September is double gift month with RYA Refer a Friend

by Emma Slater / RYA today at 1:57 pm
Throughout September the RYA is giving members the chance to take home not one but two special gifts when they sign up their friends and family to RYA membership.

The RYA Refer a Friend scheme, which has been running since 2014, rewards existing members for spreading the word about RYA membership.

For every member that refers a friend or family member who decides to sign up as a new member, we will give the referring member an RYA Umbrella and an RYA branded Overboard dry bag to say thank you for helping us spread the word about membership.

Not only do the referring members enjoy their free gifts but new members also enjoy a 25% discount off their first year’s subscription, so it’s a win, win for everyone.

“Normally our referring members get a choice of either of the thank you gifts but we decided we would offer an additional incentive to take part in the refer a friend scheme and throughout September give them both gifts – so that they don’t have to make the difficult decision of choosing a favourite!”, commented Conor Swift, RYA Membership Development Manager.

“Our members are the most qualified to tell others about the great benefits of RYA membership”, Conor continued. “It is all very well the RYA telling people about the benefits of membership but nothing is more powerful than an existing member extolling the virtues of membership and the benefits it affords them in their boating lives to potential new members.”

You can also take advantage of this great offer at the Yachtmarket.com Southampton Boat Show. Drop in to the RYA Members’ Lounge, situated in the Holiday Inn Hotel, with your friends and family and when they sign up you’ll walk away with your two free gifts.

As well as a whole host of benefits, rewards, discounts and offers, every member that joins the RYA adds their voice to the existing 110,000 members in support of the work the RYA does ensuring that legislators, regulators and other authorities understand and take account of recreational boating activity.
