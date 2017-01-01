Please select your home edition
Edition
Abell Point Marina 728x90 Moor

Seventeen O'pen BIC sailors now selected for the America's Cup

by Nevin Sayre on 12 Feb
America's Cup Endeavour O'pen - America's Cup Endeavour O'pen Nevin Sayre http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4l6wIzg3SKI
Seventeen O’pen BIC sailors have now been selected to participate in the America’s Cup Endeavour O’pen, held in conjunction with the America’s Cup Finals, June 15-18 in Bermuda.

O’pen BICs will be The Half Time Show between Race #1 and Race #2 of the America’s Cup Finals. Youth sailors, age 15 and younger, coming from Japan, France, New Zealand, Sweden, Australia, Great Britain, Italy, Germany, and Poland are now confirmed. The qualification for the North American spots will be at the O’pen BIC North American “Un-Regatta”, hosted by Sarasota Youth Sailing, March 17-19.

O'pen BIC racing in Bermuda - America's Cup Endeavour O'pen © Nevin Sayre http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4l6wIzg3SKI
O'pen BIC racing in Bermuda - America's Cup Endeavour O'pen © Nevin Sayre http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4l6wIzg3SKI



The Bermudan representatives will be selected at the BDA O’pen BIC Nationals, May 6-7, to determine the final coveted spots. To see the selected sailors and for more event information, visit website.

O'pen BICs along the iconic Bermuda water front - America's Cup Endeavour O'pen © Nevin Sayre http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4l6wIzg3SKI
O'pen BICs along the iconic Bermuda water front - America's Cup Endeavour O'pen © Nevin Sayre http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4l6wIzg3SKI

Abell Point Marina 660x82 MoorBandG AUS Triton2 660x82Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82

Related Articles

America's Cup - Video of Brits AC50 launch and team base construction
Bermuda Media/News company Ber Memes was at the launch of Land Rover BAR's AC50 on Monday, and took along a drone Ber Memes was invited to the launch of Land Rover BAR's AC50 on Monday, and took along a drone for the occasion capturing some interesting video of the launch ceremony, the French and Kiwi base construction on 'The Island' can be seen, along with still images Also clearly visible are the French and New Zealand bases still under construction on land apparently still being reclaimed
Posted on 8 Feb America's Cup - Land Rover BAR Supporters newsletter - February 2017
February 2017 edition of Land Rover BAR's America's Cup newsletter The year of the 35th America's Cup is upon us and so far January has flown by and we now have less than four months to go before racing kicks off, the team are heads down and focussed on bringing the Cup home. The reveal of our America's Cup Class boat this week – code-named R1, but now christened Rita – was a huge milestone and showcased the combined efforts across three years of the whole Lan
Posted on 7 Feb America's Cup - Endeavour above and below decks on 34 Cup Challenger
Yachting World's Toby Hodges takes us for a ride on the J Class yacht, and 1934 America's Cup Challenger Endeavour Yachting World's Toby Hodges takes us for a ride on the J Class yacht, and 1934 America's Cup Challenger designed by Charles Nicholson and Owned/skippered by T.O.M Sopwith. Have a look above and below decks on one of the most famous J Class built.
Posted on 7 Feb America's Cup - Reflections 30 years on from Fremantle
It’s been 30 years since Dennis Conner cemented his legacy as Mr. America’s Cup, winning back the trophy he lost in 1983 It’s been 30 years since Dennis Conner cemented his legacy as Mr. America’s Cup, winning back the trophy he lost in 1983 to the Australians. The 1983 upset marked the first time the America’s Cup had been won by a challenger in 132-years. Conner was devastated and immediately set about putting a plan in place to win it back.
Posted on 6 Feb America's Cup - Olympic multihull Gold medalist revisits Artemis
Santiago Lange, skipper of the Gold Medal winning Nacra 17 at the 2016 Rio Olympic Regatta dropped into his former Ameri Santiago Lange, skipper of the Gold Medal winning Nacra 17 at the 2016 Rio Olympic Regatta dropped into his former America's Cup team, Artemis Racing in Bermuda. The purpose of the visit was twofold - to experience sailing one of the fully foiling AC45S test boats owned by the Swedish America's Cup team, and also to give an independent view of where the team is at in terms of its development.
Posted on 6 Feb America's Cup - Land Rover BAR become first to launch AC50 in Bermuda
Land Rover BAR has become the first team to launch and christening their America's Cup Class race boat in Bermuda. The ambitions of Land Rover BAR to win the 35th America's Cup – and finally bring the trophy back home to Britain after 166 years – took solid form today, with the launch and christening of their America's Cup Class race boat in Bermuda. The menacing, matt black boat represents the combined efforts across three years of the now 120-strong team and their partners.
Posted on 6 Feb America's Cup - Oracle wins Practice Racing in Bermuda, Brits off pace
An extended series of practice racing has concluded in Bermuda An extended series of practice racing has concluded in Bermuda with Oracle Team USA skipper Jimmy Spithill saying the team has added to its knowledge base through competition against the other Bermuda based teams. “Unfortunately, the British seemed to be having issues and weren’t competitive which was a bit of surprise.”
Posted on 5 Feb America's Cup - 30 year anniversary of win in Fremantle
30 years ago this week that Dennis Conner and the crew of Stars & Stripes (San Diego YC) won the America's Cup 30 years ago this week that Dennis Conner and the crew of Stars & Stripes (San Diego Yacht Club) won the America's Cup in Fremantle, after beating the Australian Defender Kookaburra III (Iain Murray) 4-0. The Stars & Stripes win marked the end of the best ever America's Cup regatta from the perspective of the racing, the incidents on and off the water, the characters and the media conferences.
Posted on 4 Feb America's Cup - Fremantle - celebrating 30 years since the best ever
This photo-video story looks at the events of 30 years ago in Fremantle - venue for the best America's Cup ever In 1983, the 12-metre racing yacht Australia II crossed the finish line off Newport, Rhode Island ahead of US contender Liberty. For the first time, Australia had won the America’s Cup. Then, when the hangovers subsided, a sobering realisation crept in. Australia was to defend the Cup in 1987. This photo-video story looks at the events of 30 years ago in Fremantle.
Posted on 1 Feb Gladwell's Line - New America's Cup interesting, but will it fly?
News overnight was that five of the six existing America's Cup teams had signed an agreement News overnight was that five of the six existing America's Cup teams had signed an agreement outlining proposals for the 36th America's Cup, should one of them win the 166 year old Trophy. Two time winner and the longest competing team in the competition, Emirates Team New Zealand was not one of those gathered in the hallowed halls of The House of Garrard
Posted on 25 Jan
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy