Seventh race sees Swuzzlebubble edge ahead at Half Ton Classics Cup

Tuesday 15th August 2017, Kinsale, Co. Cork racing in the Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup 2017 at Kinsale Yacht Club, Ireland. David Branigan/Oceansport Tuesday 15th August 2017, Kinsale, Co. Cork racing in the Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup 2017 at Kinsale Yacht Club, Ireland. David Branigan/Oceansport http://www.oceansport.ie/

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/156455