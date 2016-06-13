Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto AUS 2017 728x90 2

Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland Race – A mighty challenge

by RORC Media today at 6:13 pm
In 2014, Sidney Gavignet and the crew of MOD70 trimaran Musandam-Oman Sail set a new race and course record in an elapsed time of 3 days, 3 hrs, 32 mins, 36 secs © Rick Tomlinson http://www.rick-tomlinson.com
The Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland Race is undoubtedly one of the toughest of all yacht races. First organised by the Royal Ocean Racing Club (RORC) in 1995, the 1,805nm course is reputedly tougher than a transatlantic race as it negotiates headlands with tidal challenges all around the UK, as well as the notorious British weather. The race starts and finishes in the Solent and is on a four-year cycle because of the toughness of the race which is a step up from a typical RORC offshore and even the Rolex Fastnet Race.

It attracts the serious RORC racer looking for a special challenge and this race is special; three times longer than a Fastnet, circumnavigating all the islands of the UK, including Muckle Flugga, the most northerly point, which is a momentous place for any sailor as it is further north than Cape Horn is south!

Senior RORC member, Gavin Howe will be racing a brand-new Sun Fast 3600 Tigris which is typical of the size of boat that competes in the race. Gavin raced around the course in 1978, 40 years ago and will have 23-year old Sam Cooper as crew.

Flashback: RORC member Gavin Howe and Mike Owen in the 1978 Round Britain Race © RORC
Flashback: RORC member Gavin Howe and Mike Owen in the 1978 Round Britain Race © RORC



'I did the race when I was roughly the same age as Sam, so, returning to the race is very nostalgic for me,' explained Howe. 'Back then I raced two-handed with Mike Owen on a 24ft Finot design, Rêve de Mer. We had to modify it to make it big enough for the entry requirement! In those days we had no GPS, no electricity, not even a VHF. All of that will be different for this race. We have to complete the statutory 500 miles racing with the RORC and comply with the special regulations for the race. I have every confidence with Sam as my crew. He may be young, but we have spent time offshore in other boats and he has been rock solid and very thoughtful.'

In 2014 the Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland Race set an unprecedented five new world records because an intense low pressure system settled over northern UK making the race a downwind ride for the faster boats. The MOD70 Musandam-Oman Sail did not tack once in the whole of the 1,800nm as she sped around the outside of the low pressure system with the wind behind her.

Record-breaking round the world sailor, Brian Thompson won the Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland Race in 2010 and went on to set a new world record in the 2014 race in IMOCA 60, Artemis - Team Endeavour © Rick Tomlinson http://www.rick-tomlinson.com
Record-breaking round the world sailor, Brian Thompson won the Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland Race in 2010 and went on to set a new world record in the 2014 race in IMOCA 60, Artemis - Team Endeavour © Rick Tomlinson http://www.rick-tomlinson.com



For 2018 an amazing variety of yachts is expected, with world-class professional and passionate corinthian sailors racing together to climb one of offshore racing's biggest mountains, and will include IMOCA and Class 40s.

IMOCA 60s have tasted tremendous success in the Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland Race. In 2010, Artemis Ocean Racing was the overall winner and returned in 2014 as Artemis - Team Endeavour, skippered by Brian Thompson, setting a new 60ft Around Britain and Ireland world record of 5 days, 14 hours, 00 minutes and 54 seconds. For the next race, IMOCA 60 Rolex Fastnet Race champion SMA, skippered by Paul Meilhat, will be competing:

'After racing the Rolex Fastnet Race this year I'm excited about tackling another RORC organised event, the Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland Race, next year,' comments Meilhat. 'Although not the longest course for us who sail in the IMOCA class, this race course has plenty of major navigational challenges, with corners to tackle, coastal effects and tide to factor in, and all that whilst sailing in one of the most volatile climatic regions of the world. As we find our way around the British Isles, in whichever direction the race committee and weather dictates, we may even get to race along coastline, something else we don't do much of in the IMOCA Class! I'm looking forward to it and I know many other IMOCAs are looking at entering too.'

Paul Meilhat will compete in the 2018 Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland Race in IMOCA 60, SMA - Tour de l'Ile de Groix © Y. Zedda / Challenge Az
Paul Meilhat will compete in the 2018 Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland Race in IMOCA 60, SMA - Tour de l'Ile de Groix © Y. Zedda / Challenge Az



The 2018 Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland Race is also an official event for the 2018 Class40 circuit. In 2014, Swish, skippered by Canadian Roderick Knowles set the world record for monohulls '40 foot and under' of 8 days, 19 hours, 06 minutes and 49 seconds.

For the 2018 edition, a significant number of offshore pocket rockets will be taking part, including Halvard Mabire and Miranda Merron with Class40 Campagne de France:

'Over the years I have raced the course about five times,' commented Merron. 'It is a long race best broken down into legs to maintain a good performance. It can be exceptionally tough, especially the sea state in the North Sea and Atlantic Ocean and the wind angle and speed can vary very dramatically during the race. The saying - 'To finish first, first you must finish' - could not be more appropriate.'

