in test phase Launched at the end of July in Saint-Gilles-Croix-de-Vie on France’s Atlantic coast, the prototype for the Figaro Bénéteau 3, whose construction required 3,000 man-hours at the Bénéteau site in Cheviré, has since been in her test phase. Managers from the Bénéteau yard, naval architects, members of Mer Forte design office and representatives of the Figaro class climbed aboard in various conditions
Posted today at 2:48 am New versatile sail completes North Sails Inventory for 2017-18 VOR
North Sails has unveiled a game-changing addition to the sail wardrobes of the Volvo Ocean Race fleet – the JO gennaker. North Sails has unveiled a game-changing addition to the sail wardrobes of the Volvo Ocean Race fleet – the JO gennaker. North Sails has been the exclusive official supplier to the Volvo Ocean Race since the debut of the VO65 one design fleet in the 2014-15 edition.
Posted today at 1:05 am National Sailing Hall of Fame inducts eight sailing heroes
The backdrop for the Induction could not have been more fitting: a busy Newport harbor on glorious early fall afternoon The eight Inductees, including three posthumous honorees, were celebrated for the impact they have had on the sport. The National Sailing Hall of Fame, dedicated to preserving the stories of these sailing heroes to inspire future generations, has now inducted 65 heroes of the sport.
Posted on 25 Sep Land Rover Flying Fifteen British Isles and Classic Nationals– Preview
The championships have attracted one of the largest fleets in recent years with over 50 boats registered. Host club, the Royal Cornwall Yacht Club will be organising racing in Falmouth Bay or adjacent waters to the East. If conditions in the bay are unsuitable, racing may be held within the estuary.
Posted on 25 Sep Young British Vendee2020Vision crew smash Length of Britain record
It marks second record held by the British Vendee2020Vision team who in 2014 took the World Record for Monohulls 60 feet Four young British sailors crossed the virtual finish line off John O’Groats in the early hours of Monday morning to establish a new Length of Britain record of two days, 14 hours and six minutes.
Posted on 25 Sep The heat is on
Take on warmer days without breaking sweat Take on warmer days without breaking sweat
Posted on 25 Sep Not the only one…
I am sure I was not the only one seeing the irony. A Kiwi band, even if we did embrace them wholeheartedly, I am sure I was not the only one seeing the irony. A Kiwi band, even if we did embrace them wholeheartedly, had a wee popular tune with ‘Six months in a leaky boat’. And so, after the first ingress of water when the Italians secured a limpet mine to the good ship AC, the planks started to spread, and it was all hands to the pumps, as it were.
Posted on 25 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy