Sextant Training Seminars to be run by Cruising & Navigation Assn.

by Basil Orr on 19 MayThese seminars have been organised and are sponsored by CANANZ and are open to CANANZ and RYC members (free of charge).They start with the regular CANANZ meeting on Monday 12 June –RYC doors open 7:30pm and tuition is from 7:45pm and finished by 9:45pmBring along your own Sight Reduction Tables (available from Boat Books) and something to write on/with and “a good attitude”.John Croft thinks there may be a need for two more meetings.Nights set aside for these are Wed 21 June and Monday 26 June.We are looking forward to seeing you on Mon 12 JuneLet me know if you have any queriesCANANZ President bobmcdavitt@hotmail.comCANANZ membership is $30 per year - application form is available for download on their website: www.cananz.org.nz



The Cruising and Navigation Assn of NZ, CANANZ was established in 1978 before the advent of GPS. We hold meetings on the second Monday of each even month, usually at Richmond Yacht Club, Westhaven starting at 1930 hrs. We feature a speaker who presents their recent expedition, some aspect of yachting, navigation, meteorology, or a related topic. Members may borrow from our library of 400 books as well as specialist magazines, audio and video tapes. We hold three weekend cruises around the Hauraki Gulf annually, and send a regular newsletter to all members. More information: www.cananz.org.nz