The 2018 Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland Race is an official event on the Class40 calendar © RORC / James Mitchell
The 2018 Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland Race is an official event on the Class40 calendar © RORC / James Mitchell

f

The Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland Race starts on Sunday 12th August 2018 from Cowes.

Kiwi Yachting - Lewmar 660 - 1X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 1Sail World NZ Lone Wolf

Related Articles

America's Cup - Is an AC50 World Series about to be launched?
A leading Australian yachting commentator has published further details on the return of AC50 racing to Bermuda A leading Australian yachting commentator and author has published further details on the return of AC50 racing to Bermuda Rob Mundle, the voice of Australian yachting and author of the recent biography of Oracle Team USA skipper, Jimmy Spithill has published a story on his website outlining some of the thinking on the regatta
Posted today at 10:44 am Volvo Ocean Race - NZ's Brad Jackson to lead team AkzoNobel
Brad Jackson has been announced as skipper of the Dutch Volvo Ocean Race entry team AkzoNobel Three-time Volvo Ocean Race winner Brad Jackson has been announced as skipper of the Dutch Volvo Ocean Race entry team AkzoNobel for the 2017-18 edition of the 83,000-kilometer around the world race. The forty-nine-year-old from Auckland, New Zealand is competing in his seventh Volvo Ocean Race
Posted on 16 Oct Pole Axed - AkzoNobel makes VOR Skipper Tienpoint walk the plank
Officially it goes something like this, 'Following a breach of contract, Simeon Tienpont left his role as skipper Officially it goes something like this, 'Following a breach of contract, Simeon Tienpont left his role as skipper of team AkzoNobel in the 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race on Friday, October 13, 2017. AkzoNobel, the owner and title partner of team AkzoNobel, has confirmed it’s fully committed to the team competing in the 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race.’
Posted on 15 Oct Volvo Ocean Race - Images from the first In Port Race, Alicante
Pedro Martinez was on the water for the start of the first In Port race of the 2017/18 Volvo Ocean Race, Pedro Martinez was on the water for the start of the first In Port race of the 2017/18 Volvo Ocean Race, and filed this gallery of images. Held in light to moderate breezes off Alicante, the MAPFRE sponsored race was an emphatic win for the Spanish flagged Volvo Ocean Race entry
Posted on 15 Oct Volvo Ocean Race - Full and Highlight Replays of Alicante In-Port Race
The first In-Port race for the 2017/18 Volvo Ocean Race was staged in Alicante in relatively light airs. The first In-Port race for the 2017/18 Volvo Ocean Race was staged in Alicante in relatively light airs. Catch the short version of the race highlights along with the full replay.
Posted on 15 Oct Volvo Ocean Race – Vestas 11th Hour with podium finish in In-Port Race
The seven Volvo Ocean 65s started their three-lap windward-leeward course in a 7-9 knot steady easterly breeze. At the start, Vestas 11th Hour Racing was in a controlling position crossing the line first. The team rounded the first gate in fourth place very close to the other teams. Over the first few legs, the crew was able to use their boat speed and tactics to battle back one place at a time, rounding Gate three in second place.
Posted on 14 Oct Volvo Ocean Race – Team Brunel fourth in first In-Port Race
Team Brunel with Dutch skipper Bouwe Bekking started the Volvo Ocean Race by finishing fourth in the In-Port race. There was victory for the Spanish Mapfre. Skipper Bekking was pleased with the result: 'Of course we would have liked to have been on stage, but a fourth place is okay for now.'
Posted on 14 Oct MAPFRE draw first blood in Volvo Ocean Race
MAPFRE managed to stretch out to a lead of nearly one-minute at the bottom gate, giving them a lead the rest of the way. Fernández and his team made a bold call at the start to duck behind the entire fleet in order to sail up what turned out to be the favoured right hand side of the course, coming from behind to earn a narrow lead at the first gate.
Posted on 14 Oct Volvo Ocean Race - Local heroes take popular win in first In Port race
The local heroes on Xabi Fernandez’s MAPFRE were a popular winner in the first point scoring race The local heroes on Xabi Fernandez’s MAPFRE were a popular winner in the first point scoring race of the 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race. Sailing in winds of 8-10kts, Fernandez and his team made a bold call at the start to duck behind the entire fleet
Posted on 14 Oct Volvo Ocean Race teams to face first test in MAPFRE In-Port Race
The race course is set up with a gate system, with two top (windward) marks and two bottom (leeward) marks. The start time is 14:00 local time, and conditions are forecast to be ideal. During the morning there will be a light northerly wind, but from noon, it will start to turn to the east and strengthen to a solid 10 knots down the race course.
Posted on 13 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy