Please select your home edition
Edition
Sydney Harbour Boat Storage 728x90

Sharp Australian Youth MR Championship – Classic seabreeze tests teams

by Ross MacDonald today at 12:45 pm
Day 2 – John Lynch (DSC) sailing downwind – Sharp Australian Youth MR Championship © Pam Scrivenor
Day two of the 2017 Sharp Australian Youth Match Racing Championship saw the ten teams from five states tested to their limits as a classic summer Sydney seabreeze built throughout the day, peaking at 27 knots before the teams were sent home for the day.

For the second day now, the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia’s Tom Grimes returned as ‘Boat of the Day’, remaining undefeated throughout their six races.

Although there was a small delay in the morning as the competitors waited on the water for the breeze to settle and strengthen, the Race Committee team managed to keep ahead of schedule with now 15 of the 18-flight qualifying stage complete.

With so much of the qualifying series now finished, clear leaders in the regatta have started to emerge with regatta leader Tom Grimes (14-1), James Hodgson (MYC, 12-3) and Clare Costanzo (RPAYC, 11-4) all safe from elimination and will sail through to the semi-finals. The final fourth spot is gridlocked with two more New South Wales entries, Finn Tapper from the CYCA and Thomas Steenson from Newcastle locked together on 8-7 scorecard.

Day 2 – Spinnaker drop – Sharp Australian Youth MR Championship © Andrea Francolini Photography http://www.afrancolini.com/
Day 2 – Spinnaker drop – Sharp Australian Youth MR Championship © Andrea Francolini Photography http://www.afrancolini.com/



Mathematically speaking, Darwin’s entry skippered by John Lynch, can also still make the cut, but they need the two New South Wales teams to have a disastrous end to their qualifying series, with Lynch required to win all his races and the two NSW’s teams to lose their remaining three races each.

For the rest of the teams, tomorrow’s racing will prove to be their last chance to climb the ladder before sail-offs are paired together.

Tomorrow’s forecast is still set to throw a few curveballs at race management with a weak westerly filling in before transitioning around to the east for the afternoon. Racing will resume at 1000hrs in the vicinity of Rushcutters Bay with the intentions of the Race Committee to complete the Round Robin and first flights of the semi-finals.

Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1Protector - 660 x 82Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82

Related Articles

Rooster® launch new Pro Laced Boots!
The new Rooster® Pro Laced Boots are a thing of unsurpassed excellence and beauty. Poetic? Yes. Justified? We think so. Like a Butterfly emerging from a chrysalis, a Phoenix rising from the ashes, the new Rooster® Pro Laced Boots are a thing of unsurpassed excellence and beauty. Poetic? Yes. Justified? We think so. Worth the wait? Absolutely.
Posted today at 7:29 am Etchells Worlds - Preview report from San Francisco
2017 Etchells Worlds kicks off on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 with first of five days of racing on San Francisco Bay The 2017 Etchells World Championship, hosted by The San Francisco Yacht Club, kicks off on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 with first of five days of racing on San Francisco Bay (nine races are scheduled). Fifty-one teams representing ten countries will be competing in the area known as the Berkeley Circle. This is the fourth time that Etchells World Championships are being held in San Francisco Bay.
Posted today at 2:41 am Sharp Australian Youth MR Championship –Day 1 – NSW teams in fine form
With ten teams from five States represented, it was anyone’s guess at who might come out on top at the end of day one. Queensland currently lie in third place with James Hodgson having a long day on the water after snapping their mainsail halyard before race one. They managed to end the day 6-2, tied with Tapper.
Posted on 26 Sep Volvo reconsiders schedule for future Volvo Ocean Races
Volvo remains committed to ensuring that any planned changes deliver long-term sustainable benefits to the race As a consequence of this review to the race schedule the current CEO for the race Mark Turner has decided to step down from his current position. He will remain in the CEO role until a successor is appointed, a search for which has started.
Posted on 26 Sep 12 Metre North American Championship – One of the most competitive
Challenge XII, one of the newest additions to the 12mR class, topped the Modern division, beating Defender by one point In the end, three races on Saturday told the story of a very competitive fleet wrapping up its season and looking long-term to the 12 Metre Worlds that are scheduled for Newport in 2019 as a culmination of the 12mR Class Road To The Worlds series.
Posted on 26 Sep Volvo Ocean Race call time out on 2019/20 event, CEO resigns
Volvo Ocean Race has announced that the 2019/20 event will not take place as scheduled Volvo Ocean Race has announced that the 2019/20 event will not take place as scheduled, and the organisers say that additional planning time is required before further announcements can take place. The CEO of Volvo Ocean Race Mark Turner has stepped down and a replacement is being sought.
Posted on 26 Sep Black Jack marks 50th entry for Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race
Peter Harburg’s Black Jack marks the 50th entry received by CYC of Australia for the 2017 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race Peter Harburg’s Black Jack marks the 50th entry received by the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia for the 2017 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, adding to speculation that 73rd race will showcase the largest super maxi line-up in the history of the race.
Posted on 26 Sep Figaro Bénéteau 3 - The launch of production!
Figaro Bénéteau 3, whose construction required 3,000 man-hours at Bénéteau site in Cheviré, has since been in test phase Launched at the end of July in Saint-Gilles-Croix-de-Vie on France’s Atlantic coast, the prototype for the Figaro Bénéteau 3, whose construction required 3,000 man-hours at the Bénéteau site in Cheviré, has since been in her test phase. Managers from the Bénéteau yard, naval architects, members of Mer Forte design office and representatives of the Figaro class climbed aboard in various conditions
Posted on 26 Sep New versatile sail completes North Sails Inventory for 2017-18 VOR
North Sails has unveiled a game-changing addition to the sail wardrobes of the Volvo Ocean Race fleet – the JO gennaker. North Sails has unveiled a game-changing addition to the sail wardrobes of the Volvo Ocean Race fleet – the JO gennaker. North Sails has been the exclusive official supplier to the Volvo Ocean Race since the debut of the VO65 one design fleet in the 2014-15 edition.
Posted on 26 Sep National Sailing Hall of Fame inducts eight sailing heroes
The backdrop for the Induction could not have been more fitting: a busy Newport harbor on glorious early fall afternoon The eight Inductees, including three posthumous honorees, were celebrated for the impact they have had on the sport. The National Sailing Hall of Fame, dedicated to preserving the stories of these sailing heroes to inspire future generations, has now inducted 65 heroes of the sport.
Posted on 25 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy