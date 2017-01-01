Seventeen O'pen BIC sailors now selected for the America's Cup

by Nevin Sayre on 12 FebO’pen BICs will be The Half Time Show between Race #1 and Race #2 of the America’s Cup Finals. Youth sailors, age 15 and younger, coming from Japan, France, New Zealand, Sweden, Australia, Great Britain, Italy, Germany, and Poland are now confirmed. The qualification for the North American spots will be at the O’pen BIC North American “Un-Regatta”, hosted by Sarasota Youth Sailing, March 17-19.





The Bermudan representatives will be selected at the BDA O’pen BIC Nationals, May 6-7, to determine the final coveted spots. To see the selected sailors and for more event information, visit website.





