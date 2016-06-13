Sevenstar's backing resumes for RORC Round Britain and Ireland Race

Three days three hrs 32 mins 36 secs - a new outright world record was established by Sidney Gavignet's MOD 70, Musandam Oman Sail in the 2014 Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland Race © Rick Tomlinson

by RORC today at 4:23 pm'We are back again!' exclaims Sevenstar's Managing Director, Richard Klabbers who has himself competed in the punishing race, twice. 'After the astonishing record-breaking last edition in 2014 when we had exceptional weather conditions, we are proud to once again support the 2018 race as title sponsor of this epic bucket list event. We will also be offering an incentive for competitors in the 2018 race as the first boat under IRC rating will receive a US$20,000 voucher for Sevenstar Yacht Transport to their selected destination in the world.'The Pre-Notice of Race is now available for the RORC's non-stop 1,805 nautical mile marathon, starting from the Royal Yacht Squadron line, Cowes on Sunday 12th August 2018 and marking Sevenstar's fourth backing of the race since 2006.'As organisers, the Royal Ocean Racing Club is delighted to have this long term partnership with Sevenstar Yacht Transport who has now supported the race for the last three events,' says RORC CEO, Eddie Warden Owen who states that this race is another step up from the offshore races organised by the Royal Ocean Racing Club.





'The course is three times longer than the Rolex Fastnet Race and it takes competitors through a myriad of different conditions, with crews having to cope with a huge number of elements. This is what makes the race so compelling and most sailors agree that this is one of the toughest tests of them all. The race is only run every four years and is a highly regarded fixture on the yacht racing calendar; experienced amateurs and seasoned professionals alike aspire to compete in a race that is real challenge,' continues Warden Owen.



In the last race in 2014, a series of coincidences involving the remains of hurricane Bertha made the Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland Race a multi-record breaking event. The weather gods conspired, producing the most challenging conditions for the diverse fleet, resulting in race records being obliterated and new ones being established... All ready to be broken again by those competing in the 2018 race.



'In the last few years, sailing has changed and it is likely to be a boat with foils breaking one of the current records, so we hope to see some of these high-speed foiling machines on the start line next year,' comments title sponsor, Sevenstar's Richard Klabbers. 'However, the Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland Race is also there for all those sailors willing to break the barrier by racing their boat around what can be a highly treacherous 1,802nm course. The goal is a huge personal achievement in what is perceived to be one of the toughest courses and races in the world.'









Several IMOCA 60s will be on the start line of the 2018 Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland Race, sailing it two handed as preparation for the famous singlehanded Route du Rhum Race three months later. The Sevenstar RB&IR will represent the last major outing for IMOCA 60s before the two handed Barcelona World Race, scheduled to start in January 2019.



The Class40 Association has also included the race in its 2018 programme. 'Class40 is very pleased to include the Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland Race in its 2018 race programme,' says Vanessa Boulaire, Association Class40. 'It confirms the good relationship between Class40 and the RORC, but more importantly, this race is a difficult and challenging route that will no doubt satisfy the expectations of the Class40 skippers in terms of sport.'



The race will be open to those wishing to compete two handed or as a fully-crewed event, and several Class40's are likely to take part in what is also a Route du Rhum solo transatlantic year for the fleet. If the conditions allow, it will be interesting to see whether the new 40ft Around Britain and Ireland World Record can be broken. Established in the last Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland Race by Roderick Knowles' Class40, Swish in an elapsed time of 8 days 19 hours 6 minutes and 49 seconds, it had previously been held by Ned Collier-Wakefield's Class40, Concise2 in the 2010 edition.









Looking forward to the next edition starting on Sunday 12th August 2018, Sevenstar's Richard Klabbers concludes: 'Sevenstar will always be there for competitors and we are pleased to see great interest in this race once again. We expect more competition, faster lap times, more online audience and, of course, fun for all sailors taking part in the 2018 Sevenstar Round Britain & Ireland Race. '

