Please select your home edition
Edition
Helm Events 728x90

Setting a new standard for not only solo sailing, but monohull sailing

by Laurie Fullerton today at 2:13 am
Hugo Boss, skipper Alex Thomson (GBR), off the Kerguelen Islands, during a flyover by the National French Marine Nivose Frigate, during the Vendee Globe, solo sailing race around the world, on November 30th, 2016 Marine Nationale / Nefertiti / Vendee Globe vendeeglobe.org
Doyle Sailmakers is enjoying the down to the wire pace of this years 2017 Vendée Globe unfolding this week.

With UK sailor, Alex Thomson, on board Hugo Boss, and Armel LeCléac’h just 42.2 nautical miles ahead, we have seen seamanship, racing skills, and the sheer skills of both sailors.

In the case of Alex Thomson, it’s been an absolute pleasure to work with Alex Thomson Racing through the Vendée Globe campaign.

“There is lots of talk about different foils we have on Hugo Boss but as always the speed edge we have does not come from one place and the other place where we are completely different to the other IMOCA 60’s is our sails, which obviously play a huge part in this race.” says Thomson, speaking from on board Hugo Boss.

“The number of sails we can carry is limited to nine and they have to be light enough to be used single-handed and strong enough to survive the world’s toughest yacht race, so it’s a tough challenge for sail designers. The design team at Doyle Sails put in a huge amount of effort in the last two years to help us come up with the right suit of sails for Hugo Boss; the Stratis product lends itself brilliantly and I would be very surprised if anyone has anything as light and as durable as we have. It just goes to show that if you want something different, something fast, if you want an edge, it is best to not follow the crowd.”



Thomson has not only shown that his sail inventory has kept him very much in the hunt for first to finish, but Thomson has just set a new solo 24 hour distance record!! Sailing an incredible 536.81 nautical miles in 24 hours, Alex has beaten Francois Gabart’s previous world distance record of 534.48 in the Vendée Globe.

Doyle Sailmakers is proud to be rooting for all of the incredible sailors in the Vendée Globe, but in particular we must tip our hats to the talented Alex Thomson.

When asked what he thought Alex’s secret was, Robbie Doyle’s response was, “If anyone saw Alex’s video of a couple of days ago, they saw his secret: absolute calm. This was just hours before he went on to set the world 24 hour record for solo sailing of 536.81 nm!



'I had the privilege to participate in some sail and boat testing with Alex when he was in Newport. Even though he was still working out the kinks, our speed edge was obvious.  At the end of the day he asked, “Any suggestions?”

'As one who is not reticent to respond to such queries, all I could say was,  “Perfect what you have, and hold it together.”

Even with a broken foil, he has more than held it together. It is going to be an exciting and challenging race to the finish.

Regardless of who wins, both Alex and Armel have set a new standard for not only solo sailing, but monohull sailing itself.”

Zhik Dinghy 660x82Barz Optics - Kids rangeBandG AUS Triton2 660x82

Related Articles

Vendee Globe - Thomson cuts 33nm out of Le Cleac'h with 48hrs left
Britain's Alex Thomson sailing Hugo Boss has made a big reduction in the lead of Armel Le Cleac'h Britain's Alex Thomson sailing Hugo Boss has made a big reduction in the lead of Armel Le Cleac'h in the final stages of the Vendee Globe Race. The official margin of just 45nm - a gain of 30nm in the last 24 hours was confirmed using the weather routing function of Predictwind. Most of Thomson's gain has come on the last seven hours.
Posted on 17 Jan Day 73 – Thomson running out of time in sprint to Vendée Globe finish
Armel Le Cléac'h has an advantage of just 69 miles on second-placed Alex Thomson as the race enters its final 500 miles. Frustratingly for the battling duo, despite already reaching the latitude of the finish line in Les Sables d'Olonne, France, they are being forced to sail much further north due to an anticyclone currently blocking their path home.
Posted on 17 Jan Vendée Globe – British sailor Alex Thomson in second place
British sailor Alex Thomson is in second place with just 72 nautical miles behind French rival Armel Le Cléac’h With just 587 nautical miles left and just three days until the leading duo are expected back in Les Sable d'Olonne, British sailor Alex Thomson is in second place with just 72 nautical miles behind French rival Armel Le Cléac’h.
Posted on 17 Jan Day 72 – Photo-finish predicted in Vendée Globe thriller
The race is going down to the wire with the leading pair of Armel Le Cléac'h and Alex Thomson split by just 78 miles Thomson has been playing catch-up since Le Cléac'h took the lead on December 2 but as the race enters its final few days he has transformed from the chaser into the hunter, ruthlessly stalking his French rival in the hope of being able to deliver the killer blow before the race is up.
Posted on 17 Jan Vendee Globe - Thomson marks time with 60hrs sailing time left in race
British solo sailor Alex Thomson has improved only 10nm in 24 hours, and remains 75nm behind the race leader With around 60hrs sailing left in the 2016/17 Vendee Globe Race, British solo sailor Alex Thomson has improved only 10nm in 24 hours, and remains 75nm behind the race leader Armel Le Cleac'h in Banque Populaire V. According to the latest positions (as of 0500FR or 0400UTC) the two competitors were almost on the latitude of the finish at Les Sables d'Olonne
Posted on 17 Jan Vendee Globe - Alex Thomson beats 24 hour world distance record
British sailor Alex Thomson has beaten the world sailing record for the second time in the Vendee Globe British sailor Alex Thomson has beaten the world sailing record for the second time in the Vendee Globe, travelling 536.81 nautical miles in 24 hours. The previous distance record of 534.48 nautical miles was set by Francois Gabart in the 2012 Vendee Globe, Thomson has sailed an additional 2.33 nautical miles.
Posted on 16 Jan Vendee Globe – Thomson smashes 24-hour distance record
Thomson was among a fleet of 29 mostly French solo sailors that set off from Les Sables d'Olonne. During the 24-hour period running up to the 0800 UTC position report he sailed his racing boat Hugo Boss at an average speed of 22.4 knots, or 25.7mph.
Posted on 16 Jan Vendee Globe - Amedeo leads quartet round Cape Horn
French skipper Fabrice Amedeo achieved one of his life goals early this morning by passing Cape Horn for the first time. French skipper Fabrice Amedeo achieved one of his life goals early this morning by passing Cape Horn for the first time. The 38-year-old Parisian journalist-turned-solo sailor rounded Cape Horn on the southernmost tip of South America on his IMOCA 60 Newrest Matmut at 0140 UTC to become the 11th Vendée Globe skipper in the Atlantic.
Posted on 16 Jan Vendee Globe - Not the end for Enda
Enda O'Coineen vowed to complete Vendée Globe by his yacht Team Ireland - Kilcullen Voyager back to Les Sables d'Olonne Irish skipper Enda O'Coineen has vowed to 'complete' the Vendée Globe by sailing his yacht Team Ireland - Kilcullen Voyager back to Les Sables d'Olonne.
Posted on 16 Jan Throttles open in sprint to Vendée Globe finish
The race to the finish line became an all-out, neck-and-neck sprint as the leading pair's speedos rocketed into the 20s. The race to the finish line today became an all-out, neck-and-neck sprint as the leading pair's speedos rocketed into the 20s. After several days of slow progress north in light winds, Armel Le Cléac'h and Alex Thomson were today blasting towards the home straight of the solo round the world race in winds of up to 30 knots.
Posted on 15 Jan
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy