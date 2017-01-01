Seventeen O'pen BIC sailors now selected for the America's Cup
by Nevin Sayre on 12 Feb
Seventeen O’pen BIC sailors have now been selected to participate in the America’s Cup Endeavour O’pen, held in conjunction with the America’s Cup Finals, June 15-18 in Bermuda.
America's Cup Endeavour O'pen - America's Cup Endeavour O'pen Nevin Sayre http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4l6wIzg3SKI
O’pen BICs will be The Half Time Show between Race #1 and Race #2 of the America’s Cup Finals. Youth sailors, age 15 and younger, coming from Japan, France, New Zealand, Sweden, Australia, Great Britain, Italy, Germany, and Poland are now confirmed. The qualification for the North American spots will be at the O’pen BIC North American “Un-Regatta”, hosted by Sarasota Youth Sailing, March 17-19.
The Bermudan representatives will be selected at the BDA O’pen BIC Nationals, May 6-7, to determine the final coveted spots. To see the selected sailors and for more event information, visit website.
